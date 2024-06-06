How Can e-Bike Batteries Be Recycled?

In recent articles, we explored how e-bike batteries are getting lighter
and are very safe if used correctly
. But one concern that often crops up in the comments is the environmental impact of batteries and whether they will be recycled or sent to landfills.
We've touched on this subject before, when over twenty bike brands
helped to fully fund the collection and recycling of e-bike batteries in the US via a collaboration with the non-profit groups PeopleForBikes
and Call2Recycle
.
But how does this work in practice? How does an e-bike owner deal with their battery when it reaches the end of its useful life, and what exactly happens after it gets collected?
I contacted Ryan Birkicht from People For Bikes and Rob Latham at Call2Recycle to find out.
As an example, here are Call2Recycle's e-bike battery recycling points in Bellingham.
When an e-bike battery needs to be recycled, how exactly should someone go about that?The program
is designed to make recycling easy and convenient. All the rider needs to do is use Call2Recycle’s online locator map
to find a drop-off location near them [note: this map works for the US and Canada, but similar online resources exist for other countries]. There are over 2,000 drop-off locations in the US, where trained staff will inspect the battery, and use Call2Recycle’s compliant pre-labeled packaging to have the battery sent to the nearest recycling facility.
What happens to the batteries after they're collected? Can the metals be made into new high-quality batteries (genuine recycling) or are they made into lower-quality products (downcycling), as is often the case with plastic recycling?
Call2Recycle works with third party recyclers who meet the strictest standards, including R2v3
. Raw materials from recycled batteries are recovered to make other products that would otherwise require raw materials to be mined for that purpose. As demand for batteries continues to increase, some of these raw materials are already being used in the manufacturing of new batteries, including cathode materials.
Is there any financial incentive for customers or bike shops to recycle batteries? Lithium, nickel, cobalt etc, are quite valuable so who is profiting from doing this?
While there is value in these materials, the process leading up to recovering these materials is expensive. The value of resulting raw materials helps recyclers who are developing the technology to build a sustainable business. It also helps offset some of the transportation and labor costs associated with sorting and recycling.
A tour of one of Li-Cycle's US battery recycling centres.How does battery recycling work?
Once the batteries are collected they are sent to the nearest battery recycling center. There are several different methods of processing batteries, involving some combination of manual disassembly, mechanical shredding, melting or dissolving in acid. There are over 50 different battery recycling companies in the world and each uses a different approach with its pros and cons. The chemistry involved is way above my pay grade, but many companies claim to recover at least 95% of the critical metals like nickel, manganese, cobalt and lithium.
These elements come out of the initial recycling process in the form of black mass - a dark powdery mixture of all the metals and graphite in the original batteries. This is often sent to a larger, centralised facility to be further refined and separated into battery-grade materials that can be used for making brand-new batteries.
The environmental impact of doing all this is not zero, but the largest lithium-ion recycling company in North America, Li-Cycle
, claims to produce zero wastewater, "minimal" non-recyclable waste and 40-67% lower CO2 emissions than producing batteries from mined material. Crucially, because nearly all of the critical metals are recovered, they can be made into new batteries over and over without the need for further mining.
Battery production is accelerating rapidly. Note that e-bike batteries (dark grey) make up a small but growing chunk of the total.
For now, only a tiny fraction of the materials used to make new batteries come from recycled ones. The main reason for this is simply that battery production rates are growing exponentially, and batteries tend to last for around a decade, so many times more batteries are being produced today than are coming to the end of their life.
One statistic that's often quoted is that only 5% of end-of-life batteries get collected and recycled; that figure comes from a 2010 Friends of the Earth report. However, a more recent estimate
from the Swedish Energy Agency put the number at around 50%. The study's authors suggest that batteries last longer than previously thought, so the number reaching the end of their life was previously over-estimated, leading to an underestimate of the recycling rate.
A new EU law
mandates a collection rate of at least 51% of end-of-life batteries by the end of 2028 and 61% by the end of 2031 for LMT (Light means of transport) batteries, such as those in e-bikes. It also sets out compulsory minimum levels of recycled content for new
EV batteries and requires them to specify the amount of recycled content and their manufacturing carbon footprint. This legislation applies to all batteries sold in the EU but is expected to influence the industry more widely.
In many countries, companies who sell batteries have a legal responsibility
to pay for collection, treatment, recycling and disposal of the batteries they produce, and it’s illegal to send large batteries for incineration or to landfill. In the UK, bike shops are obligated to provide a battery take-back service
to their customers.
But as consumers, we also have a responsibility to properly dispose of our battery-powered devices: not just e-bikes, but also laptops, phones, power tools etc. The bottleneck in battery recycling isn't the process itself; it's simply collecting dead batteries. So don't leave them languishing in a drawer - take them to your local battery recycling collection point. A pile of old, damaged batteries is potentially hazardous, but they can be remade into something useful over and over again.
