Hope Redesigns Rim Range - Core Bike 2019



Fortus 23



Internal width - 23mm

External width - 27.6mm

Depth - 17mm

Wheelsizes - 27.5", 29"





Fortus 26



Internal width - 26mm

External width - 31mm

Depth - 20mm

Wheelsizes - 26", 27.5", 29"





Fortus 30



Internal width - 30mm

External width - 35.2mm

Depth - 23mm

Wheelsizes - 26", 27.5", 29"





Fortus 35



Internal width - 35mm

External width - 40mm

Depth - 18.5mm

Wheelsizes - 27.5", 29"



PRESS RELEASE: Hope

For many years our Tech range of rims have been the wheel of choice for mountain bikers, from the lightest XC racer to the most extreme downhill rider we’ve been able to supply their perfect rim.



In recent years the trend has moved to wider and wider rims to match increasing tyre profiles. To cater to this wider market we’ve spent time developing a new range of rims that will be available in May 2019. The rims feature an optimised profile to keep rigidity, without adding excessive weight. The rims feature subtle waterslide graphics, however we will also offer aftermarket decal kits in colours to match our six anodised finishes.



The new Fortus range of wheels will replace the existing Tech wheels.

