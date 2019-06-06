INDUSTRY INSIDER

Hope Questions Lack of Parity in Shimano Micro Spline Licensing

Jun 6, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
XTR M9100

Hope has raised questions about what they see as an unfair distribution of Micro Spline licenses from Shimano in a Facebook post last week.

Micro Spline is a new driver body standard that was introduced when Shimano first unveiled its XTR 12-speed drivetrain last year. Up until that point, Shimano had been using the same basic freehub system since the dawn of index shifting, but that did not allow for cassette cogs smaller than 11 teeth. The Micro Spline freehub design has 23 rectangular splines that allows for the use of a multi-part cassette with a 10 tooth cog, as opposed to SRAM's XD freehub design, where the cassette is threaded onto the driver body.

When it first launched, Shimano said it would only be licensing the Micro Spline standard to DT Swiss, but since then several other brands have been granted licenses. And don't forget White Industries, who decided to create their own titanium freehub with 12 splines that just-so-happens to fit a Shimano 12-speed cassette...

XTR M9100
A Micro Spline freehub body is required to run a Shimano 10-51 tooth cassette.
Interbike 2018
White Industries' 12-spline titanium freehub design.

Hope had apparently had a fair few requests for a Micro Spline hub, and they even have the CNC programs ready to go, but without the license they can't actually sell them. In an effort to explain this to their customers, they wrote on Facebook on May 31, "We have been talking with Shimano ever since the new standard was announced. They stated that they would only offer it to OEM hub manufacturers and the hubs must be branded with the bike manufacturers name. They also said they would not release the licence to aftermarket hub manufacturers.

"Looking at the wheels and hubs listed around the XT and SLX launch it seems that they are stating different rules to each manufacturer which is disappointing for us and our loyal customers. We’ll continue to lobby Shimano for the licence and keep you informed of any developments."

We reached out to Shimano and they said, "In addition to our own XTR M9100 hubs, Deore XT M8100 hubs and wheels, and SLX M7100 hubs with a Micro Spline freehub, brands including DT Swiss, Mavic, Newmen and Industry Nine are licensed to produce their own freehub bodies with a Micro Spline structure to fit the Micro Spline cassettes. This means that these brands can offer complete Shimano-compatible 12-speed wheels. Additional hub brands using the Micro Spline freehub body will be announced in the coming season."

We also asked Shimano to clarify the conditions that must be met for a Micro Spline license to be granted, and why certain manufacturers such as Hope had not been granted a license, but they declined to offer any more comment to help demystify the situation.

We'll update you on any more news as we get it.

80 Comments

  • + 103
 Way to go Shimano. You showed up late to the party and now you don't want to make any friends.
  • + 9
 As a devout user of Hope hubs, their ability to be converted to numerous axle spacings far out weighs my concern of converting to Shimano 12 speed. I'll run my Shimano 11 speed drivetrain with another cassette if I ever needed that low of a gear before ever converting to this new horseshit.
  • + 5
 Sony often plays a similar losing game: BetaMax vs VHS, MiniDisc vs CD... and they continually get left out of the greater market while trying to control their own little piece.

That aside, could Hope easily tweak the geometry and offer a compatible-but-different interface?
  • + 6
 @chrod: Maybe they could license the White Industries standard....
  • + 1
 @defineindecline: agree. And hope does a fairly nice freehub and wide range 11 speed cassette of their own.
  • + 2
 @patrick2cents: Or do a 12 sp cassette with pawls on the aluminium spider and just don't care about freehub body anymore?
  • + 3
 @chrod: It was more a DAT vs MiniDisc battle (a battle won by Sony, but it kinda seem that, left playing alone, they were infact unable to convert the try). Another great example for your analogy would be HD-DVD vs Blu-Ray (and in that case, Sony won).
  • - 2
 That's just one side of the story, and even though I understand why Hope is upset I don't like the cry baby attitudes. For years and years Hope HG's free hub body were made out of way too soft aluminium. Having to grind the dents on a supposedly reliable hub ain't that great.

Instead of lobbying on social networks they should go to Sakai and ask to talk directly with the people in charge. It sounds like they have no idea on how things work with Japanese companies. They are great people to deal with, but you need to show them respect.

So dear guys back at Hope, go to Japan with some lawyers and hire good translators, and you'll have your Microspline freehub body, but calling Shimano out like that … big mistake!
  • + 1
 Shimano deserves all the criticism they're getting for this. Also I can't wait to try XT.
  • + 2
 @chrod: Apple has played this game for a decade but had the leverage to do so when they were the only phone manufacturer producing quality products in terms of fit and finish. Now that the competition has caught-up, I’m typing on an iPad with USB-C. I’m not sure what the future holds for Shimano though...
  • + 2
 @Euskafreez: From the facts related by the article alone we can't guess what has been the previous communication process in between Hope and Shimano. Main citations "[...]We have been talking with Shimano ever since the new standard was announced[...]" vs "[...]but they declined to offer any more comment[...]"

So Hope is probably pissed off, yes. They trust that bringing the current issue public will help, maybe. Hoping to leverage riders reaction, for sure. Industry negociations 2.0

Now what has really happened, what has been said, what has been tried, etc all those types of question remain pure speculation.
  • + 36
 I want to love Shimano and I want to ride their stuff again. But proprietary interfaces are the best way to alienate real riders who wrench on their own bikes and maintain parts for a decade. Just make the rules, publish the rules, and let anyone who complies with the rules be part of the party. Or face obsolescence. Our sport will truly suck if we're left with just sram.
  • + 7
 Yea it’s a puzzling move. However people will vote with their wallets and Shimano will ultimately only hurt themselves.
  • + 2
 @cyrways: especially with their more aggressive approach to preventing NA region folks from buying Shimano products outside of the country and more pricing 'protection', I can't imagine they'll retain the same market share they have now compared to SRAM. One of the big draws, for me anyway, to their 11-speed products was the cost I could get them at compared to SRAM. Now, there isn't much reason to consider them when you are comparing 12 speed options, both due to pricing and having to acquire a new freehub
  • + 4
 "proprietary interfaces alienate users?" Someone tell Apple this...
  • + 1
 @shinook: The Shimano cassettes will still be way cheaper than SD driver ones from SRAM, because they don’t have to be one piece.
  • + 0
 @shinook: Agree to disagree when it comes to the region ban when it comes to buying Shimano parts from outside of NA. The Shimano distributors in NA having to service what they don't sell, that sort of business model doesn't last long usually …

Instead of buying cheap Shimano parts from Europe, you'll buy them from a NA shop online. The NA distributors will make money, you'll save money from your LBS, it's a win win unlike now. Because now, the Shimano parts american people buy from Europe, they come from Shimano Europe or the grey market. And you buy them without paying any import tax. It was meant to happen!
  • + 1
 There are other wide range 12 speed cassettes that could be used with the rest of the Shimano drivetrain
  • + 1
 @level4designs: I tell my girlfriend this all the time, but they got her good

sent from my lg v20 that still works
  • + 16
 As a self confessed Shimano fanboy, this seems really backwards. Given the recent kick up the butt from SRAM with their 12 speed offerings, surely it would make better business sense to allow as many quality manufacturers as possible to produce these new freehub bodies so they can shift more Mx100 drivetrains?
  • + 3
 I would think so too... Being second to the 12-speed game, and then having distribution issues, I'd think spreading out as quickly as possible would be the best play. But I'm no marketing expert so what do I know
  • + 8
 Been mountain biking for probably over 25 years, mostly on Shimano stuff. Between their wandering bite point brakes, late showing to 12 speed, and now this proprietary splined set up - forget it. Over the past year I've weeded out Shimano stuff in favor of SRAM brakes and drives - which has worked every bit as well, if not better than Shimano. Bye, bye, it was nice knowing you.
  • + 0
 So you now prefer the SRAM proprietary set up?
  • + 7
 hard to understand Shimano´s point of view:

1. they should be happy if their stuff is compatible with Iconic manufacturers like Hope

2. a customer who is running a Hope wheelset (propably in new condition) is surely not interested in the Investment for a completely new rear Hub-Wheelbuild and so on...just to run the Shimano System,this customer will likely stick to stuff wich fits more easily
  • + 1
 Yeah, as far as I remember, Hope is the most popular manufacturer for aftermarket handbuilt wheelsets. You'd think Shimano would want in on that action even if it's a lesser piece of the pie than OEM.
  • + 7
 "Shimano had been using the same basic freehub system since the dawn of index shifting, but that did not allow for cassette cogs smaller than 12 teeth"

Think you mean 11 teeth
  • + 1
 First one was 12 mini.
Then they cut the tip of the splines and it was 11 (since 8 or 9 speed I can't tell which one)
So it's not se same freehub body since the beggining either.
  • + 1
 HG-C bodies/small cogs/lockrings were a slightly later development, I believe, so this sentence can be read as truthy.
  • + 1
 @jlawie, yep, you're right - that's been changed.
  • + 1
 @faul:

Very first cassette freehub standard from shimano was uniglide standard when things were six speed. The main cassette assembly of cogs slid onto the splines and the final cogs threaded on (no lockring). Hyperglide changed to all cogs sliding onto splines and using a lockring. The move from uniglide to hyperglide happened when bikes went to 7 speed cassettes. That's why a lot of shimano 6 & 7 speed HG hubs from the early 90s had threaded splines on the outside still, so as to be backwards compatible with UG cassettes. Hyperglide compact was when they copied Suntour's microdrive concept by offering an 11T cog compatible freehub body (the ones with the clipped off splines at the end). Another difference between UG and HG is the one WIDE and one NARROW splined section, which was done so the cogs always slid onto the freehub in the correct orientation for the HG ramps to work properly. HG cassettes for that reason were not backwards compatible with UG freehub bodies.
  • + 5
 They will get a licence eventually, I wouldn't worry too much. This is business, I'm sure they have licenced the design to DT, I9 etc with a clause that they can't licence it to X or Y for X months/years, and DT/I9 have paid for that privelage up front, cash in the door for Shimano. Why else wouldn't they want to licence it to Hope or other brands? There has to be some sort of business/contractual reason not to, surely?
  • + 3
 incompetence? I love shimano, but they haven't seemed to have their crap together lately
  • - 1
 @xeren: you really think they're THAT incompetent? NO OTHER explanation makes better sense?

jeez.. PB readers are real sheep these days..
  • + 2
 Maybe they are fearing hope will use aluminium for microspline and kill microspline reputation.
Maybe they can't produce enough cassettes for everyone (does novatech have licence?).
Maybe I'm just making things up out of my ass.
  • + 4
 Looks like an ultimately misguided effort to win more OE wheel business, Shimano wheels have always been an expensive choice at OE. With out a 50 dollar wheeset to put on entry level SLX bikes it was destined to fail and cost them drive chain spec as well.
  • + 6
 Isn't this similar to how the SRAM XD driver was introduced? SRAM and DT were exclusive partners developing the technology and licenses were rolled out slowly afterwards.
  • + 4
 Yup. But no one remembers that now. Similarly, no one will remember this in three years when 12-speed Shimano drivetrains are the benchmark.
  • + 4
 The regular Shimano cassette interface is so popular because everyone can use it. Limiting this on their new spline could affect its integration. Would the 12sp Shimano mech work with a SRAM cassette? Then chances are fair that people would just use the SRAM XD driver and third party manufacturers will create their own XD compatible 10-51 cassette to still get you that range.

Personally I don't care much. I am already destroying my 11t and 13t rings of my 10sp cassette way too quickly (and I can't mount a bigger ring up front) so going down to 10t with even narrower 12sp rings doesn't sound like a good idea for me anyway. So this comment was just for the sake of Shimano business. License the interface to all hub and cassette makers or you'll see the same happen as when they tried to push rapid rise and everyone fled to the regular SRAM triggers and rear mechs.
  • + 1
 I'm running a sram chain/cassette with an XTR shifter/derailleur and it's working great so far. Onyx hubs
  • + 1
 @probikesupply: Yeah, is that 12sp? I used to ride 9sp with all kinds of combinations of SRAM, Shimano, KMC etc. I currently stick with the Shimano XT cassette for my Zee rear mech (with KMC e-bike chain) because I like how tyou can replace individual rings or two ring clusters of the XT cassette. And the KMC e-bike chain because it is supposed to stretch less so everything will last longer. But yeah, if you're actually on 12sp that will give people some alternatives (and Shimano some headaches).
  • + 5
 I really like Shimano parts, I use quite a lot of them. But they make it really hard to want to continue using them. It's almost like they want you to buy SRAM! Truly baffling.
  • + 5
 I wonder if it anything to do with Hope producing their own cassettes?

I wonder how long it will be until Hope release a 12 speed cassette.
  • + 6
 don't forget the new DM chainring standard they came out with. none of the 6 out there was good enough for them, apparently.
  • + 2
 Ya no sh*t. That pisses me off too. I hate that we went from one dual bolt pattern that worked for all chainrings to 6 DM interfaces and at least 4 different bolt patterns now.
  • + 3
 You're talking about SRAM, right? Or is your memory crap as well? The only reason SRAM made direct mount rings so early was because their early carbon cranks used the same interface for their spiders. Shimano had a removable spider system years before them, but it never would have worked with 24mm spindles. Hence the new system. Honestly, the Shimano style is much more sound mechanically, as the forces are well distributed over many splines vs few for SRAM.

Please reference "Appeal to Tradition", and you'll see why many arguments and complaints in here are so flawed.

If you want better things, you'll have to accept that they'll likely be different.
  • + 3
 Yeah hard to understand their strategy here. Disappointing for sure. You dont' propagate a new standard by limiting licensing. I'm so curious what the real issue is - Have the bean counters determined its more profitable long term this way ? Do they maybe think the boutique guys won't make things properly ? I'm kind of a DT Swiss guy so I'm good but the new XTR is so nice I want everyone to experience it.
  • + 2
 Yep, Shimano's new 12 speed group won't get my business until microspline is supported by all major hub manufacturers, especially Hope (since that's my go to). Such a dumb move on Shimano's part not actively pursuing Hope to make these instead of the other way around.
  • + 2
 I love Shimano drivetrains and have run them for 20+ years, but all this proprietary nonsense made me drop my money on Eagle instead.

I think Shimano need to Remember how they got where they are. Lets not forget, back in the 80's we had Shimano, Campag and Suntour. That was it. They were by far IMHO the best. But now? They better play game or they will be played.
  • + 2
 But now..?

now we have SRAM, Shimano....... uhh.... Box? ....e-13??

yeah.. they have NO IDEA what they're doing..
  • + 2
 Love love the brakes. Not the hubs though. I'm DT Swiss in that respect. My XTR group, with the microspline freehub is for sale as I went back to Sram because its wireless. Not a dentist, just like spending money on my bikes.
  • + 7
 Do you have any openings for a deep cleaning next week?
  • + 2
 @jorgeposada: You're not fooling anyone. We all know you don't go to the dentist.
  • + 4
 @jorgeposada: we're British, we dont have dentists. Not kidding either
  • + 1
 @Session603: yeah no shit genius. If i went to the dentist I couldn’t afford bike parts
  • + 2
 There is so much we don't know here. Having personally negotiated literally 100's of cross-licensing agreements between companies large and small, I can assure you that a license agreement like this is going to have some "fine print." For example, there is almost certainly a covenant-not-to-sue clause, a cross-license inclusion/exclusion clause, various language dictating the relationships to third-parties, etc.

I'm skeptical that Hope is a pure "victim" that they paint themselves to be. They may be balking at some of the language, Shimano may be playing the bully, who knows. My point is, we don't have sufficient information to simply assume this is all on Shimano.

That said, I'm glad I'm a DT fanboy and not a Hope fanboy.
  • + 1
 whoooaaa there fella, stop talking sense! this is PB -- where we let our illustrious leaders guide our anger!
  • + 1
 Just use the Sram Eagle Cassette and the rest Shimano. You get the best of both worlds. The Shimano cassette has the three top rings with aluminum vs Sram only the 50T...more wear on Shimano... This hybrid set up has been done and seams to work great...
  • + 1
 I cannot even FATHOM why Shimano is doing this... they NEED this standard to be adopted and used by as many companies as possible so that as many riders adopt it as possible! This should have been an open-source standard from DAY 1. It's totally stupid and short sighted of them to hold this back. I'm impressed with everyone else's creative work-arounds though.
  • + 1
 Why is this such a big deal? Just use an Eagle cassette with the new XTR drive train and boom...Robert's your mother's brother. People have been doing that for yrs with Shimano, why any different now? I saw another guy mix in an XTR derailleur into his full Eagle system and it apparently worked perfectly.
  • + 5
 Is the big S slowly becoming one of the other big Sses?
  • + 1
 Nobody else caught this

"Up until that point, Shimano had been using the same basic freehub system since the dawn of index shifting, but that did not allow for cassette cogs smaller than 12 teeth"

11, homie, 11.....
  • + 0
 Solution: don't buy shimano cassettes. I'm a shimano fan and don't use hope hubs anymore, but I am a fan of their adaptability. I'll be sure to purchase SRAM cassettes until shimano opens up the licensing of their micro spline driver.
  • + 4
 Can you tell us more about that White Industries one?
  • + 3
 There is more info here: www.pinkbike.com/news/the-lost-randoms-interbike-2018.html
  • + 3
 speaking as a shimano fan-c'mon man! get it together. at least i'm on I9 wheels...
  • + 3
 I like hope hubs more than Shimano cassettes so I guess I'm going with sram next lol
  • + 2
 Why not stick with 11 speed and try a hope cassette.
  • + 0
 "They stated that they would only offer it to OEM hub manufacturers and the hubs must be branded with the bike manufacturers name."

Ummm
Doesn't hope make bikes that say hope in them?
  • + 3
 I HOPE they find a solution.
  • + 2
 Yeah Shimano are being a bit splineless at the moment HOPE they grow a backbone....
  • + 5
 Thus far, its just been Sylence from Shimano on the issue.
  • + 2
 I'm just mad because there's something new and it's not exactly how I imagined it would be.
  • + 1
 Shimano see Hope as a competitior now they make casettes. Simple reason really.
  • + 2
 This issue also didn’t stop onyx hubs from having a solution.
  • + 1
 Hi, as anyone try an eagle cassette, chain, cranks and ring with Shinamo derailleur and sifter? sounds so tempting ...
  • + 0
 Less gearz plez
Also
What ever happened to Hope's one piece cassette/freehub design?

The brands and bike industry is moving towards proprietary systems and it f*cking sucks
  • - 1
 Please stop whining about proprietary things. The Shimano HG freehub was that way for a long time, but you wouldn't mention that now. SRAM uses a proprietary freehub that is now open license, so I don't get the distinction. The Hope system would be about as proprietary as one can get. It seems you just like Hope's products, which is fine, but don't spin this like some altruistic preference. It doesn't suck, you just fear change. Or at least some of them. You can ride whatever you want.
  • + 0
 Well, no Hope freehub body, no 12s-Shimpanso stuff for me, and probably tenthousands of happy Hope Hub riders. Good job, Shimpanso!
  • - 2
 Anybody stop to think that Shimano has bigger problems to figure out with the XTR group?

On top of this, there are all kinds of details to iron out with these sorts of agreements and this takes time. Shimano isn't the type of company to accept any risk in this area because it will sully the XTR launch even further.
  • + 1
 Bye bye Shimano. I always liked your stuff but if you can't play nice there are better alternatives.

Post a Comment



