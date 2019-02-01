Video: Kyle Jameson Flat Out in Bend

For the last couple of years renowned freerider Kyle Jameson has made Bend, Oregon his home. When good friend and legendary filmmaker Clay Porter and the Metis Creative crew relocated north, it was the perfect opportunity to collaborate on this project. Kyle's aggressive but smooth style is showcased in this piece, alongside his effortless ability to tear-up the steep loose tracks of Mount Bachelor, Bend, Oregon.Hope Technology: Kyle
Featuring Kyle Jameson at Mount Bachelor, Bend, Oregon
Filmed by Clay Porter / Metis Creative
Soundtrack by Piers Baron
“Theme from Thunder Phase”
Written and Produced by P.Baron (ASCAP)
Copyright 2018 - The Last Night on Earthinstagram.com/piersbaron
Images by Trevor Lyden
