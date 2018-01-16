Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike

Our first bike, the HB160 was successfully launched last August and received praise from all who rode it. An asking price of £7500 certainly put it into the Superbike category, but given the quality finish, attention to detail and uniqueness, it’s not unjustified. However, this price didn’t really sit well with one of our founders, Ian Weatherill. He’s been quoted many times stating that UK manufacturing can easily compete in the global market, but initial pricing for the HB160 didn’t really reflect this. Over the Christmas break we spent time reassessing our Carbon bike program and finding ways to bring a UK manufactured bike to the market at a more affordable price. We have managed to recalculate the absorption of the R and D costs for our whole carbon bike development program. This has enabled us to drop the retail price of our HB160 to £5500. We realize this is a major shift in pricing, but there will be no compromise in quality. The frames will still be meticulously manufactured in Barnoldswick by the same craftsmen. What about the original customers who paid £7500? We have committed to refunding the difference in purchase price to all these customers and will be in touch over the next few weeks. This has been possible due to our initial and ongoing commitment to keeping production in the UK, enabling us to pass on all cost savings directly to our customers. #hopetech #madeinuk

We asked Alan Weatherill, brother of owner, Ian, and the manager of sales marketing at Hope a few questions:

How did you realize that you could knock a whopping £2000/27% off the price of the HB160 bike? That's as much as some manufacturers entire margins.

It all comes down to amortization of R&D costs. As you know, the development of the bike as well as research into carbon production techniques was all new to us and so costs were pretty high. Initially, as is normal, we looked to spread these costs over several years of bike production, but over Christmas, we decided that the carbon development shouldn’t only be attributed to one project as this knowledge will be used in multiple products over many years.

Will the quality of the bikes produced at the lower price be identical to the more expensive models?

There are no changes to the production methods, materials or processes. Our guys still take so much pride in every bike they make, they treat each one like it’s their own bike.

You will be refunding previous buyers who paid the full £7500. Has anyone ever done something like this in the MTB industry before?

We’ve never heard of it before in any industry, but we couldn’t let down the customers who had enough confidence in us to buy our first bike. They supported us, so we wanted to give something back, literally.

Why didn't you just pocket the cash and buy more toys, e-bikes for example?

It’s back to the previous answer really. Morally, we couldn’t do this to our customers.

Does this mean you are now making very little markup on this bike, hoping it will act as a loss leader?

We’re still making some money on this bike. Maybe not quite as much as before, but we’re comfortable with it.

Does it have anything to do with the number of requests for the bikes after last year's launch, are you selling more than you expected, therefore, experiencing a better price per unit?

No, we sold four bikes last week before the price change and we’re still only planning on making 4 or 5 bikes a week, so the quantities aren’t changing.