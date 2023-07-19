Hot Fun in the Lost Sierra - Downieville Classic 2023

After a four year hiatus, the venerable Downieville Classic returned to the gold-rich hills of Sierra County, greeting racers and spectators with some of the hottest weather the event has ever seen. The Yuba River proved to be a critical cooling zone for people pushing themselves over the two days of racing, though the heat still led to more than a few scratches and DNFs.
For those unfamiliar, the Downieville Classic is a unique race, with a point-to-point XC on Saturday and a 15-mile DH run on Sunday. The racing amounts to nearly 45 miles of trail and rough fire road, with about 5000' of climbing for good measure. To make things even trickier, your bike setup and weight has to be identical between the two days, making setup choice a fun puzzle. Certainly a test of rider and bike, earning the self-appointed title of All-Mountain World Championships. This was the Classic's 25th year going, with a family of regulars happy to see each other again after a few years away.
The heat put a damper on some of the typical extra events at the Classic, but folks were still out in droves having as much fun as they could without melting. The party took place in the river, and plenty of cold refreshments were enjoyed - be it Gatorade or Pale Ale.
With nearly 800 folks racing, the tiny town and narrow river valley surrounding Downieville get packed pretty tight. Racers could be seen camping in every nook and cranny.
The rugged trails in town proved to be pretty taxing on bike and body, with some serious crashes over the two race days and mechanicals to match. Here's hoping everyone who went down heals up quick, and all those broken bikes get some love upon returning home.
Whether they see each other every weekend or every couple years, there were plenty of groups of friends that came out together to race and hang out in the Sierra. With 25 years of history, the racers that come year after year feel like a little family; it was lovely to witness the reunion.
As part of their Connected Communities
program, the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is fundraising to connect 15 rural mountain towns through recreation and land access. The Downieville Classic is a key part of that fundraising effort, and shows just how much vitality mountain biking can bring to a small town.
There were plenty of cool bikes to ogle around the event, but the community and culture of the event feels like the real highlight. Still, here are some cool details I spotted. All-Mountain Results
Pro Women
1. Katerina Nash
2. Alexis Skarda
3. Anna Yamaguchi
Pro Men
1. Keegan Swenson
2. Bradyn Lange
3. Cole Paton
Singlespeed Open
1. Clint Claassen
2. Maxx Chance
3. Scott Chapin
Expert Junior Women
1. Francisca Gomez Villafane
2. Savannah Pilkington
Exp. Women 30 & Under
1. Katy Greene
2. Diniana Piekutowski
3. Kelly Brennan
Exp. Women 31-40
1. Jenna Dramise
2. Jenna Kane
3. Campbell Steers
Exp. Women 41-50
1. Genevieve Evans
2. Brooke Summers
3. Sara Malm
Exp. Women 51+
1. Ellen Guthrie
2. Maria Alejandra De Bernardi
Exp. Men 51+
Exp. Junior Men
1. Simon Hewett
2. Dylan Finkler
3. Campbell Goddard
Exp. Men 30 & Under
1. Max Rehkopf
2. Austin Gilchrist
3. Dario DiGiulio
Exp. Men 31-40
1. Jeff Thayer
2. Nate Riffle
3. Frederick Stamm
Exp. Men 41-50
1. Justin Robinson
2. Justin Morgan
3. Zak Brown
1. Victor Sheldon
2. Jim Hewett
3. Romolo Forcino
