Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
How Do The Pros Set Up Their Suspension For Rampage? - Video
Nov 13, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Brett Tippie caught up with the suspension experts at SR Suntour, Fox, and RockShox and asked them what the pros are actually doing.
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeproductions
/
@nickvanberkel
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Ridden and Rated: 7 Long-Travel 29ers
94497 views
Testing 27.5 vs 29 With Vanderham and Gauvin - Video
76515 views
Inside Öhlins Racing - Swedish Suspension Specialists
54346 views
These Trails Are the Stuff of Dreams - Video
41272 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care About Sustainability?
33086 views
Eliot Jackson, Sound of Speed - Video
25204 views
Deity: The Outlaw Featuring Joe Smith - Video
24442 views
Tom Cardy: 2017 Season Highlights - Video
23931 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
Krzymndyd
(4 mins ago)
I dont know why I watched this video, maybe I thought there would be something new in the suspension setup from the previous years. I am so stupid!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(26 mins ago)
Hucking without a HARD and STIFF setup is like playing billiards with a rope. Some "rules of life" seem to be interchangeable.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036119
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment