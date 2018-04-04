Vaea Verbeeck Rides Epic Landscapes in 'Horizon' - Video

The epic landscape of New Zealand is the stunning backdrop for our latest edit, "Horizon"! Featuring Vaea Verbeeck, enjoy a slice of MTB gold as we partner with Parallax Media and tap into the essence of mountain biking.Make sure to also visit our website to dive into our all-new 2018 Apparel Collection that went live this week! From Jerseys, Jackets, Hats, Hoodies, Shirts, and even Mugs... the expansive new line is available today in the USA and through select distributors worldwide.Filmed/Edited by Parallax MediaMusic: Drift by So Below