How Freeride Pioneer Tarek Rasouli Returned to the Trails

May 3, 2024
by Outside Online  
Tarek Rasouli still stoked 23 miles into La Gravilla
https://www.outsideonline.com/outdoor-adventure/biking/tarek-rasouli-bike/

More than two decades after a crash left him paralyzed, Tarek Rasouli rekindled his love of off-road riding with the help of an innovative handcycle.

Adaptive Bikes Bowhead Tarek Rasouli Adaptive Mtb Freeride


