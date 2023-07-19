Hot Fun in the Lost Sierra - Downieville Classic 2023

Jul 19, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

Downieville Classic
Lost Sierra, California
Photography by Dario DiGiulio

After a four year hiatus, the venerable Downieville Classic returned to the gold-rich hills of Sierra County, greeting racers and spectators with some of the hottest weather the event has ever seen. The Yuba River proved to be a critical cooling zone for people pushing themselves over the two days of racing, though the heat still led to more than a few scratches and DNFs.

For those unfamiliar, the Downieville Classic is a unique race, with a point-to-point XC on Saturday and a 15-mile DH run on Sunday. The racing amounts to nearly 45 miles of trail and rough fire road, with about 5000' of climbing for good measure. To make things even trickier, your bike setup and weight has to be identical between the two days, making setup choice a fun puzzle. Certainly a test of rider and bike, earning the self-appointed title of All-Mountain World Championships. This was the Classic's 25th year going, with a family of regulars happy to see each other again after a few years away.

photo
The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship trailer, painted by local artist Alex Dunn.
photo
Tired rides.
photo
Cheers, bike.

The heat put a damper on some of the typical extra events at the Classic, but folks were still out in droves having as much fun as they could without melting. The party took place in the river, and plenty of cold refreshments were enjoyed - be it Gatorade or Pale Ale.

photo
With Crankworx coming up next week, this was my heading as soon as racing ended.
photo
Nice.
photo
Room for a friend.

With nearly 800 folks racing, the tiny town and narrow river valley surrounding Downieville get packed pretty tight. Racers could be seen camping in every nook and cranny.

photo
Rig of the day.
photo
Impressive pile.
photo
The luxurious amenities of a Pinkbike Tech Editor.

The rugged trails in town proved to be pretty taxing on bike and body, with some serious crashes over the two race days and mechanicals to match. Here's hoping everyone who went down heals up quick, and all those broken bikes get some love upon returning home.

photo
Carnage.
photo
Inserts were common, but not a panacea.
photo
Downieville veteran Jason Moeschler finished out the DH with this accessory.
photo
CARNAGE. This racer hiked her bike 13 miles to the finish line.

Whether they see each other every weekend or every couple years, there were plenty of groups of friends that came out together to race and hang out in the Sierra. With 25 years of history, the racers that come year after year feel like a little family; it was lovely to witness the reunion.

photo
Friends in the shade, pt.1.
photo
Friends in the shade, pt.2.
photo
Founder of the Classic and master beard grower, Greg Williams.
photo
Downieville legends.

As part of their Connected Communities program, the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is fundraising to connect 15 rural mountain towns through recreation and land access. The Downieville Classic is a key part of that fundraising effort, and shows just how much vitality mountain biking can bring to a small town.

photo
Clipless firefighter.
photo
The homies at Paul Components were collecting tips for the volunteer firefighters.
photo
Huge thanks to all the moto course sweeps and volunteers.

There were plenty of cool bikes to ogle around the event, but the community and culture of the event feels like the real highlight. Still, here are some cool details I spotted.

photo
A Suntour index shifter on a Santa Cruz mechanic's bike...
photo
...cleverly used as a progressive shock lockout.
photo
photo

All-Mountain Results

Pro Women
1. Katerina Nash
2. Alexis Skarda
3. Anna Yamaguchi

Pro Men
1. Keegan Swenson
2. Bradyn Lange
3. Cole Paton

Singlespeed Open
1. Clint Claassen
2. Maxx Chance
3. Scott Chapin

Expert Junior Women
1. Francisca Gomez Villafane
2. Savannah Pilkington
Exp. Women 30 & Under
1. Katy Greene
2. Diniana Piekutowski
3. Kelly Brennan

Exp. Women 31-40
1. Jenna Dramise
2. Jenna Kane
3. Campbell Steers

Exp. Women 41-50
1. Genevieve Evans
2. Brooke Summers
3. Sara Malm

Exp. Women 51+
1. Ellen Guthrie
2. Maria Alejandra De Bernardi
Exp. Junior Men
1. Simon Hewett
2. Dylan Finkler
3. Campbell Goddard

Exp. Men 30 & Under
1. Max Rehkopf
2. Austin Gilchrist
3. Dario DiGiulio

Exp. Men 31-40
1. Jeff Thayer
2. Nate Riffle
3. Frederick Stamm

Exp. Men 41-50
1. Justin Robinson
2. Justin Morgan
3. Zak Brown
Exp. Men 51+
1. Victor Sheldon
2. Jim Hewett
3. Romolo Forcino

photo
See you next time, Downieville!

Check out the other shots here.


Member since Dec 25, 2016
66 articles
3 Comments
  • 2 0
 3rd Place Dario!! Way to go.
  • 1 0
 man the 31-40 category makes me feel old haha
  • 1 0
 Well done with Men's 30 & under 3rd place





