Sarah Builds A Canyon Test Bike - Video

May 2, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

With more and more brands selling to consumers without a bike shop involved, we wondered "what do these consumer direct bikes show up looking like?"

Review bikes arrive in varying states, but when we received this Canyon Spectral for testing it was packaged the same way they sell them on the site. I thought it would be a good opportunity to see just how hard these bikes are to assemble.


30 Comments

  • + 4
 This was kinda painful, bike stand? Look through the entire box for parts/small pieces laying at the bottom before getting it out of your work area. Atleast the important part was there, a big ass smile for a new bike!
  • + 6
 If the chain is on, its not really unassembled.
  • + 11
 No need for a chain if you only ride park. Smile
  • + 1
 Its the rapid deployment option... sans the pedals.
  • + 2
 @robt78: No need for a park if you only ride chain. TRIALS FA LIFE BAAAYBEE, sike I don't ride trials that shit is cray-all-day
  • + 3
 I like videos showing the average Joe (or Jane) doing mountain bike stuff. Not all of us are professional bikers. As someone who just rides on the weekends recreationally, I appreciate it.
  • + 1
 Carbon paste? Grease for axles and bolts? Checking pivot points and rotor bolts? In any bike being shipped like this, the wheels will often need truing and the derailleur hanger aligned, not to mention adjusting the shifting and all...living the torque wrench and the diy tool aspect of the canyon, but that bike is gonna suck to take apart and wrench on after getting it wet and messy.

I’ve built a number of bikes from yt, airborne, etc. and there’s always issues that would suck for the end user if they slapped it together in half an hour on their own. Mostly a general lack of grease, but also cables crossing in the downtubes, horribly sticky remote lockout options that’d break your fingers if you tried to activate them, super bent hangers, mistorqued pivot bolts, rotors wiggling around, whatever. I wanna see more careful QC from consumer direct brands so that there isn’t a semi-necessary fee to bring that bike to a bike shop to have it checked over.
  • + 1
 I don't think getting someone who's knowledgable enough to know what handlebar width she likes to do the test is very fair; there are lots of people out there who know a lot less.
  • + 4
 Interesting choice of homepage content.
  • + 1
 pedals would also be something nice to have Smile

I have to canyons and it is really easy to put a bike together, but I am a technician. I know enough people who wouldn't succeed in building up this bike
  • + 3
 Shouldn't it be a pinkbike???
  • - 1
 Putting a bike together without being mansplained how to do it right... had to end up badly. It's like riding with my wife, stopping her and not explaining the exact line through the rockgarden... you can either jump that rock, and then go over the second one, but then we run into a tree, or getting the tricky offcamber to the left, over the root, into the rut... what? Yes I said over the root into the rut,, what's that? yes a rut! Root and rut! Two roots can form a rut too, now, if you... what now? why are you rolling your eyes?! Wait, you can't just go to the right of the root and... ungrateful woman... that was so slow... out of balance... toally out of balance, what? no nothing, coming honeeeey
  • + 2
 I feel bad for your wife, sounds like you might think you're living in the 1950's... or you're just some dude tired of getting "chicked" every time you ride. Thanks for reminding us that ignorance and misogyny are, sadly, alive and well.
  • + 1
 @Sparkula: or maybe it was a f*cking joke... its WAKI, move on.
  • + 1
 Building a bike "like most normal people in their living room" would have me kicked out of my house.
  • + 5
 You, my friend, need to man up. My grandfather fixed a gearbox on his wedding day before the ceremony in their future dwelling's kitchen table. You want to look up the man who built a kit car in his kitchen and all he had to do at the end was knock one wall down. But he got to work on the car when he wanted in the warm with great lighting.
  • + 1
 @DarrellW: your grandfather sounds like a legend.
  • + 1
 People who can't do this quickly and don't own a stand must spend a lot of money in bikeshops!
  • + 1
 Girl was funny. Probably a good, "medium" personality to film the video.
  • + 1
 Is it as easy for the YTs? Somebody has experience?
  • - 2
 superbly easy.. but after you build it, please take it to a bike shop to get all the stuff checked..
  • + 2
 @denomerdano: nope why should you bring it there
  • + 1
 the handlebar seems to be tilted too far back
  • + 1
 sweet bike looking bike, wow...
  • + 1
 How did you order it to Canada?
