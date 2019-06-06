Hope Questions Lack of Parity in Shimano Micro Spline Licensing

Hope has raised questions about what they see as an unfair distribution of Micro Spline licenses from Shimano in a Facebook post last week.
Micro Spline is a new driver body standard that was introduced when Shimano first unveiled its XTR 12-speed drivetrain last year. Up until that point, Shimano had been using the same basic freehub system since the dawn of index shifting, but that did not allow for cassette cogs smaller than 11 teeth. The Micro Spline freehub design has 23 rectangular splines that allows for the use of a multi-part cassette with a 10 tooth cog, as opposed to SRAM's XD freehub design, where the cassette is threaded onto the driver body.
When it first launched, Shimano said it would only be licensing the Micro Spline standard to DT Swiss, but since then several other brands have been granted licenses. And don't forget White Industries, who decided to create their own titanium freehub with 12 splines that just-so-happens to fit a Shimano 12-speed cassette...
Hope had apparently had a fair few requests for a Micro Spline hub, and they even have the CNC programs ready to go, but without the license they can't actually sell them. In an effort to explain this to their customers, they wrote on Facebook on May 31, "We have been talking with Shimano ever since the new standard was announced. They stated that they would only offer it to OEM hub manufacturers and the hubs must be branded with the bike manufacturers name. They also said they would not release the licence to aftermarket hub manufacturers.
"Looking at the wheels and hubs listed around the XT and SLX launch it seems that they are stating different rules to each manufacturer which is disappointing for us and our loyal customers. We’ll continue to lobby Shimano for the licence and keep you informed of any developments."
We reached out to Shimano and they said, "In addition to our own XTR M9100 hubs, Deore XT M8100 hubs and wheels, and SLX M7100 hubs with a Micro Spline freehub, brands including DT Swiss, Mavic, Newmen and Industry Nine are licensed to produce their own freehub bodies with a Micro Spline structure to fit the Micro Spline cassettes. This means that these brands can offer complete Shimano-compatible 12-speed wheels. Additional hub brands using the Micro Spline freehub body will be announced in the coming season."
We also asked Shimano to clarify the conditions that must be met for a Micro Spline license to be granted, and why certain manufacturers such as Hope had not been granted a license, but they declined to offer any more comment to help demystify the situation.
We'll update you on any more news as we get it.
That aside, could Hope easily tweak the geometry and offer a compatible-but-different interface?
Instead of lobbying on social networks they should go to Sakai and ask to talk directly with the people in charge. It sounds like they have no idea on how things work with Japanese companies. They are great people to deal with, but you need to show them respect.
So dear guys back at Hope, go to Japan with some lawyers and hire good translators, and you'll have your Microspline freehub body, but calling Shimano out like that … big mistake!
So Hope is probably pissed off, yes. They trust that bringing the current issue public will help, maybe. Hoping to leverage riders reaction, for sure. Industry negociations 2.0
Now what has really happened, what has been said, what has been tried, etc all those types of question remain pure speculation.
Instead of buying cheap Shimano parts from Europe, you'll buy them from a NA shop online. The NA distributors will make money, you'll save money from your LBS, it's a win win unlike now. Because now, the Shimano parts american people buy from Europe, they come from Shimano Europe or the grey market. And you buy them without paying any import tax. It was meant to happen!
sent from my lg v20 that still works
1. they should be happy if their stuff is compatible with Iconic manufacturers like Hope
2. a customer who is running a Hope wheelset (propably in new condition) is surely not interested in the Investment for a completely new rear Hub-Wheelbuild and so on...just to run the Shimano System,this customer will likely stick to stuff wich fits more easily
Think you mean 11 teeth
Then they cut the tip of the splines and it was 11 (since 8 or 9 speed I can't tell which one)
So it's not se same freehub body since the beggining either.
Very first cassette freehub standard from shimano was uniglide standard when things were six speed. The main cassette assembly of cogs slid onto the splines and the final cogs threaded on (no lockring). Hyperglide changed to all cogs sliding onto splines and using a lockring. The move from uniglide to hyperglide happened when bikes went to 7 speed cassettes. That's why a lot of shimano 6 & 7 speed HG hubs from the early 90s had threaded splines on the outside still, so as to be backwards compatible with UG cassettes. Hyperglide compact was when they copied Suntour's microdrive concept by offering an 11T cog compatible freehub body (the ones with the clipped off splines at the end). Another difference between UG and HG is the one WIDE and one NARROW splined section, which was done so the cogs always slid onto the freehub in the correct orientation for the HG ramps to work properly. HG cassettes for that reason were not backwards compatible with UG freehub bodies.
jeez.. PB readers are real sheep these days..
Maybe they can't produce enough cassettes for everyone (does novatech have licence?).
Maybe I'm just making things up out of my ass.
Personally I don't care much. I am already destroying my 11t and 13t rings of my 10sp cassette way too quickly (and I can't mount a bigger ring up front) so going down to 10t with even narrower 12sp rings doesn't sound like a good idea for me anyway. So this comment was just for the sake of Shimano business. License the interface to all hub and cassette makers or you'll see the same happen as when they tried to push rapid rise and everyone fled to the regular SRAM triggers and rear mechs.
I wonder how long it will be until Hope release a 12 speed cassette.
Please reference "Appeal to Tradition", and you'll see why many arguments and complaints in here are so flawed.
If you want better things, you'll have to accept that they'll likely be different.
I think Shimano need to Remember how they got where they are. Lets not forget, back in the 80's we had Shimano, Campag and Suntour. That was it. They were by far IMHO the best. But now? They better play game or they will be played.
now we have SRAM, Shimano....... uhh.... Box? ....e-13??
yeah.. they have NO IDEA what they're doing..
I'm skeptical that Hope is a pure "victim" that they paint themselves to be. They may be balking at some of the language, Shimano may be playing the bully, who knows. My point is, we don't have sufficient information to simply assume this is all on Shimano.
That said, I'm glad I'm a DT fanboy and not a Hope fanboy.
"Up until that point, Shimano had been using the same basic freehub system since the dawn of index shifting, but that did not allow for cassette cogs smaller than 12 teeth"
11, homie, 11.....
Ummm
Doesn't hope make bikes that say hope in them?
Also
What ever happened to Hope's one piece cassette/freehub design?
The brands and bike industry is moving towards proprietary systems and it f*cking sucks
On top of this, there are all kinds of details to iron out with these sorts of agreements and this takes time. Shimano isn't the type of company to accept any risk in this area because it will sully the XTR launch even further.
