Hope Announces New smartHub App

Apr 1, 2024
by Hope Tech  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Hope Tech

Hope Tech, leading bicycle manufacturer delves into the tech world with new app.

Users of the new Smart Freehub* and Hope smartHub app can easily tune & customise their hub. The new integration removes the need to swap freehub bodies and gives the user the opportunity to bring back hub sounds from the past.

Now, riders select the hub model of their choice, and the freehub type at the press of a button meaning no more time spent switching freehub bodies and more time riding. The pièce de resistance the Hub sound selector. Scroll through the back catalogue of Hope Hub sounds and choose your favourite. Enjoy the buzz of a Bulb or remind yourselves of the days of the Pro 2 evo.

“We’ve seen the revival of vinyl and analogue film, so why not use tech to bring back the Hope sounds of old. Customers tell us all the time how they miss the noise of Pro 2 or the buzz of an older hub, so we thought why not give them the option.”

Selecting the soundtrack to your ride has never been easier.

photo
photo

photo
photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


Author Info:
Hope-technology avatar

Member since Nov 9, 2021
4 articles
Report
17 Comments
  • 15 2
 Is Pinkbike's April's Fool joke having all the articles on the front page with pink products? I'm just seeing a sea of pink on the Pinkbike front page. Lol.
  • 4 0
 Yes. That's the joke.
  • 3 0
 Oh captain, my captain!
  • 9 0
 Does it also come with fart noises like Tesla?
  • 7 1
 Why are there posts from 2011 on the front page
  • 2 0
 The pink bike special
  • 4 0
 why are there so many pink bikes on pinkbike?
  • 5 0
 Once I figured out what was going on I laughed harder at this PB April fools than I had in any of the last few years.
  • 5 0
 Is there a Porn Hub option in app? I find ratchets rudimentary and it’d be nice to hear a nice plowing during my ride
  • 3 0
 Can we at least get a poll to vote on our favorite pink bikes?
  • 3 1
 Nice try on the April Fool's.
  • 1 0
 Compatible with any Hope hub?
  • 2 0
 Rob Zombie - Dragula
  • 1 0
 Cant wait to get this for my fixie
  • 1 0
 Iam digging pinkbike going full pinkbike for the day
  • 1 0
 Still waiting on the pornhub
  • 1 0
 Finally







