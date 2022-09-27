Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'

Last year we covered the surprisingly strong scientific evidence
that, despite popular opinion, shorter crank arms don't compromise a rider's power output or pedalling efficiency, and in fact, may offer certain biomechanical advantages when compared to typical 170 or 175 mm cranks.
After making shorter cranks for e-bikes, Hope Technology have been experimenting with crank lengths over the last year with staff and athletes, going as short as 140 mm. They say that 155 mm is "the sweet spot" for mountain biking. As a result, a 155 mm version of their Evo crank is now available to buy.
|"The main benefit for gravity orientated riding is it allows you to get a more neutral body position on the bike allowing your hips to rotate to be more forward facing, increasing stability and having greater control of the bike."— Hope Technology
Hope Say the shorter cranks offer the following advantages:
• "Body weight remains more centred on the bike increasing stability and making it easier to shift your body weight around."
• "Quicker to 'spin up' which can help when transitioning from descending to sudden steep uphill features." (This claim is supported by this study
).
• "More ground clearance for reduced pedal strikes."
• "Lighter and stiffer due to shorter length."
Other than the length, the specs remain the same as Hope's other Evo cranks. They use 30 mm diameter axles with axle lengths to suit most bikes from XC, DH, SuperBoost and Fat bikes.
Because shorter cranks reduce the overall leverage between the pedal and the tyre, requiring a faster cadence, Hope recommend dropping your chainring size by 2 teeth for every 10mm reduction in crank length. So, if you'd normally run a 34-tooth chainring with a 175 mm crank, you'd want a 30 -tooth ring with a 155 mm crank. Hope make chainrings as small as 28-tooth. Note this will also increase ground clearance when the cranks are level.
The Evo 155 is in stock at dealers now. Pricing (RRP)
Inc. Axle and Spider: RRP £290 / €360 / $365 (ex tax)
No Spider: RRP £255 / €320 / $320 (ex tax)
For more information, go to hopetech.com
.
This has been my advertising shtick for years!
Glaring typo - should be "DON'T compromise." Also, pedal (one L) ing.
Not to nit-pick, but the entire point is negated without NOT in there. Is anyone reading articles before they're published?
But you also have to use lower gears, & spin gears faster to gain same power output!
MTB community: BLAH
HOPE 10 years later: short cranks sweet spot with colorful chart
MTB Community: Innovation
That and more bikes have been coming with shorter cranks than in years past. People are more accepting now, because they’ve been on shorter cranks.
I think part of this is profit driven...hey we can make the cranks use less material, ship more in the container and charge the same price. Now how can we convince them this is a good idea? Get on it VP marketting.
However, I bought their GXP BB to go with it. Just like your experience - HOT GARBAGE. That BB was trashed in 3 months. Cleaned it and repacked perfect and the cranks still had play (torqued perfect) and sounded like gravel. Disappointing. Never reached out to see if they could help me, but maybe I should have.
edited to add: unfortunately in this article, it does not state if this applies to every inseam and leg length or just the average. Hard to say that everyone should ride one crank length. Kinda how we don't recommend everyone ride the same width handlebars.
In the era of dropper posts, shorter cranks make a ton of sense. Prior to droppers/2010 or so, the reduced saddle to crotch clearance descending was just too much to deal with.
I actually built some bikes for super short cranks for tests (published in Mountain Flyer about 6-7 years ago. They were pretty great and there wasn't a power output disadvantage, but it was too hard of a sell for most people.
How are frames designed around cranks? Beyond having a reasonable minimum for BB height?
"but it was too hard of a sell for most people"
Ok, but why? What did they not like?
I switched from 175 to 170mm cranks and will never go back, but I tried once 165mm and everything was just too twitchy.