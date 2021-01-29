Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do Bike Parts Last?

This topic of longevity was broached in a recent Pinkbike podcast
. Flat pedals shoes were the item in question, but that discussion inevitably led to a debate about how long bike parts, in general, should last. There's no getting around the fact that parts and frames can break - smash anything into a pointy rock hard enough and you're going to incur some damage. So, we'd thought we'd ask you - "how long do parts last, really?". It will be interesting to see if expectations meet reality. Are you able to get a whole season out of a set of tires? Or do you find yourself scrounging up funds for another rear tire after one long weekend at the bike park?
The answers to this week's poll are in duration of time simply because not many people record the distance covered. I would suggest 'regular riding' is about three times per week. There are, of course, some people who ride more than this and others who perhaps don't. In a perfect world they'll cancel one another out, to a degree, and this way should give us an average. We're also assuming you ride your bikes and components for their intended purpose and aren't doing shuttle runs with your XC hardtail.
Lower leg services are quick and easy, but dampers are a mixed bag of needing special tools, not being able to find service kits and having to try and hunt out instructions on random German forums.
Now my X2, that’s a different story, PITA!
But yes, 100 percent agreed!
Why not just make it available?!
No-one wants to ditch a fork/damper for a seal costing pennies, and not everyone has a warranty (e.g. on 2nd hand bits)
To quote the guy I talked to yesterday, “you can buy any 7.5wt fork oil, doesn’t have to be the Gucci stuff, just don’t buy the cheap Maxima or Rockshox stuff” as they swell the seals.
Also, hubs have been my most annoying wear item that shouldn't be a wear item. Amazing how many nice bikes come with disposable hubs. I just end up switching them to DT 350s after they break and I keep the warrantied one for a spare.
So my advice (if you want to do your own serving) is before buy a shock download the tech manual and see how easy or difficult the services are.
Everything is a balance of performance, longevity, price, and environmental concern. I've thought about running shittier (harder durometer) tires, so that I don't throw away so much rubber. But at what point does that become a safety concern?
I realize that the price categories are different, but we have to try to remember that when you expose materials to forces they weren't designed to take, they fail. My golf variant isn't going to like jumps or reverse donuts. I can drive it hard, but eventually something has to give.
If we want all the things to be indestructible,been need to let go of our weight concerns.
Front and rear tires are maxxis minion exo+ 3c DHF and need replacement every 3-4 months b/c rear wear is extensive. I just tried a 2c rear to see if it will hold up any better.
Brakes pads are original saint pads.
Ibis carbon rims have been true and unbroken.
Ibis rear logo hub replaced at 18 months because of failure.
Bikeyoke dropper with loss of optimal function at 18 months but replaced today for warranty send off.
Ergon seat is original.
Ergon g2 grips are original.
Race face bar replaced for ergonomic reasons.
Stem original.
GX group set replaced with shimano XT at 8 months just because.
Shifting cable for xt replaced 3x since then for sticky/slow/poor shifting. Optislick shimano shift cable installed today to see if this helps what seems to be a design flaw.
Chain & cassette are original to xt swap.
Chainring new due to trail damage.
Ripmo frame discovered to have defect at main frame lower linkage mount today and will be replaced under warranty.
Fox 36 CSU replaced at 12 months for deep scratches on the stanchions. Not under warranty.
Fox x2 only had oil changed at 12 months because it was in pristine condition.
I'm most surprised by the tire wear. I thought my frame issue was premature but the quick approval for replacement indicates it's a known issue. The suspension has worked well. I think the wear is reasonable given the amount of use the bike gets. It seems to endure much more abuse and for longer periods than some of my peers' bikes.
