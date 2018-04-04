VIDEOS

Vaea Verbeeck Rides Epic Landscapes in 'Horizon' - Video

Apr 4, 2018
by DEITY Components  
DEITY: Horizon featuring Vaea Verbeeck

by deityusa
Views: 1,490    Faves: 23    Comments: 0


The epic landscape of New Zealand is the stunning backdrop for our latest edit, "Horizon"! Featuring Vaea Verbeeck, enjoy a slice of MTB gold as we partner with Parallax Media and tap into the essence of mountain biking.

Make sure to also visit our website to dive into our all-new 2018 Apparel Collection that went live this week! From Jerseys, Jackets, Hats, Hoodies, Shirts, and even Mugs... the expansive new line is available today in the USA and through select distributors worldwide.

Filmed/Edited by Parallax Media
Music: Drift by So Below

www.deitycomponents.com

MENTIONS: @deityusa


13 Comments

  • + 8
 That was a really cool video. Girl rider videos sometimes get support just because they're doing something most women don't do, but that was awesome to watch from a riding perspective. Sent it! Also, crazy good edit all around.
  • + 7
 Someone get that girl into a full sponsored race team for either EWS or DH. Browntown needs to get on a full season of something too - surely they can mix up the DH podium for the ladies a little?
  • + 1
 What makes you think they want 'all that'?
I mean they very well could want a full season of racing but hard to imagine they weren't already offered the opportunity to..
  • + 5
 Yep, she shreds. Yep, stunning landscape. How am I supposed to get work done when you guys put stuff like this in front of me?
  • + 3
 9:01 arrive at work
9:02 open up PB
  • + 3
 Maybe the best Deity video so far! Parallax Media, you guys crushed it!
  • + 1
 10/10 agree, holy crap that was awesome. Putting on a clinic in how to fly drones!
  • + 3
 I hope she's racing UCI DH this season - she's on my fantasy team!
  • + 2
 Very cool backdrop.
  • + 2
 Scenery is AWSOME!
  • + 2
 That. Was SICK!!!
  • + 1
 That was a good watch.

