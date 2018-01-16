Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike

Hope just announced that they are slashing £2000 off the price tag of their upcoming HB160 carbon super bike. It's a welcome, yet surprising, move. When was the last time you saw a company drop prices on a highly anticipated bike that has yet to reach the market? Riders who already paid the original £7500 asking price will be getting a £2000 refund check in the mail.
I visited Hope Technology at their summer press camp in Briancon last July to check out the official release of their first-ever production bike. When they finally dropped the bombshell about the price, I was expecting a single digit below five-figures and was pleasantly surprised when they said £7500. I thought it was fair enough for a carbon frame that is laid in the UK, as well as a full Hope and Kashima coated Fox build kit; not to mention the fact that the bike had been developed from scratch, had proprietary parts and.... oh yeah, they had to build a new factory, buy all the machines to CNC the giant molds, cut the carbon fabric and bake the frames, and employ new staff to build the bikes.
We asked Alan Weatherill, brother of owner, Ian, and the manager of sales marketing at Hope a few questions:
How did you realize that you could knock a whopping £2000/27% off the price of the HB160 bike? That's as much as some manufacturers entire margins.
It all comes down to amortization of R&D costs. As you know, the development of the bike as well as research into carbon production techniques was all new to us and so costs were pretty high. Initially, as is normal, we looked to spread these costs over several years of bike production, but over Christmas, we decided that the carbon development shouldn’t only be attributed to one project as this knowledge will be used in multiple products over many years.
Will the quality of the bikes produced at the lower price be identical to the more expensive models?
There are no changes to the production methods, materials or processes. Our guys still take so much pride in every bike they make, they treat each one like it’s their own bike.
You will be refunding previous buyers who paid the full £7500. Has anyone ever done something like this in the MTB industry before?
We’ve never heard of it before in any industry, but we couldn’t let down the customers who had enough confidence in us to buy our first bike. They supported us, so we wanted to give something back, literally.
Why didn't you just pocket the cash and buy more toys, e-bikes for example?
It’s back to the previous answer really. Morally, we couldn’t do this to our customers.
Does this mean you are now making very little markup on this bike, hoping it will act as a loss leader?
We’re still making some money on this bike. Maybe not quite as much as before, but we’re comfortable with it.
Does it have anything to do with the number of requests for the bikes after last year's launch, are you selling more than you expected, therefore, experiencing a better price per unit?
No, we sold four bikes last week before the price change and we’re still only planning on making 4 or 5 bikes a week, so the quantities aren’t changing.
#sorry (not really lol!)
#sorry
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monarchy_of_Canada
So will are still under the royals thumb.
Sorry bikes aren't as cheap as you want them to be.
And yet, companies like YT, Canyon, Whyte, etc can sell top shelf bikes for $2-5K and make profit. And these aren't Hufffys....
Lets say that the $2100 net is legit. And sure, rent, labor, etc. But how many of these do they sell in a year? The profits are not insubstantial.
Profits shouldn't be insubstantial for these companies. They take risks, build brands, and make something happen. Santa Cruz has made a huge name for itself over a long period of time. I've owned several bikes of theirs in the past. They should make money. So should Hope, Specialized, YT, whomever is doing a good job for their customers.
Myself, I like making money when I work.
That's still over $9,000 in Canadian dollars. Definitely not the original, eye-watering, $13,000, but still not anywhere close to "hmm, that's not too bad"...
life problems I wish I had
Clever marketing or not it’s impressive that they chose to go down this route. Fair play Hope!
Some times pinkbike users I dispair, if this was a u.s bike company would there be so many poor comments from our cousins over the pond?
Of course Hope deserves respect for returning the money to the early adopters but then again they didn't really have a choice there. Imagine (as they probably did) if they chose to keep it. It would have generated so much hate and it would have been the last time someone trusted them enough to invest up front in one of their new products. Not saying this is some clever marketing trick. They did the right thing and they get my props for that (even though I'd never buy that bike, sorry).
We’re still making some money on this bike. Maybe not quite as much as before, but we’re comfortable with it."
Wonder what is ENVE, and also all the brands that manufacture their carbon frames in Asia, opinion about this.
It isn't £700 though, that's just one half of one side and you missed the 10 days of machine time, not to mention the programming, all adds up.
I will say however, that it is now clear that the buying public has spoken and brands have taken notice. This is impressive to say the least.
The price increases will be realized in their other, more popular product lines.
how do I know ? I leave very close to the test drive track of BMW Group in South of France, and a friend of mine is a test driver over there.
He drove Phantom, Ghost and Wraith, and those ugly cars are absurd and, most of all, totally unreliable !
Rolls Royce make many things including the engines for airbus boeing etc. The place for RR in barnoldswick does exactly this ... pin point engines for passenger planes that millions of people use every day.
Now the facts have been dealt with , you are a pleb! there is not a fella on this planet that if had the dosh wouldn't buy a Rolls.
Well done hope , well done RR and well done good old British engineering !!!!!!!
(I use to be a RR tech....)
There is more going on here than "just supply and demand".
Hope makes some amazing products, right? And they really don't sell at that much more of a premium, despite likely having higher labour costs and overhead per product, I imagine. I think that takes work.
Hope did this bike, and it follows Hope tradition - it's premium. Through and through. I think they came up with a proof of concept. They were not over ambitious, and it took the time it took. If this was about making crazy cash and big margins, they would have came to market fast with a full size run and it would be outsourced nearly 100%. But they didn't, and given the work that went in, and the product that came out the other side, the original price was fair. However, it's not in line with Hopes philosophy, and the rest of the range. Not attainable. So, I imagine there is truth to the story. I imagine they sat back and figured out real efficiences and cost cutting measures and implemented to being the product in line with there true brand and market placement. I doubt it has a lot to do with selling or not selling a butt load. I.e., not a simple response to s low to non existent demand.
But...sure...it could be simple economics.
