Hope and Lotus Partner to 'Push the Boundaries of Bicycle Design and Technology'

When we started making innovative, highly-spec’ed disc brakes, back in the late Eighties, we didn’t imagine that Hope Technology would evolve into what it is today – a company with more than 150 employees hand-crafting components for both mountain and road bikes, 24-7. We are proud to have stuck rigidly to our philosophy, relentlessly pursuing only the best possible products. To be partnering with Lotus is certainly a great place to find ourselves in 2019, and it’s an exciting time for us all.” — Ian Weatherill, Managing Director, Hope Technology

Lotus is thrilled to be back in cycling for the first time in 25 years. Innovation and ingenuity have always been part of the Lotus DNA, and working in collaboration with Hope is a fantastic illustration of how the Lotus Engineering consultancy can support projects outside of the automotive sector. — Phil Popham, CEO, Lotus Cars



Press Release: Hope



World-leading bicycle component manufacturer Hope Technology and internationally recognised automotive consultancy Lotus Engineering have announced an exciting new partnership.



The joint venture has been established to explore new ways to push the boundaries of bicycle design and technology. At its heart will be a collaborative programme of research and development, data analysis and knowledge-sharing, covering topics such as lightweight engineering, aerodynamics and advanced material manufacturing.



Hope Technology is a well-established and highly regarded British brand that’s fully ensconced within the cycling industry and has always built its business and its reputation on making top-quality products. It has been designing, creating, manufacturing and testing innovative components for bikes at its Lancashire HQ for 30 years. Countless British bikes and riders have benefitted from Hope products and today the business exports around half of its output. After years of success in racing, it has recently moved into making complete, ready-to-ride bikes.



Lotus Engineering is the internationally recognised automotive consultancy division of Group Lotus, best known globally for its iconic British performance cars. The current range – the Elise, Exige and Evora – are the spiritual successors to legendary Lotus models such as the Esprit, Elan and Elite, still much-loved around the world. Earlier this year Lotus revealed the Evija, an all-electric two-seater that will go on sale next year. With a target figure of 2,000 PS, it will be the world’s most powerful series production road car ever. Other new Lotus models will follow.



While Lotus is best known as a car company, it has a proud and highly successful history in cycling through its Lotus Engineering division. In the Nineties, Lotus was instrumental in the design and development of bikes for cycling legend Chris Boardman at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, where he won gold, and in the 1994 Tour de France, where he won the prologue time trial to the famous yellow jersey. The Lotus Sport bike – instantly recognisable for its aerodynamic design – remains to this day an iconic symbol of outstanding British sporting success.



Lotus has stepped back into the cycling industry after 25 years in a partnership with Hope that is said to be a "collaborative programme of research and development, data analysis and knowledge-sharing."Lotus may be best known for their production and Formula 1 cars, but this isn't the first time they've dipped their toes into the cycling world. In 1992, they designed a track bike for Chris Boardman at the Barcelona Olympics. Boardman won the 4000m pursuit (Britain's first cycling medal in 72 years) and set a new world record of 4 minutes 24.496 seconds in the quarter-finals. The monocoque design was banned by the UCI in the 1996 Lugano Charter, but the bike remains an icon to this day.Basically, Lotus being back in the cycling world could mean some pretty interesting and different products on the market. Their partnership with Hope means that some of that could trickle into the mountain bike world too. The two companies will apparently be working on, "lightweight engineering, aerodynamics and advanced material manufacturing," but we don't have any information as to what that will entail yet.Clearly this is a partnership to keep an eye on and we'll let you know what comes out of it as soon as we are able.