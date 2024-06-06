How Can e-Bike Batteries Be Recycled?

As an example, here are Call2Recycle's e-bike battery recycling points in Bellingham.

In recent articles, we explored how e-bike batteries are getting lighter and are very safe if used correctly . But one concern that often crops up in the comments is the environmental impact of batteries and whether they will be recycled or sent to landfills.We've touched on this subject before, when over twenty bike brands helped to fully fund the collection and recycling of e-bike batteries in the US via a collaboration with the non-profit groups PeopleForBikes and Call2Recycle But how does this work in practice? How does an e-bike owner deal with their battery when it reaches the end of its useful life, and what exactly happens after it gets collected?I contacted Ryan Birkicht from People For Bikes and Rob Latham at Call2Recycle to find out.

When an e-bike battery needs to be recycled, how exactly should someone go about that?

The program is designed to make recycling easy and convenient. All the rider needs to do is use Call2Recycle’s online locator map to find a drop-off location near them [note: this map works for the US and Canada, but similar online resources exist for other countries]. There are over 2,000 drop-off locations in the US, where trained staff will inspect the battery, and use Call2Recycle’s compliant pre-labeled packaging to have the battery sent to the nearest recycling facility.

What happens to the batteries after they're collected? Can the metals be made into new high-quality batteries (genuine recycling) or are they made into lower-quality products (downcycling), as is often the case with plastic recycling?

Call2Recycle works with third party recyclers who meet the strictest standards, including R2v3 . Raw materials from recycled batteries are recovered to make other products that would otherwise require raw materials to be mined for that purpose. As demand for batteries continues to increase, some of these raw materials are already being used in the manufacturing of new batteries, including cathode materials.

Is there any financial incentive for customers or bike shops to recycle batteries? Lithium, nickel, cobalt etc, are quite valuable so who is profiting from doing this?

A tour of one of Li-Cycle's US battery recycling centres.

How does battery recycling work?

Battery production is accelerating rapidly. Note that e-bike batteries (dark grey) make up a small but growing chunk of the total.

