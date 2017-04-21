Pinkbike.com
How Do Power Meters Work? - Sea Otter Classic 2017
Apr 21, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
dgm10
(0 mins ago)
How many hats does Tippie carry around?
Thanks for the video, I like having bike tech explained.
[Reply]
+ 1
aoneal
Plus
(2 mins ago)
Don't really know, but they spin fast when the wife's hair dryer is running...
[Reply]
+ 2
mhoshal
(3 mins ago)
Blah who cares, because I know the average rider doesn't!!
[Reply]
+ 1
MonEddy
(3 mins ago)
Strain gauge
[Reply]
Thanks for the video, I like having bike tech explained.
