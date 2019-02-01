VIDEOS

Video: Kyle Jameson Flat Out in Bend

Feb 1, 2019
by Hope Technology  

For the last couple of years renowned freerider Kyle Jameson has made Bend, Oregon his home. When good friend and legendary filmmaker Clay Porter and the Metis Creative crew relocated north, it was the perfect opportunity to collaborate on this project. Kyle's aggressive but smooth style is showcased in this piece, alongside his effortless ability to tear-up the steep loose tracks of Mount Bachelor, Bend, Oregon.

Kyle Jameson at Mt Bachelor Image Trevor Lyden

Hope Technology: Kyle

Featuring Kyle Jameson at Mount Bachelor, Bend, Oregon

Filmed by Clay Porter / Metis Creative

Soundtrack by Piers Baron
“Theme from Thunder Phase”
Written and Produced by P.Baron (ASCAP)
Copyright 2018 - The Last Night on Earth
instagram.com/piersbaron

Images by Trevor Lyden

3 Comments

  • + 1
 despite the very good riding the real superstar in this edit is the dirt
  • - 1
 I Liked the film making, but..: why riding a DH bike on such trail ?
  • + 2
 Because DH bikes are fun and KJ is rad and can do whatever he likes.

