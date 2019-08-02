Hope Technology Launches the UK Made, Carbon HB 130 Trail Bike

UK Carbon Production

Keeping with our mantra of designed, tested and manufactured in Barnoldswick, every process in the production of our new HB.130 takes place within our Lancashire factory. Producing everything in house has enabled us to finetune the geometry and make minor tweaks right up to the point of final production.


The Bike

The HB.130 is the second bike to come from our Barnoldswick bike works. Born, once again out of a desire to build a bike we wanted to ride, our engineers and designers have managed to create a bike they believe is the ultimate all-rounder.

The riders at Hope wanted a bike to defeat the local technical climbs but still tackle their favourite Lake District descents and trail centre laps. Geometry is key with the HB.130 and with the angles we've chosen, the bike is playful yet controllable in whatever situation you get into on the trail. The bike rolls on 29er wheels and features 130mm of rear travel, which creates a bike that chews up technical climbs, rips along the flats then thrashes the downs.

You’ll also notice the HB.130’s designers have paid particular attention to the aesthetics of the bike. The front triangle has a curvaceous, sleek look while the rear triangle retains that trademark Hope CNC look with beautifully machined chainstays. As ever, the full bike option is fully kitted out in the highest quality Hope components. However, for the HB.130 they’re introducing a frame kit option for those who wish to put their own stamp on a Hope bike.
HB.130 Features:

Wheelsize 29 inch
Rear travel 130mm
Flip chip geometry Flip your geometry to match the type of riding you are doing.
Carbon front triangle Hand laid using UK woven carbon fibres.
Aluminium machined and bonded rear triangle We use bonding to create a strong and compliant rear triangle. We have also switched to a post mount to allow a standard brake calliper to be fitted.
130mm rear hub spacing, 17mm axle We manufacture our own hubs so we used our engineering know-how to create a narrow backend with a huge 17mm through axle producing a strong and stiff rear triangle that can squeeze through the tightest gaps on the trail saving those rear mech scrapes.
Component Integration The BB, chain guide and head set are all custom to the HB and as we can control the quality of the parts, the bearings will be long-lasting and easily serviceable.




Pricing

Complete Bike

Hope, SRAM X01 and Fox components make up the complete bike - £6299/€7500/$8400

Frameset

Inc rear shock, hubs, headset, bottom bracket and seat clamp - £3950/€4700/$4950

Upgrades

Even though the HB.130 is supplied as standard kitted out with most peoples idea of a dream bike, Hope are still offering a few key upgrade options including SRAM AXS groupset, Ohlins suspension and Santa Cruz Reserve wheels for riders wanting that extra individuality.

More info, here.

22 Comments

  • + 7
 I dont understand the need to create a proprietary rear hub spacing and axle. Not to mention all the other proprietary parts on this bike (BB, HS and chainguide).
  • + 3
 Yep was thinking the same thing. There are already too many new standards popping up. Why another one?
  • + 4
 They are making their own bike free from constraints. At least this bike does things to try and bring benefits and not to drive their own sales or force people in to changing things. They aren't expecting to push a 17mm axle standard on the market but are doing things as part engineering exercise, part making a rad bike
  • + 0
 Its will be the bikes downfall
  • + 1
 The entire point of the bike is to not utilize arbitrary standards, but to make one cohesive machine- the same way auto industry works. Imagine if Ferrari had to use the same hub and brake setup in the 488 as Toyota uses in the Camry.
  • + 9
 I Hope to afford one someday.
  • + 9
 Does the UK even have dentists?
  • + 3
 yes, but many of them are between jobs...
  • + 1
 We do, but decided to fund our healthcare instead.
  • + 3
 i have a set of hope cranks that broke and i cant get them off bc they use a proprietary tool with that said id still rock this bike
  • + 5
 And people were complaining about Yeti prices...
  • + 0
 Its not quite as bad as it appears compared to Yeti (but still bad of course). With this frame they include the hubs, BB, HS and collar
  • + 2
 ok
one is made in hose, another is "made in china boutique"
  • + 1
 @shoreboy1866: 5k for a frame is ridiculous! Even if they include hubs, shock, BB, HS and oh ya don't forget that custom seat clamp. I've still yet to see an HB 160 in the wild on the west coast of the US and will probably never see one of these either.
  • + 1
 @mtbyoda: And yet they're still in business. I guess the West Coast of the US and following the same 'standards' forced on us by the big boys just aren't that important to them?

Do you expect parts from a YZ to fit in a Kawasaki? Of from a Ford into a Mercedes? And if you'd never seen a McLaren in the flesh would you assume they are not selling due to price?
  • + 2
 I read the article with all the proprietary parts and 130mm rear spacing and thought it was April Fools but realized its August 2nd .... WTF!!! If I want to ride something with 130mm rear spacing it will be my road bike.
  • + 3
 Would go well with my HB160, bit not sure the chief financial officer would approve the purchase order
  • + 2
 I've got two hopes at owning one of these, Bob Hope, and no hope.
  • + 2
 where's the geometry chart?
  in 2015
 in 2015
  • + 2
 beautiful like british smile
  • + 1
 Come on Hope. Is diverging from existing standards really worth it?

Post a Comment



