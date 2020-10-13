Hope HB 130 Updated with Return to Boost Spacing, Mullet Conversion Rocker Upgrade and Factory Build

Just over a year after it first launched
, Hope is rolling out a number of updates to its British made HB 130 trail bike. Hope has now apparently sold 250 of the carbon, 140mm/130mm travel bikes and has decided it is time to ring in some updates.
Although the mainframe remains largely the same, there's a return to a more conventional rear hub standard, more spec levels, a chance to get your hands on some rare Hope Green parts, and a Mullet conversion kit available as an upgrade.Return to 148x12 Boost standard
On both the HB 160 and the launch version of the HB 130, Hope forged its own hub standard, the HB 130x17. The idea here was to reduce the width of the rear hub to 130mm for better clearance through Yorkshire gritstone while keeping the hub flanges sitting at a similar width apart to a boost hub. Space was saved between the frame and disc, and disc and spoke flanges, the spoke angle was also symmetrical which is touted as the ultimate solution for reliable wheel building. The hub axle was 17mm instead of 12mm, which is the size of Hope hub inner bearing races, the races sat directly on the axle, instead of on spacers on the axle.
Following customer feedback, Hope has redesigned the rear end of the bikes to now take standard 148x12 hubs to increase the compatibility. Hope said: "There is no gain in terms of performance, it just means that should an owner have an issue on a trip, it makes it easier to fit a standard wheel and enjoy the rest of their trip." The other benefit for Hope is that it allows the Barnoldswick brand to offer frames at a cheaper price.Mullet Rocker Upgrade
Factory Race Build
While both standard builds come with 29" wheels front and rear, customers can opt to switch to a mullet set up thanks to an aftermarket upgrade from Hope. The switch is made by swapping out the standard rocker for a mullet specific one that will keep the rider in the same pedalling position but with a smaller rear wheel. Hope sells the rocker as part of a kit that also includes a Fortus 26w rear wheel and a Maxxis High Roller 2, 2.4" EXO TR tyre for £465.
Alongside the standard build, you can now get a FR, or Factory Race, build of the HB 130 complete with parts used by Hope's race team. This includes Ohlins suspension, a SRAM X01 drivetrain and DMR Deathgrips but most excitingly, a lot of green anodised Hope parts. Green anodised parts are normally only available to pro riders so to see them available on a regular build will have fans of the British brand eager their hands on some. From what we can see in the pictures provided by Hope, you get green bolts, brake levers, brake reservoir covers and brake calipers. There's also a custom paint job on this bike from Hope's in-house paint tech, Bailey.
The FR edition of the bike costs £7,299.99 with a frame only version available for £4,199.99.
More info, here
.
