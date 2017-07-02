Homeland: Katy Winton and Lewis Buchanan Racing Back in the Tweed Valley

Katy Winton grew up riding here. A strong start in XC, with an obvious ability for riding a bike fast down the valley's steep and tight trails, meant enduro was always going to be a good discipline for her.
Lewis Buchanan has moved from downhill to enduro, and the move is suiting him well. His first few EWS appearances brought a lot of attention before injury messed up most of the last season. He's back and looking to pick up strongly this year.
Winner here two years in a row, current world number one Greg Callaghan knows these trails. He was pushed hard by Mark Scott, Lewis Buchanan and Gary Forrest but showed his skills and fitness to take the win on a tough physical course.
The forests of the Tweed Valley are home to a huge number of trails, some official, some unofficial and some built by the community. It would be a tough job to count them all.
Tracy Moseley may have retired from the EWS circuit, but she hasn't slowed down one bit. Even with a cold all week, she destroyed the competition. A true ambassador for the sport and a supremely talented athlete.
Women's podiums: Tracy Moseley was unstoppable. Katy Winton had a tough day but chased Tracy hard for second place. Canada's Andreane Lanthier Nadeau in third.
TweedLove had a cool festival vibe all weekend, with the UK's biggest bike demo going on at the same time.
