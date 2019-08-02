Hope Technology Launches the UK Made, Carbon HB 130 Trail Bike

The HB.130 is the second bike to come from our Barnoldswick bike works. Born, once again out of a desire to build a bike we wanted to ride, our engineers and designers have managed to create a bike they believe is the ultimate all-rounder.



The riders at Hope wanted a bike to defeat the local technical climbs but still tackle their favourite Lake District descents and trail centre laps. Geometry is key with the HB.130 and with the angles we've chosen, the bike is playful yet controllable in whatever situation you get into on the trail. The bike rolls on 29er wheels and features 130mm of rear travel, which creates a bike that chews up technical climbs, rips along the flats then thrashes the downs.



You’ll also notice the HB.130’s designers have paid particular attention to the aesthetics of the bike. The front triangle has a curvaceous, sleek look while the rear triangle retains that trademark Hope CNC look with beautifully machined chainstays. As ever, the full bike option is fully kitted out in the highest quality Hope components. However, for the HB.130 they’re introducing a frame kit option for those who wish to put their own stamp on a Hope bike.



HB.130 Features:



Wheelsize 29 inch

Rear travel 130mm

Flip chip geometry Flip your geometry to match the type of riding you are doing.

Carbon front triangle Hand laid using UK woven carbon fibres.

Aluminium machined and bonded rear triangle We use bonding to create a strong and compliant rear triangle. We have also switched to a post mount to allow a standard brake calliper to be fitted.

130mm rear hub spacing, 17mm axle We manufacture our own hubs so we used our engineering know-how to create a narrow backend with a huge 17mm through axle producing a strong and stiff rear triangle that can squeeze through the tightest gaps on the trail saving those rear mech scrapes.

Component Integration The BB, chain guide and head set are all custom to the HB and as we can control the quality of the parts, the bearings will be long-lasting and easily serviceable.

