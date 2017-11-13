VIDEOS

How Do The Pros Set Up Their Suspension For Rampage? - Video

Nov 13, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Brett Tippie caught up with the suspension experts at SR Suntour, Fox, and RockShox and asked them what the pros are actually doing.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 I dont know why I watched this video, maybe I thought there would be something new in the suspension setup from the previous years. I am so stupid!!!!!
  • + 1
 Hucking without a HARD and STIFF setup is like playing billiards with a rope. Some "rules of life" seem to be interchangeable.

