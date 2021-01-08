How British & European Bike Brands Are Adapting to the Brexit Trade Deal

Cotic's full suspension bikes, which are sourced from both the UK and Taiwan, are not for sale in Europe until further notice.

The upshot of all this is that for this week at least and maybe longer, and until we know exactly what the duty situation is, we are not shipping anything to customers in the EU. We want to give ourselves time to understand and apply the new rules correctly, and then be able to explain them to customers. There will be increases in shipping prices as well due to the couriers having to clear products through customs now, so once we have all the costs understood, we will be in touch to agree any cost increases with you. — Cotic Bikes

Nukeproof has decided its products do not meet the requirements to avoid tariffs so has increased SRPs.

A large proportion of Nukeproof bikes are assembled in European factories and our hope was that a trade deal would allow these bikes to pass between the EU and our UK warehouse tariff free.



Unfortunately, the new UK-European trade deal only allows tariff free trade on products that have either an EU or UK origin. To achieve an EU origin at least 55% of the value of the complete product must be manufactured in either the UK or the EU.



In the case of Nukeproof, because most of the bike's value, e.g. frame and components, are manufactured in Asia, the complete bike is not classified as a European product (even if the bike is assembled in Europe). Our bikes, therefore, attract additional import duties between Europe and our UK warehouse. Combining this with price increases with rising raw materials, labour and current exchange rates we have already seen, it leaves us with little option but to increase our SRP's.



Whilst we have always tried to fend off unnecessary/ unwanted in-season pricing restructures in the past, these are unavoidable costs in unprecedented times, and we are forced to reflect the update with immediate effect.



We understand these are difficult times for many of our riders and we truly appreciate your support and understanding.



Kind Regards,



The Nukeproof Team