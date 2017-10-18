VIDEOS

Homies: Evo Bike Park Playground - Video

Oct 18, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
This is not a new bike movie nor is it a promotional film featuring a new bike park opening in France.
No, it's a lot more than that.


The Evo as we call it, was never just an idea in our heads. The park was born from the sweat off our foreheads, the callouses on our hands, the knots in our backs and above all, the steadfast support of our passionate community.

This bike park is more than a playground for the fanatics of our sport, it is a part of us which has been made to the rhythm of our lives and there have been many moments of joy as well as sorrow. The park has already created great friendships with several instances where riders have come from the four corners of the globe to connect!

Homies Evo Bike Park Playground - Video

Homies Evo Bike Park Playground - Video
Homies Evo Bike Park Playground - Video

With our picks, rakes, and shovels, eventually, our dream came true. Every day in spite of the rain, cold, fatigue, pain, headaches and hangovers, we fought to get it off the ground. We are rewarded. All of the effort and sacrifice that went into building, grain of dirt by grain of dirt… Eventually, we created a second home.

Our movie is a celebration of this project, the reward of our efforts, our dreams coming true!


Homies Evo Bike Park Playground - Video

Homies Evo Bike Park Playground - Video
Homies Evo Bike Park Playground - Video

Homies Evo Bike Park Playground - Video


29 Comments

  • + 19
 dont let Speed.Police get hold of this footage @01:09 is like x3 speed


www.instagram.com/speed.police
  • + 1
 Honestly dude I rode that section and dread to think of the speed you have if you stay off the brakes like this. Fair shout though, and sick insta page haha
  • + 4
 Haters gona Hate ahah
Sion said it in the best way. You have to test and see by yourself to see that the speed of video has not been modified ;-)
The riders is the shaper of the track and i can confirm that he don't touch his brakes a lot.
Cheers !
  • + 9
 Damn, now that's content, almost like going to the movies. The other day I had the choice to ride my bike, or drink alcohol, and I chose to drink alcohol. I don't know where I'm going with this story, but suffice to say it didn't create a cool video.
  • + 8
 you lost me at E-Bike...sick though..
  • + 1
 Came to say the exact same thing
  • + 2
 @EKrum: You guys sound like people in the 90s who said the internet was a fad and would never replace current infrastructure. Just deal with it
  • + 1
 pretty sure he was riding UP a down track in a clip
  • + 3
 The Whip part is so dope... The riding scene in the south is next level... so cool to watch you guys succeed With the park project!
  • + 3
 Supreme sx where are you, my guess you will holding a show of your own, surly can't be too far away.
  • + 2
 Wow...the ebike part where he rides up all the DH trails is awesome.
  • + 1
 Sick vid, sweet trails! Great stuff guys. Nothing better than riding trails you built with your own hands.
  • + 0
 commencal must be flat-earthists

"Riders from the four corners of the globe"...
When I went to school, a globe didn't have corners
  • + 2
 That's a french expression "des quatres coins du monde", not sure It can be translated directly.
  • + 1
 NICE! SO awesome to see the Furious back! the mobility bike though... pretty sure he was riding UP a down track in a clip
  • + 1
 Holy fuck this is awesome! Had me glued to the screen from start to finish, great video!
  • + 2
 It's definitely worth surviving the first song!
  • + 6
 Ok I'll go back
  • + 1
 Driving that FAST? He must be driving on his Own Road.
  • + 1
 0:42 that's a huge ass hopper
  • + 1
 Love the diesel Toyota @6:32. And the trails look smashing
  • + 2
 france is full of diesel 80% xD shame ...
  • + 2
 @MisterJones: but you can convert diesel to veggie oil!!!! Even environmentally safe
  • - 1
 @Brainthecrazyfreerider: is it a joke ? if you want to use veggie oil for all car, it will be hard to eat xD and to find a place for leaving. Btw a good car with veggie oil don't run good as a normal car..
  • + 2
 To much steeze!
  • + 1
 EPIC!
  • + 1
 G-Eazy who dis?
  • + 0
 Sigh...
  • - 1
 Bangin Soundtrack!!

