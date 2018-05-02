Sarah Builds A Canyon Test Bike - Video

With more and more brands selling to consumers without a bike shop involved, we wondered "what do these consumer direct bikes show up looking like?"
Review bikes arrive in varying states, but when we received this Canyon Spectral for testing it was packaged the same way they sell them on the site. I thought it would be a good opportunity to see just how hard these bikes are to assemble.
MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions @Canyon-PureCycling
30 Comments
I’ve built a number of bikes from yt, airborne, etc. and there’s always issues that would suck for the end user if they slapped it together in half an hour on their own. Mostly a general lack of grease, but also cables crossing in the downtubes, horribly sticky remote lockout options that’d break your fingers if you tried to activate them, super bent hangers, mistorqued pivot bolts, rotors wiggling around, whatever. I wanna see more careful QC from consumer direct brands so that there isn’t a semi-necessary fee to bring that bike to a bike shop to have it checked over.
I have to canyons and it is really easy to put a bike together, but I am a technician. I know enough people who wouldn't succeed in building up this bike
You're not my sunpat
Post a Comment