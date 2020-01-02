Hope Announces Microspline Compatible Hubs and Wheels

PRESS RELEASE: Hope



At Hope we've always believed in making sure our components can be modified to suit every new standard where possible. With the announcement of Shimano's Microspline we lobbied to be granted the licence to produce compatible hubs. After negotiation we've been given the licence and as of yesterday, 1st Jan we are now able to sell wheels and hubs fitted with this new freehub design.



We currently have freehubs in stock and have begun shipping them to shops and distributors around the world.



You're also not left out if you have our older Pro 2 EVO hubs as we have Microspline freehubs in stock to update these older hubs to the new standard.





Hope has become the latest brand to offer Microspline hubs after the Shimano originally limited the number of companies that it licensed the technology to.As of 1 Jan 2020, the British brand is now offering the Shimano 12 speed compatible freehubs with their wheels and hubs or as an upgrade to customers with their own hubs. In addition to this Hope has also announced that the new freehubs will be available for people running the older Hope Pro 2 Evo hubs to try and make sure that riders with older products are not left out on the new standard. Hope originally questioned the move by Shimano to limit the rollout of the Microspline standard back in June 2019 to just DT Swiss, Industry Nine, Newman, and Mavic, but by September this decision had been reversed and Simano decided to open up the technology to other wheel and hub manufacturers.