Hope Redesigns Rim Range - Core Bike 2019

Hope turned up with new product aplenty at Core Bike this year. Not only did they have the star of the show in the HB.130 prototype
but they were also displaying a new family of rims that will supersede the current Tech range.
The Fortus wheels will match the trends for wider wheels while still covering every discipline from XC to downhill. The rims have a new profile that is claimed to "keep rigidity without adding excessive weight and are available in four different internal widths.
The rims will be available in May 2019.
Fortus 23
Internal width - 23mm
External width - 27.6mm
Depth - 17mm
Wheelsizes - 27.5", 29"
Fortus 26
Internal width - 26mm
External width - 31mm
Depth - 20mm
Wheelsizes - 26", 27.5", 29"
Fortus 30
Internal width - 30mm
External width - 35.2mm
Depth - 23mm
Wheelsizes - 26", 27.5", 29"
Fortus 35
Internal width - 35mm
External width - 40mm
Depth - 18.5mm
Wheelsizes - 27.5", 29"
From Hope:
PRESS RELEASE: Hope
For many years our Tech range of rims have been the wheel of choice for mountain bikers, from the lightest XC racer to the most extreme downhill rider we’ve been able to supply their perfect rim.
In recent years the trend has moved to wider and wider rims to match increasing tyre profiles. To cater to this wider market we’ve spent time developing a new range of rims that will be available in May 2019. The rims feature an optimised profile to keep rigidity, without adding excessive weight. The rims feature subtle waterslide graphics, however we will also offer aftermarket decal kits in colours to match our six anodised finishes.
The new Fortus range of wheels will replace the existing Tech wheels.
