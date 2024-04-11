How Do Pros & Fans Feel About Warner Bros. Discovery’s Organization & Coverage of World Cup Racing in 2024?

Our long-term and trusted partnership with the UCI was formed to enable us to work closely together to continue investing in the sport, help it grow, reach new audiences and to benefit the entire mountain biking community. We have a proven track record of supporting the continued development of different sports and unlocking their power to inspire new and old fans alike.



Significant investment has already been made in the way the sport is presented, from course marking and safety to brand implementation, live data, global promotion and the new additions of interactive LED surfaces at start and finish lines.



We have embarked on a long-term road into a new era for the sport. We’re on track and proud of achievements after 2023, our first year. We’re also proud with the fast progress we’ve made, including securing record online audiences during last year’s Enduro and E-Enduro World Cup events and managing record highs in rider, nationality and team attendance at all events in all racing formats. In 2024, our second season, we have launched a larger than ever before international calendar, kick starting with a double header for cross-country racing in Brazil.



We've also made strides to improve the broadcast product for fans all around the world. Through the use of live drone cameras, large scale and micro live cable cameras, the launch of live TV shows in more 20 different languages, live data streaming from bikes on course, first ever free-to-air broadcast of the U23 cross-country and junior downhill racing at all rounds, improved viewing experience with significant changes done to the way racecourses are presented and an increase in the number of cameras deployed around each and every racetrack. Using our unprecedented reach across live sport, we have also integrated mountain bike into live broadcasts of some of the largest sporting events in the world, bringing a whole new audience to this exciting sport.



We are still near the start line and have a lot of good work to do ahead of us. Our incredibly experienced international and passionate team continue to work tirelessly 365 days of the year to grow every aspect of mountain biking, a sport we love. — Chris Ball, Vice President of Cycling Events at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe