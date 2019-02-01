Video: Kyle Jameson Flat Out in Bend

Hope Technology: Kyle

For the last couple of years renowned freerider Kyle Jameson has made Bend, Oregon his home. When good friend and legendary filmmaker Clay Porter and the Metis Creative crew relocated north, it was the perfect opportunity to collaborate on this project. Kyle's aggressive but smooth style is showcased in this piece, alongside his effortless ability to tear-up the steep loose tracks of Mount Bachelor, Bend, Oregon.Featuring Kyle Jameson at Mount Bachelor, Bend, OregonFilmed by Clay Porter / Metis CreativeSoundtrack by Piers Baron“Theme from Thunder Phase”Written and Produced by P.Baron (ASCAP)Copyright 2018 - The Last Night on EarthImages by Trevor Lyden