Video: Fire up the Grill and Turn up the Heat

Oct 24, 2018
by Andy Vathis  
Phil Steak Ricard fires up the grill and it's a bloody massacre. He's got the speed and style to bring the heat!

So how do you like your steak?

11 Comments

  • + 3
 OLD METALLICA !!!!
  • + 1
 C'es tellement MAL !!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 I prefer to eat my steaks with the Kenzie!
  • + 0
 That was insanely good!!!
  • + 0
 3
  • + 0
 J'aime!
  • + 0
 Steak t'es en feu!!!!
  • + 0
 Beast!
  • + 0
 DOOOOPEEE !!!!
  • + 0
 Pas doux!!
  • + 0
 dur sua mécanique

