Hope HB211 - First Look

Aug 21, 2017
by Paul Aston  

Hope HB211
FIRST RIDE
Hope HB211

Words: Paul Aston
Photos: Roo Fowler


Hope are finally ready to unleash the Beast from Barnoldswick to the public. Hope owners, Ian Weatherill and the late, Simon Sharp, had always dreamed of building their own bike. There are hundreds of different sketches and renderings at Hope HQ and prototype bikes, but it wasn't until now that they could finally construct a bike they wanted to ride, and more importantly to them, build almost entirely in-house.

The HB211 has already been shown to the public, but the brand was always coy about whether or not it would make it into production, or if it was purely a showpiece. Now the bike is available to order, in limited quantities, and you can have it in any color you like, as long as it's raw carbon and black. In fact, the only option for customers is the color of anodized parts, the usual six Hope shades will be available, and finally Team Green will be available to buy on this complete bike only. Color aside, the bike is only available as one package (with some options on rotor size, stem length, chainring size), built with as many Hope parts as possible, and only from selected Hope dealers or direct from the factory. Available from September onwards, Hope will produce 500 bikes per year, so get in line. How much is the big question: £7,500 will get you a piece of hand laid history.



Hope HB211

Hope HB211 Details

• Intended use: trail, enduro, mountain biking
• Carbon front triangle, alloy rear
• Travel: 160mm
• 27.5" wheels
• 130mm rear hub spacing
• Fox Suspension
• Weight: 14 kg (claimed)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Made in the UK
• Price: £7,500 / $9,663 USD approx.
www.hopetech.com



Details


Hmmm, weavy...
Hmmm, weavy...
Hmmm, machiney...
Hmmm, machiney...

Where to start on the details? It seems that every nook and cranny of the HB211 has been pondered over many a brew (that's tea in Yorkshire). Not simply selecting parts from a catalog and putting them in the right place, but thinking critically and making parts that better suit the needs of this bike. The front triangle is carbon, laid in Barnoldswick in return for British wages, safety standards and income directed into their local community. Cable routing is internal with 3D ports printed in-house. The water transfer graphics are added before the final matte finish lacquer is applied.


HB211


Carbon production is currently always associated with Asia. But Hope pointed out some good reasons UK manufacture is a smart move. Firstly, one of the major costs of a carbon bike is the mold. If your entire business revolves around machining bike parts, then this isn't an issue, though they did have to buy a machine bigger than anything they had previously to machine the huge £700 hunks of raw material into shape.

Secondly, the UK has a huge wealth of carbon expertise related to Formula One car construction, so finding an expert to help with the finer details of this black art was easy.


Production models will be badged the HB160. Does that mean there could be some other numbers following the capitalized letters in the future?
Production models will be badged the HB160. Does that mean there could be some other numbers following the capitalized letters in the future?
Cable routing ports are 3D printed in-house.
Cable routing ports are 3D printed in-house.

HB211
Hope HB211
Hope's solution to creaky press-fit BB's uses a tube that threads together inside the frames bottom bracket shell for a solid fit. There is a custom chain guide that fits onto tabs above the bottom bracket shell, single chainring compatible only, of course.


Moving towards the rear wheel things get more interesting with the funky offset rear triangle; following somebody along a trail on the HB211 almost looks as if their bike has taken a side on impact from a car. The idea here is to reduce the width of the rear hub to 130mm for better clearance through Yorkshire gritstone, though the hub flanges sit a similar width apart to a boost hub. Space is saved between the frame and disc, and disc and spoke flanges, the spoke angle is also symmetrical which is touted as the ultimate solution for reliable wheel building. The hub axle is 17mm instead of 12mm, which is the size of Hope hub inner bearing races, the races sit directly on the axle, instead of on spacers on the axle.


I'm glad that a company finally sorted out the waste of space found at the rear axle of nearly every bike on the market. Instead of making it wider, you can just make it better.
I'm glad that a company finally sorted out the waste of space found at the rear axle of nearly every bike on the market. Instead of making it wider, you can just make it better.


The radial brake and mount are also Hope's own. Both are designed to sit perpendicular to the hub. This means that to change disc size riders can simply to add or remove spacers to raise or lower the caliper, instead of trying to find that obscure 'IS160 Front Old to PM203' mount from 2003 that you need on your modern bike to upgrade the rotor by 20mm. There are also Lego-like bosses on the mount that sit inside the bolt hole on the caliper to help keep things in line.


Confused and frustrated by numerous weird brake mounts across the industry, Hope arguably made it more confusing by creating another one themselves. At least this one sits perpendicular to the axle, so a simple spacer can be used to change the disc size instead of hunting through boxes of old mounts to get the right one.
Confused and frustrated by numerous weird brake mounts across the industry, Hope arguably made it more confusing by creating another one themselves. At least this one sits perpendicular to the axle, so a simple spacer can be used to change the disc size instead of hunting through boxes of old mounts to get the right one.
Hope HB211
The rear brake caliper is a custom version of the Tech4. The bolts are neatly placed through the main bulk of the caliper instead of on tabs.


Some people may complain that Hope are creating more standards, but this bike is a package deal only. If you care about the fact that you can't insert 'Component X' here or there, then you have missed the point of this bike.


Hope HB211


HB211
HB211
The sections of the swingarm of the HB211 are now bonded together. This gives a cleaner finish and is also said to be a more accurate way to keep the bike aligned during manufacture.


Hope HB211
Hope HB211


Geometry


Hope said they wanted to stay on the conservative side of geometry rather than chasing the longer, lower, slacker, trend. That said, the numbers are still fairly progressive compared to a few 160mm travel machines that are lagging behind the times.


Hope HB211 geometry



Build


There's one build kit to choose from, and of course, it's dominated by Hope. The suspension is from Fox via a 36 and Float X2, the dropper post is a Reverb from RockShox. The gear shifter, chain, and derailleur are XX1 11-speed from SRAM. The saddle is from Fabric and will be a custom Hope edition for the production bikes. Maxxis supply tires. Everything else is all from under one roof: grips, bar end plugs, handlebars, stem, top cap, headset and spacers, hubs, rims, cranks, seat clamp, chain guide, cranks, chainring, bottom bracket, hubs, cassette, and brakes – can any other brand boast this spread of product?


Hope hubs have gained a reputation as the benchmark over the years.
Hope hubs have gained a reputation as the benchmark over the years.
The Tech 35W rim is Hope's latest hoop. A 35mm internal width with a chunky cross-section. This isn't simply a narrow rim that has been stretched to a super thin limit.
The Tech 35W rim is Hope's latest hoop. A 35mm internal width with a chunky cross-section. This isn't simply a narrow rim that has been stretched to a super thin limit.

The rims are the only component made in Taiwan, to Hope's specification, as finding rim manufacturers in the UK is, well, basically impossible.



Hope brakes are a love hate affair.
Hope brakes are a separating subject, a love/hate affair with many riders.
Hope HB211
The rear brake caliper is a custom version of the Tech4 caliper.


Of course, Hope specs their own Cranks with 30mm axle, direct mount chainring, and specific HB211 chain guide.
Of course, Hope specs their own Cranks with 30mm axle, direct mount chainring, and specific HB211 chain guide.


The Hope handlebar is the second carbon component to come out of the Barnoldswick factory.
The Hope handlebar is the second carbon component to come out of the Barnoldswick factory.
Hope HB211 - First Look
Stem, top cap and spacers are all from Hope.



Suspension Design


The rear triangle of the HB211 is machined from aluminium.
Parts of the rear triangle of the HB211 are machined from aluminum, then bonded together with tubes.


Hope are open and admit that all suspension is a compromise, rather than marketing they have found a perfect solution. They went with a four bar, horst style link that provides fairly neutral characteristics all around. The only thing that isn't neutral is a lot of progression that should work well with coil shocks or large volume air shocks with minimal spacers inside.


Hope HB211

by paulaston
Views: 2,335    Faves: 0    Comments: 2






Hope HB211
Riding the
HB211


We headed to the Serre Chevalier region of France where the HB's main engineer resides. Guillaume uses the epic alpine trails here as his local test bed, and what better place to get to grips with the bike.

The HB211 gets on with most tasks well, the geometry isn't fully new-school, and of course, me being me, would say I would like a degree or two added to the seat tube and a couple knocked of the headtube, as well as a few more millimeters in the reach and chainstay. But that's not the point. The geometry plays well with all types of riding and is comfortable enough for long days, climbing and descending nearly anything put in front of it.


Hope HB211


Neutrality is key is key here as Hope themselves suggested was their goal. But after stating they wanted to stay on the conservative side of things, the HB211 is still more aggressive and capable than many bikes aimed at the same genre of riding.


Hope HB211


The standout feature for me was the rear suspension; the back of the bike has amazing tracking characteristics across rough cambered ground and corners. The progressive suspension allows the pilot to take commanding and aggressive approach. Driving the HB into corners and through compressions is superb, and picking up speed is natural as the chassis spurs onwards.

We are looking forward to getting some more time on an HB211 on our regular test tracks, a bike that needs to be lined up against some potential rivals.


Hope HB211


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesThe HB211 is more than a bike. It's for a collector, a connoisseur, an enthusiast that wants a piece of history. It's born from working man's heart, soul, art, and life work. More importantly than the ride, it's a joy to possess, admire, and show to your friends, and eventually your grandchildren when it's hanging on a wall, pride of place.
 Paul Aston


HB211




About the Reviewer
Stats: • Age: 31 • Height: 6'1” • Ape Index: +4" • Weight: 75kg • Industry affiliations / sponsors: None • Instagram: astonator
Paul Aston is a racer and dirt-jumper at heart. Previously adding to the list of non-qualifiers at World Cup DH events, he attacked enduro before it was fashionable, then realized he was old and achy. From the UK, but often found residing in mainland Europe.


  • + 12
 HB211? Why is it called that when it says HB160 on the top tube? Did I miss something in the article?
  • + 2
 glam shots are probably a production bike, while they tested a proto/prepro called the 211.
  • + 3
 Yes you did. Go back and read.
  • + 1
 It's named after the Rolls-Royce RB211. The B stands for Barnoldswick
  • + 6
 "I'm glad that a company finally sorted out the waste of space found at the rear axle of nearly every bike on the market. Instead of making it wider, you can just make it better."

Here here!
  • + 5
 I hope they make one of their most excellent manufacturing video's based around this bike. I show their videos to the apprentices in our machine as an example on how to be, and how a shop should look. These boys know what's up.
  • + 1
 and they make some pretty good bike kit as well.
  • + 4
 Like this you mean vimeo.com/230406411
  • + 1
 @usmbc-co-uk: cheers. Awesome video. It is amazing how much work there is just in one frame.
  • + 1
 @fartymarty: I love the whole concept and I love the evolution of hope as a company and a brand. Its nice to have a UK based firm turning out high end stuff like this. Its never gonna be like the stuff that comes from China but thats sort of the point, UK built by men who sound like they could quite easily narrate a cricket test match
  • + 8
 Intended use: Mountain Biking
  • + 1
 Yes, because if someone writes: "Enduro specific" I get so offended!
  • + 2
 Hope are based in Lancashire not Yorkshire. Other than that, belting bike. Looking forward to see where they take this. Hope make products I don't mind spending money on. They generally make things right and back it up with great customer support.
  • + 4
 Wonderfull bike for a bike geek but a terrible option for the average joe. And I HOPE this is the last new axle standard that anybody invented.
  • + 3
 DVO suspension would look damn fine on this bike! Isn't that the only reason why bike manufacturers do a black/green colour scheme?
  • + 1
 Looks great, but if Cannondale had put this many 'new ideas' into a bike every one here would be screaming, instead Aston lauds the introduction of another proprietary hub standard. Dont' get me wrong, i am not trying to defend cannondale, just pointing out how much of a home court advantage Hope enjoys on this website.
  • + 1
 An example of a Veblen good? If it cost half as much, it would be less desirable. The frame doesn't bring much new to the table for the price. For me it would be truly interesting when they produce a 'made in the west' frame at volume, and a reasonable price.
  • + 2
 The cynic in me, reads pink bikes take as, oh this is lovely look at all the shiny bits, However it doesn't ride well. Sorry if that's not right, it's just how I read it, it is certainly dripping with parts for my bike...
  • + 2
 The chainstays look like what Antidote did with their first Lifeline frame. I wish Hope more luck than Anti guys had before they went full carbon.
  • + 3
 Gotta love how Paul Aston is death gripping those Hope Tech3/4 brakes on criticizing Hope's geometry numbers.
  • + 1
 Where do I sign up to buy one? I've already put one of my kidneys up for sale in the buy/sell section, I've got another one and it'd be a shame to miss out on owning one of these beasts!
  • + 1
 For 7.5k i would like to see an ElevenSix on the back, and a Factory Transfer post. Or full Ohlins...That geometry will be very balanced and appropriate for general UK riding.
  • + 4
 For 7.5k your expect bang up to date geo ! Still looks nice
  • + 3
 Who says up-to-date is the best? All the numbers look solid. If you want a bigger bike, size up.
  • + 1
 @bman33: But how? There is no XXL.
  • + 1
 @jollyXroger: you must be a tall guy.
  • + 2
 From Vital's article on the bike for a less hype/trendy view from PB:

"Rather than jump blindly onto the “lower, longer, slacker” bandwagon, Hope took a long hard look at what they ride and how they like to ride it, and ended up with quite conservative numbers when it comes to reach and overall length of the bike. Favoring a lively, maneuverable, and comfortable bike that is as much fun to ride on tight switchbacks as it is on the open trail, the HB.160 wasn’t intended to be a pure race machine (although it has already proven itself on the race track with a couple of UK National Championships and some impressive EWS stage results to its name)."
  • + 2
 @bman33: 191cm
  • + 2
 Hope are probably being realistic though and understand that outside of Pinkbike nerds like us and a few journos and pros the majority actually want a conservative, neutral bike - I share the same view as you but what does it matter? though I absolutely love it because of the way it's been made im not ever going to buy one but plenty will, and they will maybe prefer a more conservative but arguably easier to ride bike.

It's certainly going to be a huge increase in turnover for Hope and they must be on the verge of attracting huge investment interests now like intense / Santa Cruz - the question is would they ever sell out?

Fantastic bike and achievement from Hope though, they are a world one off that's for sure.
  • + 1
 @Racer951: I agree with you. Also that PB poll not so long ago showed people being on the conservative side with their numbers, if I remember correctly. After all Hope knows their target customers for this bike and there is always bigger money at the conservative end.
  • + 2
 @jollyXroger: I'm sure they know who their paying customers will be - all well and good making a bike with longer and slacker geo to extremes but often those are not the people with £7500 for a bike (me!)

I personally prefer a different geo but as stated I'm not a potential customer, I also think that some ultra long / slack bikes are too much, I know of someone who sold a Geometron because it was simply too much, he is now rather happy on a mainstream geo bike.
  • + 0
 I have started with Hope in 1997; the original C2 on an Orange Patriot with Pace up front and Hope Sport Hubs. The only items still alive of this bike are the Hope Hubs and the C2's. I sold the Hubs and they are still going on a mates Big S&%t. Every aspect of the HB160 addresses issues I have had for years. Especially the rear end and the 130mm. And lets be honest with ourselves, this will be the way of the Bike Industry in future. I watched a friend have his 2013 V10 get stolen and buy a new full V10 this summer. Shall we say there were a few blond moments but essentially none of the items we used to take the p£$s were his fault. Even the XD hub to single speed conversion was just not available. Time spent wrenching is not riding and if hope support this like the rest of their products this or its offspring will be the next bike; even if it is made of plastic fantastic not. PS the Enve wheels and Sram stuff on the V10 are shockingly poor on a 10k bike.
  • + 2
 I'm actually quite surprised it's 'only' £7.5k, I was expecting it to be 5 figures! Dream bike right there... mmmm.....
  • + 1
 Nice, now I can have a bike where pretty much every. single. part. Is from the same brand. Thats'll make it easier dealing with the warranty department.
  • + 3
 "I'll take Aluminum for 4000, Alex...."
  • + 1
 This isn't aimed just a Hope, but rather everyone - consumers as well....... 10K on a bicycle?? Some of us have more dollars than sense.
  • + 1
 Awesome: "The front triangle is carbon, laid in Barnoldswick in return for British wages, safety standards and income directed into their local community"
  • + 1
 THIS is how bikes should be made. I don't care how this one rides in particular; the important part is the attention to detail
  • + 1
 Lovely bike you got there HOPE. Respect for making everything but the mech, suspension and seatpost!
  • + 1
 And chain, but yeah, what a machine!
  • + 2
 Steel City Media doing a sick g33k out here vimeo.com/230406411
  • + 2
 I Hope this bike rides well
  • + 1
 Great looking bike!I was expecting a little bit more detail in the ride review.
  • + 1
 Always been a fan, super happy they've finally got a bike of their own to go with their mtb legacy.
  • + 1
 They need to make a downhill bike!
  • + 1
 one for the hope fan boys only
  • + 0
 HB.160 are you guys misinformed???? Hope just released the HB.160 video.

...yes please, i want one!
  • + 1
 Everybody's dream bike, so well made.
  • + 2
 That is one sexy bike :O
  • + 1
 I'd like mine with a pinion please!
  • + 1
 Intended Use: Mountain Biking
  • + 1
 Looks pretty damn clean.
  • + 1
 That is a very sexy bike
  • + 1
 I wish I was rich
  • + 1
 I wish I wasn't poor
  • + 0
 Haven't had anything in my mouth since 3 hours - literally starving here #undersiege
  • + 1
 Why what's your name?
  • + 1
 Dear Santa....
  • - 2
 I hate to be "that guy" but the real triangle detracts from that gorgeous bike. Just put a carbon rear triangle on there.
  • + 0
 Nope
  • - 3
 65.5 degrees. . Way too steep
  • + 2
 Says who? Commencal Meta AM 4.2 is 65.5, the new Nomad is only 65, The Yeti SB 6 is 65.5 (Doesn't seem to slow Richie Rude down).
Below threshold threads are hidden

