Hope Redesigns Rim Range - Core Bike 2019

Jan 28, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Hope turned up with new product aplenty at Core Bike this year. Not only did they have the star of the show in the HB.130 prototype but they were also displaying a new family of rims that will supersede the current Tech range.

The Fortus wheels will match the trends for wider wheels while still covering every discipline from XC to downhill. The rims have a new profile that is claimed to "keep rigidity without adding excessive weight and are available in four different internal widths.

The rims will be available in May 2019.


Fortus 23

Internal width - 23mm
External width - 27.6mm
Depth - 17mm
Wheelsizes - 27.5", 29"



Fortus 26

Internal width - 26mm
External width - 31mm
Depth - 20mm
Wheelsizes - 26", 27.5", 29"



Fortus 30

Internal width - 30mm
External width - 35.2mm
Depth - 23mm
Wheelsizes - 26", 27.5", 29"



Fortus 35

Internal width - 35mm
External width - 40mm
Depth - 18.5mm
Wheelsizes - 27.5", 29"

From Hope:

PRESS RELEASE: Hope
For many years our Tech range of rims have been the wheel of choice for mountain bikers, from the lightest XC racer to the most extreme downhill rider we’ve been able to supply their perfect rim.

In recent years the trend has moved to wider and wider rims to match increasing tyre profiles. To cater to this wider market we’ve spent time developing a new range of rims that will be available in May 2019. The rims feature an optimised profile to keep rigidity, without adding excessive weight. The rims feature subtle waterslide graphics, however we will also offer aftermarket decal kits in colours to match our six anodised finishes.

The new Fortus range of wheels will replace the existing Tech wheels.


26 Comments

  • + 19
 A 30mm rim in 26? You're my heroes.
  • + 2
 Hell yeah!
  • + 3
 Mavic EX729 my dude.
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: Used to be my go to. They don't produce them anymore. I just picked up the last one I could find online about a month ago.
  • + 4
 Stans Flow too, but yes stoked to have more choices. (WTB do an Asym i35 also 8-)
  • + 1
 Enough 29mm wide (internal) rims available, (Syntace, Stans, Ryde...) so I'd just put these in the same category. Syntace and Ryde also make them asymmetric which makes sense to me. But yeah, this is an interesting alternative for sure.
  • + 1
 If only there were more 2.5+ tire options for 26" rims
  • + 6
 Hope: "what should we name our rims so people will think they're a strong, good option?"
Also hope: "how about we name them 'strong'?"
Also also hope: "yeah! But more... Latin"
  • + 1
 Why when aluminum rims come out do they not state that they are aluminum? There's no mention anywhere here of what these rims are made from. Maybe I'm wrong? Maybe they are made from unobtainium?
  • + 1
 It says they're anodized. What other rim materials did you have in mind that could be anodized?

That said, I'd be interested to see what alloy they're using. Those who use Al6069 are proud to tell whereas those using Al6061 typically remain silent Wink .
  • + 1
 @vinay: Yes, I always love when its a scavenger hunt to try to figure out specs. How about with the specs they have a "rim material" item to keep it simple for dummies like me?
  • + 1
 @yupstate: This is no press release. The article is just a quick report of something interesting PB found at the Core Bike Show. I understand some (essential) bits may be missing due to all the hectics of the show. I'm pretty sure more information will be there once these rims are actually available for purchase in May. I realize I must be a dummy too. I'm quite unfamiliar with unobtainium so I'm unaware of whether it can actually be anodized. You know what, send the people at Hope a mail directly whether it may be unobtainium. Tell me how it goes.
  • + 1
 Yay! I was looking the other day at there wheels and thinking how there rim id for an Enduro rim was too narrow, more stans competition now
  • + 2
 Alright I have to ask, why are they named after the guy from Guns N' Roses?
  • + 3
 So you can run them on your Slash. Duh.
  • + 1
 Do a lot of people here want new rims that are 23mm wide?
  • + 1
 When and where can I get them?
  • + 1
 With eyelets as far as I can tell. Always nice to see.
  • + 2
 weights? with eyelets?
  • + 2
 Are they made in house?
  • + 1
 Any idea for pricing in Canada?
  • + 2
 Around three times what would be reasonable.
  • + 1
 The lord gave us hope...

