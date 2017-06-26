Pinkbike.com
How Do You Judge a Slopestyle Event? - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017
Jun 26, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Must Read This Week
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
97430 views
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
51955 views
Moments in Time - Video
45454 views
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees
36981 views
BMC Speedfox 01 - First Ride
35765 views
Beyond the Bike: Jordie Lunn - Video
35031 views
Results: Downhill presented by iXS - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017
31979 views
Formula 35 Fork - Review
31745 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
RollinFoSho
(5 mins ago)
All I kept thinking after watching Rheeder vs. Rogatkin was "how do you judge that" !!! Both such sick runs, I think the judging was good. Maybe i would have tied them
[Reply]
+ 1
Lornholio
(4 mins ago)
How about running a "riders' choice" informal vote in these big comps alongside the judges' decision?
[Reply]
+ 1
yerbikeiscool
(6 mins ago)
Uh, I dunno - just pick 3 numbers and put a decimal in there somewhere...
[Reply]
+ 0
cunning-linguist
(10 mins ago)
Badly, or incorrectly. There, I've said it.
[Reply]
