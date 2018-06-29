VIDEOS

Video: How EWS Riders Perfect Brake Set-Up

Jun 29, 2018
by Enduro World Series  

The Enduro World Series is all about managing yourself and your bike and key to that is balancing set-up changes across the incredibly varied terrain. Round four of this year's championship sees the racers faced with the steep, natural trails of Petzen and Jamnica, where throughout practice brakes have been coming under particular pressure. Balancing consistent lever feel and stopping power with colossal heat build-up isn’t easy and, as ever, there’s a wide variety of approaches going on to finding the perfect brake set-up. Some more obvious than others…

8 Comments

  • + 5
 Argh, now I need to re-enduro my brake levers too. DAMN YOU EWS!!!
  • + 2
 Huh. That's interesting I always run my rear brake slightly closer to the bar. I think it helps me drag my rear brake a little less
  • + 5
 Lmao brakes r 4 pussys
  • + 3
 Getting carpel tunnel just looking at Oton's lever angle. :/
  • + 1
 All I learned is, brake position is personal preference. Oh, and let your front brakes begin to engage when it hits the bars, crazy!
  • + 1
 He should have asked them why they run their levers flatter than pretty much any top DH racer would at Val di Sole....
  • + 1
 mt5 lever and mt7 calipers.. funky sh*t... well... I have zee lever and MT5 calipers. Im weirder ahahahaha
  • + 2
 Coward levers

