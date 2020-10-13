Hope HB 130 Updated with Return to Boost Spacing, Mullet Conversion Rocker Upgrade and Factory Build

While both standard builds come with 29" wheels front and rear, customers can opt to switch to a mullet set up thanks to an aftermarket upgrade from Hope. The switch is made by swapping out the standard rocker for a mullet specific one that will keep the rider in the same pedalling position but with a smaller rear wheel. Hope sells the rocker as part of a kit that also includes a Fortus 26w rear wheel and a Maxxis High Roller 2, 2.4" EXO TR tyre for £465.

