Hope Announces New smartHub App

PRESS RELEASE: Hope Tech

Hope Tech, leading bicycle manufacturer delves into the tech world with new app.Users of the new Smart Freehub* and Hope smartHub app can easily tune & customise their hub. The new integration removes the need to swap freehub bodies and gives the user the opportunity to bring back hub sounds from the past.Now, riders select the hub model of their choice, and the freehub type at the press of a button meaning no more time spent switching freehub bodies and more time riding. The pièce de resistance the Hub sound selector. Scroll through the back catalogue of Hope Hub sounds and choose your favourite. Enjoy the buzz of a Bulb or remind yourselves of the days of the Pro 2 evo.“We’ve seen the revival of vinyl and analogue film, so why not use tech to bring back the Hope sounds of old. Customers tell us all the time how they miss the noise of Pro 2 or the buzz of an older hub, so we thought why not give them the option.”Selecting the soundtrack to your ride has never been easier.