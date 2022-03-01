Hope Announces New Tech 4 Brakes

Tech 4 lever updates
Hope boasts a wide array of products from hubs and headsets to complete bikes, but they're probably best known for their brakes, which enjoy an enviable reputation for reliability and something of a cult following. Today they're launching a new brake lever, the Tech 4. As you may have guessed by the name, this will replace the long-standing Tech 3 and is compatible with all four of Hope's caliper options. Hope has also updated both of their four-piston calipers, the E4 and V4.
For those who didn't know, Hope's brakes are named by the lever and then the caliper; so for example, the Tech 4 E4 is a combination of the Tech 4 lever with the E4 caliper. The new Tech 4 lever can be combined with the same four calipers as its predecessor - the X2 (cross-country), E4 (enduro), V4 (downhill) and Trial Zone (trials) - and there's a choice of standard or braided hoses to tie them together.
Hope Tech 4 Details
• All-new Tech 4 lever available with X2, E4 & V4 calipers.
• Claimed 30% more power versus Tech 3 brakes
• Revised lever shape for more leverage at the bite point
• Hinged clamp reduces weight
• Improved shifter integration
• Updated E4 and V4 caliper with hybrid pistons
• New "racing compound" pads as standard
• Available in Black & Silver with optional Blue, Red, Purple or Orange highlights
• $220-$280 / £175-£220 / €220-€275
• hopetech.com
Perhaps the biggest update to the Tech 4 lever is a boost in power thanks to an increase in the overall leverage between the lever blade and the brake pad. According to Hope, this results in a 30% increase in braking power for a given force at the lever. This is achieved through both higher mechanical leverage through a change in lever blade geometry and a different hydraulic ratio thanks to a smaller diameter master cylinder. Hope claims the lever geometry offers "a linear relationship between brake pressure and lever force making it easy and intuitive to control the power".
New seals are designed to reduce friction in the hydraulic system; along with roller bearings in the lever pivot which allow for a lighter return spring, this makes it easier and less fatiguing when using the brakes repeatedly on long descents. The Tech 4 also has a hinged clamp to reduce weight compared to the Tech 4, a lower stack height reservoir and "improved shifter integration" with 30° of angle adjustment.
What hasn't changed? The levers retain the handy bite point and reach adjust dials and they're still side-specific, so you'll have to swap hoses if you're from a country where they run their brakes on the wrong side. Hope leave both hoses uncut (1.6 m long) so you'll have to trim one of them down no matter how you run your brakes. Calliper updates
Meanwhile, Hope's four-piston E4 and V4 callipers have been updated to house hybrid pistons, made of stainless steel with a phenolic insert, rather than being entirely made of phenolic resin (a much softer material). According to Hope, this "allows for smoother movement and less maintenance, while still being able to manage high temperatures without heat transfer during extreme use." For what it's worth, the SRAM Guide Ultimate used metallic pistons, and in my experience, they were far smoother and more consistent than the standard Guide RSC of the time.
All Tech 4 brakes, no matter the caliper style, will now come with Hope's new Racing brake pads. These organic compound pads are designed for minimal bed-in time and maximum power (at the expense of lifespan). For more on how Hope's pad compounds compare, click here
. Pricing & availability
Tech 4, E4 - Braided hose - RRP £205 / €255 / $260
Tech 4, E4 - Black hose - RRP £195 / €245 / $245
Tech 4, V4 - Braided hose - RRP £220 / €275 / $280
Tech 4, V4 - Black hose - RRP £210 / €265 / $265
Tech 4, X2 - Black hose - RRP £175 / €220 / $220
Tech 4, X2 - Braided hose - RRP £185 / €230 / $235
Tech 4, X2 Flatmount - Black hose - RRP £175 / €220 / $220
Tech 4, X2 Flatmount - Braided hose - RRP £185 / €230 / $235
Tech 4, Trial Zone - Black hose - RRP £190 / €235 / $240
They should be available at Hope dealers from the 1st of March.
Update
:
I asked Hope how the weight of the Tech 4 compares to the Tech 3 and to elaborate on how the increase in the leverage ratio translates on the trail. This is their response:
|The overall ratio of the Tech 4 master cylinder is increased around 30% over a Tech 3. We have achieved this with a mixture of hydraulic and mechanical ratio. The bore size has been dropped to Ø9.5mm to increase the hydraulic ratio and the mechanical ratio has been increased with a slightly longer lever blade and optimization of the cam position at bite point. Translating this into a percentage power increase is tricky, variations in pads, bedding in process, type of braking event (i.e., long single stop from high speed or short pull to take off some speed), debris, contaminants, weather conditions, all effect this figure. We are confident users will feel a dramatic increase on the trail and reduced fatigue when coupled with the lighter, smoother lever action.
The TECH 4 E4 is 283g complete with pads, mounting bolts, fully bled, whereas TECH 3 E4 is 266g.—Hope
The other 10% are claimed to come from the Pad-mixture.
