Hope Announces New Tech 4 Brakes

The overall ratio of the Tech 4 master cylinder is increased around 30% over a Tech 3. We have achieved this with a mixture of hydraulic and mechanical ratio. The bore size has been dropped to Ø9.5mm to increase the hydraulic ratio and the mechanical ratio has been increased with a slightly longer lever blade and optimization of the cam position at bite point. Translating this into a percentage power increase is tricky, variations in pads, bedding in process, type of braking event (i.e., long single stop from high speed or short pull to take off some speed), debris, contaminants, weather conditions, all effect this figure. We are confident users will feel a dramatic increase on the trail and reduced fatigue when coupled with the lighter, smoother lever action.



The TECH 4 E4 is 283g complete with pads, mounting bolts, fully bled, whereas TECH 3 E4 is 266g. — Hope