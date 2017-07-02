Homeland: Katy Winton and Lewis Buchanan Racing Back in the Tweed Valley

Jul 2, 2017 at 1:00
Jul 2, 2017
by Neil Dalgleish  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Homeland: Katy Winton and Lewis Buchanan ride the Shimano TweedLove International 2017

by neildalgleish
Views: 171    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


The Shimano TweedLove International Enduro is regarded by many in the industry as one of the main events on the international race circuit, with a big course, big prizes and big names fighting it out for the title. Several of the world’s top enduro athletes cut their trail teeth on Tweed Valley dirt, but this year’s race had special significance for two riders in particular.

Lewis Buchanan and Katy Winton are emerging as top enduro athletes, and both are riding for Trek Factory Racing.

Coincidentally, they both grew up in the Tweed Valley and were even in the same class at high school. With rising statures in the world enduro scene – Katy is ranked World No.3, and Lewis has come back from serious injury last season to stand 26th overall.

Both came back home to this race on good form, and with something to prove—they wanted the win on home soil.

A strong pro start list including the world’s most successful female enduro athlete ever, Tracy Moseley, and the men’s world number one Greg Callaghan, meant it was going to be a hard day at the office for them both.

It was good to be home for the team Trek athletes, but it would be no easy ride to the podium in the UK’s biggest enduro race.

Shimano TweedLove International Enduro 2017

Katy Winton grew up riding here. A strong start in XC, with an obvious ability for riding a bike fast down the valley's steep and tight trails, meant enduro was always going to be a good discipline for her.


Shimano TweedLove International Enduro 2017

Lewis Buchanan has moved from downhill to enduro, and the move is suiting him well. His first few EWS appearances brought a lot of attention before injury messed up most of the last season. He's back and looking to pick up strongly this year.


Shimano TweedLove International enduro 2017

Winner here two years in a row, current world number one Greg Callaghan knows these trails. He was pushed hard by Mark Scott, Lewis Buchanan and Gary Forrest but showed his skills and fitness to take the win on a tough physical course.


Shimano TweedLove International enduro 2017

The forests of the Tweed Valley are home to a huge number of trails, some official, some unofficial and some built by the community. It would be a tough job to count them all.


Shimano TweedLove International enduro 2017

Tracy Moseley may have retired from the EWS circuit, but she hasn't slowed down one bit. Even with a cold all week, she destroyed the competition. A true ambassador for the sport and a supremely talented athlete.


Shimano TweedLove International enduro 2017 Mens Podiums

Men's podium: Greg Callaghan took the win from Mark Scott and valley boy Lewis Buchanan.


Shimano TweedLove International enduro 2017 Womens Podiums

Women's podiums: Tracy Moseley was unstoppable. Katy Winton had a tough day but chased Tracy hard for second place. Canada's Andreane Lanthier Nadeau in third.


Shimano TweedLove International enduro 2017 Event Village and Expo

TweedLove had a cool festival vibe all weekend, with the UK's biggest bike demo going on at the same time.


Shimano TweedLove International enduro 2017 - kids ride-out

The valley kids were out in force.


Shimano TweedLove International enduro 2017 podiums

Tracy Moseley is the best champagne sprayer ever to grace the TweedLove stage, and the kids love her for it.

Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter - Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
110383 views
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
103626 views
Transition's New Speed Balanced Geometry
75511 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
69790 views
Randoms - Eurobike Media Days 2017
67203 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
64220 views
Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er
61241 views
Qualifying Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
59085 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027725
Mobile Version of Website