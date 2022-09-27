Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'

Sep 27, 2022
by Seb Stott  


Last year we covered the surprisingly strong scientific evidence that, despite popular opinion, shorter crank arms don't compromise a rider's power output or pedalling efficiency, and in fact, may offer certain biomechanical advantages when compared to typical 170 or 175 mm cranks.

After making shorter cranks for e-bikes, Hope Technology have been experimenting with crank lengths over the last year with staff and athletes, going as short as 140 mm. They say that 155 mm is "the sweet spot" for mountain biking. As a result, a 155 mm version of their Evo crank is now available to buy.

You know it's science when there's a diagram.

bigquotes"The main benefit for gravity orientated riding is it allows you to get a more neutral body position on the bike allowing your hips to rotate to be more forward facing, increasing stability and having greater control of the bike." Hope Technology

Hope Say the shorter cranks offer the following advantages:

• "Body weight remains more centred on the bike increasing stability and making it easier to shift your body weight around."

• "Quicker to 'spin up' which can help when transitioning from descending to sudden steep uphill features." (This claim is supported by this study).

• "More ground clearance for reduced pedal strikes."

• "Lighter and stiffer due to shorter length."

Other than the length, the specs remain the same as Hope's other Evo cranks. They use 30 mm diameter axles with axle lengths to suit most bikes from XC, DH, SuperBoost and Fat bikes.

Because shorter cranks reduce the overall leverage between the pedal and the tyre, requiring a faster cadence, Hope recommend dropping your chainring size by 2 teeth for every 10mm reduction in crank length. So, if you'd normally run a 34-tooth chainring with a 175 mm crank, you'd want a 30 -tooth ring with a 155 mm crank. Hope make chainrings as small as 28-tooth. Note this will also increase ground clearance when the cranks are level.

The Evo 155 is in stock at dealers now.

Pricing (RRP)
Inc. Axle and Spider: RRP £290 / €360 / $365 (ex tax)
No Spider: RRP £255 / €320 / $320 (ex tax)

For more information, go to hopetech.com.




108 Comments

  • 125 1
 “Lighter and stiffer due to shorter length”
This has been my advertising shtick for years!
  • 37 2
 Of course they are the sweet spot…… how else do you sell a product all over again.
  • 8 0
 I love 165mm cranks- I'd try these
  • 1 0
 In other news Donald said he would make america great again, guess what that was bullshit too.
  • 33 0
 Canfield saying we knew this 10 years ago.
  • 2 0
 2000 and late
  • 2 0
 That and DH bikes with idlers.
  • 1 0
 Yep got 155's on my new dh build. (and 160s on my trail bike cause of those dudes).
  • 30 4
 "Last year we covered the surprisingly strong scientific evidence that, despite popular opinion, shorter crank arms do compromise a rider's power output or pedalling efficiency, and in fact may offer certain biomechanical advantages when compared to typical 170 or 175 mm cranks."

Glaring typo - should be "DON'T compromise." Also, pedal (one L) ing.

Not to nit-pick, but the entire point is negated without NOT in there. Is anyone reading articles before they're published?
  • 7 0
 My brain hit an error bar at that sentence
  • 13 1
 How is anybody down-voting this comment?? The difference between "DO compromise" and DO NOT changes the meaning of the article.
  • 1 0
 @Marquis: possibly they are just reading the now-edited version
  • 1 0
 @overconfident: then they can just ignore this comment, because it was obviously fixed because of it, but PB never puts a notice when they fix mistakes.
  • 1 0
 @Marquis: agree though maybe they're just inferring the meaning from the context.
  • 2 0
 @Marquis: If I was going to downvote myself, it would be for my snarky tone and "correction" of the British spelling of "pedalling," which is actually correct.
  • 1 0
 @Lokirides: The shooter pumped rounds in to the opening paragraph before turning the gun on himself.
  • 2 0
 @Marquis: People have not had any reading comprehension skills for years, and the Internet has steadily made it worse.
  • 1 0
 @justinfoil: they should, yes
  • 1 0
 @TheR: what's with the username I love it makes me say THUUURRR like I'm all beefy
  • 23 0
 Bare in mind you'll have to raise your seat height to allow for the shorter length and this may affect how your stack height (when seated) feels.
  • 2 26
flag 5afety3rd (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 not necessarily true
  • 4 1
 You can also lower you BB height ?
But you also have to use lower gears, & spin gears faster to gain same power output!
  • 5 0
 Umm, kinda has to be true if you want to keep the same knee angle unless you were compromising previously (for leg length differences or something). If you don't raise the seat you will have less extension. When you raise the seat it changes your seated fore/aft weight distribution. I ended up moving to a 50mm rise bar (from 25mm rise)after going 165->155 cranks.
  • 1 0
 @BigHerm: Does suck that most bikes are design around longer cranks?
  • 1 1
 @aljoburr: I don't entirely understand the premise. Cranks are just a requirement of the machine and the length doesn't have much to do with bike design (that I'm aware of). Now chainring size is related to anti-squat and if you go too small it affects that, but I'm back and forth between 30t and 32t (trail/lifts) which is the proper/specified size for my bike.
  • 3 0
 @5afety3rd: I guess you don't HAVE to raise your seat, but the distance from your seat to the bottom of your pedal stroke just gets shorter. Which means you won't be extending your leg as much. Most people don't like this, but you can leave your seat right where it is.
  • 1 0
 @BigHerm: crank length changes the height of the center of mass of the rider, which is an input to the anti-squat calculation. Anti-squat specs should, but generally don’t, list the height of the center of mass they used in the calculation. Regardless, changing crank length definitely changes how the suspension works when seated.
  • 21 0
 CB: short cranks sweet spot
MTB community: BLAH
HOPE 10 years later: short cranks sweet spot with colorful chart
MTB Community: Innovation
  • 2 0
 Had shorter cranks on my riot, will never go back. Lower bottom bracket and fewer pedal strikes!
  • 1 0
 Charts and illustrations are more persuasive than mere words, no matter how scientifically serious the explanation.

That and more bikes have been coming with shorter cranks than in years past. People are more accepting now, because they’ve been on shorter cranks.
  • 18 0
 BRB about to cut my 170mm eewings down to 155mm
  • 16 0
 after years on 175mm i tried the 165m...it was really an eye opener...I saw absolutely no change in my abilities
  • 18 2
 175mm for life mo fos
  • 4 0
 @jimoxbox : how many 26 inch tires do you have hoarded away?
  • 11 0
 We all know where this is going... let's just jump ahead and attach our pedals directly to the axle for the ultimate sweet spot, crank arms are overrated
  • 2 0
 the evolution of the fixie
  • 4 0
 @overconfident: evolution of the ebike
  • 10 0
 I'm 6ft 2 and ride an XL and I'll never get cranks longer than 165 again even for a full 29er. 160 for mullet
  • 5 0
 I've been on 165s since 2015 - no ragrets. There is a subtle sense of being more 'spin-y' when I pedal to the trail head, but on any kind of dirt it completely disappears and the ground clearance and overall feel is fantastic. I worried I was going to short back when I tried them, but there was zero adaptation time for me and I haven't looked back. I look at 155s and think...maybe too short, but I wonder if I tried them I'd be even happier. I also think Canfield deserves major props for pushing shorter cranks for technical riding. Those guys have been beating this drum forever, and I feel like 165s are now almost standard, or at least a common option.
  • 8 0
 Not one? Not even a single letter?
  • 1 0
 @DBone95: I don't think he has any regerts at all...
  • 6 0
 As a 6 foot rider who's used 155mm crank arms I can say for a fact are horrible to ride compared to 165mm or 170mm crank arms.
  • 4 0
 You're also potentially buying a new chainring with any brands' shorter cranks. Costs add up. I can see why people would reluctant to spend money on diminishing returns. It's not like you'll suddenly be competitive in EWS by switching to slightly shorter cranks. You'll suck at riding just as much as you did with longer cranks.
  • 1 0
 But have fewer pedal strikes while you suck at ratcheting.
  • 5 1
 I hate the feeling of short cranks. They feel unstable and awkward to me, im 6 foot 4. I'm very surprised to read that they increase stability because in my experience its the opposite.
  • 5 0
 I've seen the argument that the wider stance gives more stability, which also makes sense to me.
  • 1 1
 At 64 your 175s are like the 165s for the average height rider. Just like all the bike/suspension tests from 150 lb riders, your results will differ. My bet is that you could put different length cranks drive side and non drive side and 75% of peoples would not notice.

I think part of this is profit driven...hey we can make the cranks use less material, ship more in the container and charge the same price. Now how can we convince them this is a good idea? Get on it VP marketting.
  • 1 0
 On the other hand..... I'm a smidge over 6'4", and decided to build up my new hardtail with 170mm cranks, and have been loving it Smile
  • 1 0
 @pink505: most people would definitely tell with different lengths. They might not be able to pinpoint it, but they'll know. Just a tiny percentage height change in a single step in a staircase will make most people notice, and many people will trip or stutter. Now repeated it for every "step"? Definitely noticable.
  • 3 0
 Love my 155mm Canfields. Don't love the Canfield GXP BB that smoked a NDS bearing in 7 months. Fingers crossed the Wheels MFG replacement lasts a bit longer. More options more betterer. Good on ya Hope.
  • 1 0
 I put the 155mm @canfieldbikes cranks on this spring and am in love.

However, I bought their GXP BB to go with it. Just like your experience - HOT GARBAGE. That BB was trashed in 3 months. Cleaned it and repacked perfect and the cranks still had play (torqued perfect) and sounded like gravel. Disappointing. Never reached out to see if they could help me, but maybe I should have.
  • 1 0
 @Nwilkes: Yeah, after researching GXP BBs I just concluded that they (all) kinda suck and are ticking time bombs. I went with the Wheels one so I can just replace the NDS bearing when it inevitably blows up. I didn't bother contacting Canfield, wear items just seem like the cost of the sport. Also, I think mine was included with the cost of the cranks?
  • 2 0
 @BigHerm: I actually use a Hope BB with their GXP adaptor...lasted about the time that 2x SRAM ones would have so far, with zero issues and zero maintenance
  • 5 0
 Is there a typo in the first sentence? I had to read it like 3 times and I'm still confused
  • 1 0
 They fixed it now...
  • 2 0
 Currently running 155mm NX cranks, and I'm unconvinced...I think 165 are better for me. I prefer 165 over 170 anyhow. (5'10"/176cm tall) The interactions between seat height and bar height and crank length are sort of fun though
  • 4 2
 I run Canfield 155's on my Lithium, I will confirm that this is the sweet spot. It makes me giggle to read and hear all the naysayers, some folks can't see the forest through the trees.
  • 4 0
 I think that there is still a lot of different body types and people that have a preference. Even if it's better, it can still take some getting used to, and for some people that have been riding a long time, they might not ever get used to the difference.

edited to add: unfortunately in this article, it does not state if this applies to every inseam and leg length or just the average. Hard to say that everyone should ride one crank length. Kinda how we don't recommend everyone ride the same width handlebars.
  • 1 0
 I'm 6'1" / 185cm and really love 165mm cranks. After running 175's forever and having 170's on my other bike, the 165 is really comfortable on the knees, seems to get up to speed quicker and the higher cadence keeps me from blowing out my legs on techy climbs. The extra bit of clearance with modern low BB's is pretty sweet. It does affect seat height though—have to put another 10mm spacer under the stem as well.
  • 1 0
 Been running short (Canfield 150 and 5dev 145 mm) cranks and like them, even though I'm 6'4. Free clearance with no significant downside imo. I'm a fan for pedal days (up to 60 miles/8k vert) and park days as well. Might go back up to 155ish for the pedal bike, because chainring clearance becomes the main issue anyways, so there are diminished returns going to 145
  • 1 0
 Without designing the frame around the shorter cranks, the biggest advantage (lowering COG when descending) is arguably lost here (unless you have a ton of pedal strikes to deal with on your existing bike).

In the era of dropper posts, shorter cranks make a ton of sense. Prior to droppers/2010 or so, the reduced saddle to crotch clearance descending was just too much to deal with.

I actually built some bikes for super short cranks for tests (published in Mountain Flyer about 6-7 years ago. They were pretty great and there wasn't a power output disadvantage, but it was too hard of a sell for most people.
  • 1 0
 This is why I'm putting short cranks and 27.5 wheels on a 29er (pivot firebird)! Just waiting on the spokes to arrive
  • 1 0
 How do shorter cranks reduce saddle to crotch clearance? When standing at 3 & 9, the triangle between your feet and crotch is narrower, and thus taller, with shorter cranks. That increases saddle to crotch. With one foot dropped, since your saddle shouldn't have gone up any more than the cranks got shorter, you should have the exact same saddle to crotch distance.

How are frames designed around cranks? Beyond having a reasonable minimum for BB height?

"but it was too hard of a sell for most people"

Ok, but why? What did they not like?
  • 3 0
 Anything shorter than 172.5 and my knees hurt. Personally short cranks are a no-go on any bike meant to be pedaled uphill.
  • 2 1
 Just more bullshit...you just open up a can of worms let's buy shorter cranks marketing..oh shit now I need a longer dropper..oh I need a higher rise bar..oh I need a smaller chainring..ect ect.. meanwhile.your bike was fine
  • 1 0
 Noted: "...main benefit for gravity orientated riding..." Depending on where and what you ride, climbing performance can suffer significantly. Fire road/green trail grinds, no problem; technical and steep, less advantage.
  • 1 0
 How comes that having your feet less spread apart gives you more stability?
I switched from 175 to 170mm cranks and will never go back, but I tried once 165mm and everything was just too twitchy.
  • 2 3
 Anything less than 170mm feels like I'm riding a child's tricycle up the trail. Run proper sag and pedal strikes are a rare occurrence for me with thin profile pedals. Guess it just depends what type of trails you frequent too, but I feel more comfortable 170-175mm
  • 2 0
 I have a bike with 165, one with 170 and a road bike with 175 and I notice absolutely nothing.
  • 1 0
 And that's a pro for even shorter cranks. If you did ride in places where pedal strikes are inevitable, you would notice. And the fact that you don't notice at all in the pedaling/riding aspect means if you did have a want to minimize strikes, shorter is an easy decision.
  • 1 0
 I hope this proves that tis better to pick a crank length and be a dick about it, than pick a dick length and be a crank about it.
  • 1 0
 You know what they say about a rider with short cranks?
  • 2 0
 Just put Canfield 155mm cranks on my bike: I’ll never go back! All benefits, no downsides for me at least.
  • 1 0
 had them good few years myself. Wouldn't change now.
  • 2 0
 I sure Hope they are right!
  • 2 0
 Buy cranks based on your inseam and riding style. It's not rocket science.
  • 1 0
 What does riding style have to do with it? If there is no performance difference, might as well as go short and get the benefits. What are the benefits of longer cranks?
  • 1 0
 i remember people when people were putting 180mm cranks on their mountain bikes...
  • 2 0
 The 'sweet spot' for who? Humans are fairly varied in dimension.
  • 1 0
 Sadly it's really hard to get shorter cranks than 165 mm... But yea, I've been swapping every bike I had to 165...
  • 1 0
 Canfield all day!
  • 1 0
 Ahhh yes...we all corner with our pedals completely flat...fake innovation still flowing strong with cycling
  • 1 0
 Maybe you should try it more. It also means you can drop the BB and still not hit stuff when your outside pedal is dropped, so they helps all cornering, even if you are exclusively a pedal dropper.
  • 1 0
 Maybe we can shorten the cranks all the way to small pegs, and put a motor on the bicycle
  • 1 0
 Heck yeah! Though personally gonna wait for Shimano to release theirs autumn 2042.
  • 1 0
 Nothing new in 155mm size I've been running canfield brothers 155mm as years on my dh bike.
  • 1 0
 The human body is a large enough variable that a "sweet spot" for anything related to fit and biomechanics cannot exist.
  • 2 0
 Of course they are...
  • 1 0
 Remy Morton joined the chat...
  • 1 0
 "Do Not Remove". I like challenges.
  • 2 1
 According to SRAM 153.99mm is the optimum.
  • 1 1
 It's a nice way how to save some material while ask for more money. Well done. I'd try them anyway
  • 1 0
 please won't people think of the single-speeders
  • 1 0
 usually too worried about staying on the bike to consider crank sizes...
  • 1 0
 Is no one bothered by the two quick links in this pic??!?
  • 1 0
 Or you could get the Canfield's for a bit less.
  • 1 0
 It seems a bit odd to offer 155mm but not 160mm
  • 1 0
 Anybody tried 145mm cranks?
  • 1 0
 I’m Hopeful there are more brands that follow
  • 1 1
 I’ve been saying this forever: the shorter the crank the better.
  • 1 0
 I was hoping for 156mm.
  • 2 0
 Flip Chip cranks to give you the final few mm of adjustability - you read it here first!
  • 1 0
 @eddieantifreeze: axs flight attendant dynamic length cranks, you read it here first!
  • 2 2
 Pick a crank length and be a dick about it
  • 3 0
 Can't necessarily choose the length of your crank
  • 1 1
 Here we go, crank sizes are the new wheel sizes...
  • 1 0
 Best crank for shagging?
  • 2 2
 I still miss my 180's.





