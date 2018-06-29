Video: How EWS Riders Perfect Brake Set-Up

The Enduro World Series is all about managing yourself and your bike and key to that is balancing set-up changes across the incredibly varied terrain. Round four of this year's championship sees the racers faced with the steep, natural trails of Petzen and Jamnica, where throughout practice brakes have been coming under particular pressure. Balancing consistent lever feel and stopping power with colossal heat build-up isn’t easy and, as ever, there’s a wide variety of approaches going on to finding the perfect brake set-up. Some more obvious than others…