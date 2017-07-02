Homeland: Katy Winton and Lewis Buchanan Racing Back in the Tweed Valley

Katy Winton grew up riding here. A strong start in XC, with an obvious ability for riding a bike fast down the valley's steep and tight trails, meant enduro was always going to be a good discipline for her.

Lewis Buchanan has moved from downhill to enduro, and the move is suiting him well. His first few EWS appearances brought a lot of attention before injury messed up most of the last season. He's back and looking to pick up strongly this year.

Winner here two years in a row, current world number one Greg Callaghan knows these trails. He was pushed hard by Mark Scott, Lewis Buchanan and Gary Forrest but showed his skills and fitness to take the win on a tough physical course.

The forests of the Tweed Valley are home to a huge number of trails, some official, some unofficial and some built by the community. It would be a tough job to count them all.

Tracy Moseley may have retired from the EWS circuit, but she hasn't slowed down one bit. Even with a cold all week, she destroyed the competition. A true ambassador for the sport and a supremely talented athlete.

Men's podium: Greg Callaghan took the win from Mark Scott and valley boy Lewis Buchanan.

Women's podiums: Tracy Moseley was unstoppable. Katy Winton had a tough day but chased Tracy hard for second place. Canada's Andreane Lanthier Nadeau in third.

TweedLove had a cool festival vibe all weekend, with the UK's biggest bike demo going on at the same time.

The valley kids were out in force.

Tracy Moseley is the best champagne sprayer ever to grace the TweedLove stage, and the kids love her for it.

The Shimano TweedLove International Enduro is regarded by many in the industry as one of the main events on the international race circuit, with a big course, big prizes and big names fighting it out for the title. Several of the world’s top enduro athletes cut their trail teeth on Tweed Valley dirt, but this year’s race had special significance for two riders in particular.Lewis Buchanan and Katy Winton are emerging as top enduro athletes, and both are riding for Trek Factory Racing.Coincidentally, they both grew up in the Tweed Valley and were even in the same class at high school. With rising statures in the world enduro scene – Katy is ranked World No.3, and Lewis has come back from serious injury last season to stand 26th overall.Both came back home to this race on good form, and with something to prove—they wanted the win on home soil.A strong pro start list including the world’s most successful female enduro athlete ever, Tracy Moseley, and the men’s world number one Greg Callaghan, meant it was going to be a hard day at the office for them both.It was good to be home for the team Trek athletes, but it would be no easy ride to the podium in the UK’s biggest enduro race.