Hot Fun in the Lost Sierra - Downieville Classic 2023

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship trailer, painted by local artist Alex Dunn.

Tired rides. Cheers, bike.

With Crankworx coming up next week, this was my heading as soon as racing ended.

Nice. Room for a friend.

Rig of the day. Impressive pile.

The luxurious amenities of a Pinkbike Tech Editor.

Inserts were common, but not a panacea. Downieville veteran Jason Moeschler finished out the DH with this accessory.

CARNAGE. This racer hiked her bike 13 miles to the finish line.

Friends in the shade, pt.1. Friends in the shade, pt.2.

Founder of the Classic and master beard grower, Greg Williams. Downieville legends.

Clipless firefighter.

The homies at Paul Components were collecting tips for the volunteer firefighters. Huge thanks to all the moto course sweeps and volunteers.

A Suntour index shifter on a Santa Cruz mechanic's bike... ...cleverly used as a progressive shock lockout.

All-Mountain Results

Pro Women

1. Katerina Nash

2. Alexis Skarda

3. Anna Yamaguchi



Pro Men

1. Keegan Swenson

2. Bradyn Lange

3. Cole Paton



Singlespeed Open

1. Clint Claassen

2. Maxx Chance

3. Scott Chapin



Expert Junior Women

1. Francisca Gomez Villafane

2. Savannah Pilkington



Exp. Women 30 & Under

1. Katy Greene

2. Diniana Piekutowski

3. Kelly Brennan



Exp. Women 31-40

1. Jenna Dramise

2. Jenna Kane

3. Campbell Steers



Exp. Women 41-50

1. Genevieve Evans

2. Brooke Summers

3. Sara Malm



Exp. Women 51+

1. Ellen Guthrie

2. Maria Alejandra De Bernardi



Exp. Junior Men

1. Simon Hewett

2. Dylan Finkler

3. Campbell Goddard



Exp. Men 30 & Under

1. Max Rehkopf

2. Austin Gilchrist

3. Dario DiGiulio



Exp. Men 31-40

1. Jeff Thayer

2. Nate Riffle

3. Frederick Stamm



Exp. Men 41-50

1. Justin Robinson

2. Justin Morgan

3. Zak Brown



Exp. Men 51+

See you next time, Downieville!

After a four year hiatus, the venerable Downieville Classic returned to the gold-rich hills of Sierra County, greeting racers and spectators with some of the hottest weather the event has ever seen. The Yuba River proved to be a critical cooling zone for people pushing themselves over the two days of racing, though the heat still led to more than a few scratches and DNFs.For those unfamiliar, the Downieville Classic is a unique race, with a point-to-point XC on Saturday and a 15-mile DH run on Sunday. The racing amounts to nearly 45 miles of trail and rough fire road, with about 5000' of climbing for good measure. To make things even trickier, your bike setup and weight has to be identical between the two days, making setup choice a fun puzzle. Certainly a test of rider and bike, earning the self-appointed title of All-Mountain World Championships. This was the Classic's 25th year going, with a family of regulars happy to see each other again after a few years away.The heat put a damper on some of the typical extra events at the Classic, but folks were still out in droves having as much fun as they could without melting. The party took place in the river, and plenty of cold refreshments were enjoyed - be it Gatorade or Pale Ale.With nearly 800 folks racing, the tiny town and narrow river valley surrounding Downieville get packed pretty tight. Racers could be seen camping in every nook and cranny.The rugged trails in town proved to be pretty taxing on bike and body, with some serious crashes over the two race days and mechanicals to match. Here's hoping everyone who went down heals up quick, and all those broken bikes get some love upon returning home.Whether they see each other every weekend or every couple years, there were plenty of groups of friends that came out together to race and hang out in the Sierra. With 25 years of history, the racers that come year after year feel like a little family; it was lovely to witness the reunion.As part of their Connected Communities program, the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is fundraising to connect 15 rural mountain towns through recreation and land access. The Downieville Classic is a key part of that fundraising effort, and shows just how much vitality mountain biking can bring to a small town.There were plenty of cool bikes to ogle around the event, but the community and culture of the event feels like the real highlight. Still, here are some cool details I spotted.1. Victor Sheldon2. Jim Hewett3. Romolo Forcino