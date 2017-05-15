How it Was Won in Madeira - Quarq Analysis

Martin Maes Briefly led the race on this one section of Stage 8!



The biggest race in EWS history saw drama unfold at every turn. The lead swapped, leaders dropped out, punctures, crashes, stages wins and consistency prevailed. With Quarq Race Intelligence have a look at how the race played out for the top 5 Men and Women. For comparison the flat blue line is the eventual race winner. But especially in the Men's, Greg Callaghan wasn't always up front.







With race winner Greg Callaghan represented as the flat blue line, it's incredible to see that at only 5 points during the 2 day race he actually led over the eventual top 5. With Jesse Melamed dropping out after SP7 due to a wheel catastrophe, the race placed the focus on Damien Oton and Martin Maes for day 2. In fact at the half way point on Stage 8, Maes had the race lead and even almost lost second place following a crash on the final Stage 9. The puncture for Jared Graves on Stage 3 took him out of the running for a top 3 and it with a strengthening Sam Hill, the battle for 4th remaind hot until the end. Although Oton crashed on Stage 6, he actually led out the race straight afterwards only to lose time to Maes and Callaghan in the final two stages. Congratuations to everyone for racing through one of the hardest fought and won EWS races in history.



