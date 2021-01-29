Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do Bike Parts Last?

Jan 29, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
Adrien Dailly crushed his rim on the very last rock on track going for a big gap and coming up short. The French as a rough week with one broken hand two punctures and this dissipated wheel.

This topic of longevity was broached in a recent Pinkbike podcast. Flat pedals shoes were the item in question, but that discussion inevitably led to a debate about how long bike parts, in general, should last. There's no getting around the fact that parts and frames can break - smash anything into a pointy rock hard enough and you're going to incur some damage. So, we'd thought we'd ask you - "how long do parts last, really?". It will be interesting to see if expectations meet reality. Are you able to get a whole season out of a set of tires? Or do you find yourself scrounging up funds for another rear tire after one long weekend at the bike park?

The answers to this week's poll are in duration of time simply because not many people record the distance covered. I would suggest 'regular riding' is about three times per week. There are, of course, some people who ride more than this and others who perhaps don't. In a perfect world they'll cancel one another out, to a degree, and this way should give us an average. We're also assuming you ride your bikes and components for their intended purpose and aren't doing shuttle runs with your XC hardtail.

Specialized 2FO Roost shoe review

With your regular riding, how long does a flat pedal shoe last?


Would you trade sole grip for longevity?


How happy are you with the longevity of your flat pedal shoes?



Shimano XTR M9100 review
If you fitted a new drivetrain to your bike, how long could you ride before you had to consider replacing the chain?

How long does a chain last for you?


If you were to fit a brand new drivetrain, and replaced the chain at the recommended intervals, how long until it is completely worn out?


How happy are you with the longevity of your drivetrain componants?



You've just fitted brand-spanking-new brakes, rotors and pads to your bike. How long until you use all of the braking material?

How long do your REAR brake pads last?


Do you choose your braking compound based on wear rate?


How happy are you with the longevity of your brakepads?



8-Ball vs Levy
Bikes weighing 21.5KG will happily last. Of course, if we wanted to ride parts with a 0% failure rate we probably wouldn't enjoy such lightweight componentry.

In your experience, solely from riding and not from impacts, how old is frame before it fails, or shows signs that it could fail?


Would you take a weight penalty for your frame in exchange for durability?




A ribbon of brown gold near the top of stage three could be a river of brown gold come tomorrow.
Dropper posts are directly in the firing line of mud, grit and grime.

How long do you ride your dropper post before it needs to be serviced?


Do you think service intervals on suspension units are reasonable?



When wheels break they can do so in spectacular fashion but not all failures are such blockbuster events. Dings, cracks, flat spots and spokes pulling through the eyelet can also damage a wheel beyond use. I have seen enough rim failures to feel as though they are a consumable, but this isn't a view often shared outside of racing.

How long does a REAR rim last for you?


How happy are you with the strength and quality of mountain bike rims?




n a
Many brands offer a huge range of compounds and tread patterns to offer tires to suit any purpose.

Solely from wear, how long does a REAR tyre last you?



Carson had an incredible run but ended abruptly when his tire bead blew off.
Our expectations don't always coincide with reality.

In general, do parts last as long as you expect them to?



The thick forest here in West Virgina may look peaceful but today it was anything but as racfers battled it out for World Cup titles
Increasingly, people's concerns aren't solely about bang for their buck.

What is the cause for your concern about the longevity of parts?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


 For the suspension questions my answer would be: "make the dampers easily user serviceable and the parts widely available" .

Lower leg services are quick and easy, but dampers are a mixed bag of needing special tools, not being able to find service kits and having to try and hunt out instructions on random German forums.
  • 7 0
 Cannot upvote more, especially with pandemic, it is became more actual to service at home;
  • 4 1
 Fox’s GRIP2 damper is surprisingly easy to service. Just did mine and the rebuild kit was easy to find and cheap. The needed vice block was only $20 on ebay and I had the fluid for lower services already.
Now my X2, that’s a different story, PITA!

But yes, 100 percent agreed!
  • 7 0
 Oil started leaking out the top of the damper on my lyriks. The seal is not included in any seal kit sold by Rockshox. In the end I followed a video someone had made on youtube and found the seal somewhere else with a bit of hassle.

Why not just make it available?!

No-one wants to ditch a fork/damper for a seal costing pennies, and not everyone has a warranty (e.g. on 2nd hand bits)
  • 1 0
 @joedave: I think I read that the Grip2 was based on the old Marzocchi DBC? The semi open bath is so easy to bleed and the damper unit just unscrews so replacing seals is easy.
  • 1 0
 @kiksy: you got it! It’s as easy as servicing lowers, just different lol
  • 3 0
 Dvo
  • 6 1
 DVO. Parts for sale and step by step instructions on their website, for forks AND shocks. Have a question, you can call and talk to someone without a computer answering and transferring you around endlessly.

To quote the guy I talked to yesterday, “you can buy any 7.5wt fork oil, doesn’t have to be the Gucci stuff, just don’t buy the cheap Maxima or Rockshox stuff” as they swell the seals.
  • 3 2
 @DHhack: it kills me that they have that green on everything... I know it’s probably just me but I HATE that green on it all. Lol I guess I’m just shallow enough to not buy them for that reason. If it weren’t for the green I’d dive right in.
  • 3 0
 @DHhack: thnx for advise, next components will be def DVO
  • 1 0
 @kiksy: I read similar when looking to upgrade from Grip to Grip2
  • 1 0
 @DHhack: Second you thoughts. DVO on all my bikes (DH & Trail) front and rear. Nothing but good things to say about the forks/shocks themselves and service.
  • 1 0
 @kiksy: Hmm, my son has a Marzocchi with the DBC damper is it's quite good. I'd like to know too if the Grip2 is based on it.
  • 1 0
 *FOX* (cough, cough!) Here's calling you out on not publishing comprehensive service manuals! My next bike will be RockShox front and rear, because they don't insult competent mechanics w/ a cartoonish "manual" that merely labels the clickers and tells consumers that servicing internals will lead to injury and death!
  • 1 0
 @NWBasser: I'm only referring to servicing here rather than performance of the damper. Vorsprung did a little video on Grip1 youtu.be/0AQm98NI7Fo . You can see how it self bleeds via the port similar to the DBC.
  • 22 1
 If the average comment section to any given product release or review were to be believed, everyone is snapping their frames every couple of months, and the rare times those frames are holding together, we're riding broken seat posts while braking with flames shooting out from our calipers and bits of tires disintegrating onto the trail as we roll. Interesting to see the general reasonableness of the responses to the polls above belie the general insanity of the comment section.
  • 5 0
 Sometimes when I read the PB comments I think to myself "Am I not riding hard enough?" I just don't break a lot of stuff, so maybe I am not. Or maybe my riding style goes toward smooth rather than smash. I don't race or try for Strava times, but I do ride a lot of slow speed techy lines. Are these supposed to not be slow speed techy lines? Either way, I like the way I ride feels, and it saves me money and shop time.
  • 3 0
 @dcaf: It doesn't matter if you're having fun, you're clearly doing it wrong. Now go break some shit.
  • 1 0
 @dcaf: that’s funny to me, because I read the comment sections and think the same thing. I know I’m not tearing up the trails like a beast, but I’m out there pushing myself. Trying to go faster. Trying to get better in the turns. I’m not breaking stuff on a regular, and the last two parts I broke were due to them failing not my riding. Maybe I should just get a bell and some steamers.
  • 1 0
 I had a good laugh at this. So true. I agree with dcaf too. I am riding an arguably cross country bike on some pretty gnarly stuff and don't seem to consume parts like others. I'm thinking it has to do a bit with rider weight. I'm not the heaviest guy. I also think I ride reasonably smooth. I think that comes from a childhood of riding cheap crappy hardtail bikes though. You learn to soak up hits pretty quick if the alternative means bent cranks and bars that won't get replaced until you grow out of the bike.
  • 21 0
 Based on the answers y'all complain way too much on here for how happy you are with your parts.
  • 12 0
 vocal minority
  • 11 0
 I find servicing my suspension a little annoying and probably don't do it enough, but my main consideration is not having to send it to the company to pay them half the original price to fix/refresh it. I loved my Cane Creek shock, but sending it to them every 8 months felt like a huge waste. Just using DVO and Rockshox stuff now so I can take care of it myself.

Also, hubs have been my most annoying wear item that shouldn't be a wear item. Amazing how many nice bikes come with disposable hubs. I just end up switching them to DT 350s after they break and I keep the warrantied one for a spare.
  • 2 0
 Didn’t realize cane creek was a nuisance, good to know cause I’m looking at different stuff right now
  • 3 0
 @DizzyNinja: if you are interested in servicing both front and back shock I find rockshox are generally fairly straightforward. Also their technical service manuals are fantastic. You are going to need a couple of specilized tools which the tech manuals list and can be ordered online.

So my advice (if you want to do your own serving) is before buy a shock download the tech manual and see how easy or difficult the services are.
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: several tuners won’t touch their stuff
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: CC stuff isn't a problem. Maybe DHHack just had a lemon or something over used? I have two Helms and a CC coil previously. All worked like a charm as long as serviced regularly. Suspensionwerx in Vancouver is excellent.
  • 1 0
 I had the same slightly sour experience with Cane Creek. My DB Inline has been collecting dust for years because I can't service it and I refuse to let other people work on my bike/parts. RS and Fox stuff requires special tools and other silly things, but at least I can do my own full air spring and damper rebuilds.
  • 1 0
 @alexsin: I prefer to work on my own stuff tho, it’s not about trust, there’s plenty of reputable shops, I actually enjoy doing the work, and saving the money is a bonus. If CC needs special tools they won’t sell, then I won’t buy. Not the end of the world, plenty of options that perform at a high level
  • 10 0
 Replacing cassettes, chainrings and pulleys has become crazy expensive. Even if it's far from high-end like SRAMs GX or Shimano XT it is a bit insane. Doesn't matter if Road or Mountain Bike - drivetrain is the biggest cost factor, by far.
  • 7 1
 Steel chainring. Lasts 3 times as long, and cheaper. I've just bought a full steel Sunrace cassette as so impressed with the steel up front.
  • 2 0
 Shifters and derailleurs outlast cassettes, and cost less. SRAM cassettes are way overpriced, but Shimano seems fair.
  • 2 0
 IDK what you mean, Shimano XT is high end, literally the second most expensive component line they offer for MTB...if you're actually on a budget go SLX or Deore
  • 1 0
 I replace my chain a lot more now because of these expensive cassettes, just swap it out at the first sign of the gauge showing any wear. I've had pretty good luck with that.
  • 13 3
 When it comes to brake pads and rotors, I usually have to replace them due to contamination and horrible squeaking. I dont think Ive had a set last until they were actually worn out.
  • 2 0
 Have you tried heating/burning off the pads?
  • 1 0
 I had this problem when I used shimano brakes. After my bikes sat inside my apartment for the winter in a spare bedroom the pads would be contaminated and have no grab. Sometimes I was able to get them to come back by sanding them or riding them, but usually it was replacement. Between that and the wandering bite point I've stopped using shimano brakes.
  • 10 0
 Timescales are mostly meaninglessness from one rider to another, mileage is what really counts
  • 4 0
 Agreed although some people don’t maintain their bikes which will shorten the life of parts like brake pads and chains
  • 1 0
 @MDRipper: This is very important to help understand the answers above. How often do people do the simple things of cleaning your bike, lubing the chain, and even check the lube in your freewheel? Minor upkeep can make a huge difference.
  • 1 0
 I'd disagree, I think hours ridden would tell much more but who really logs that accurately? Also, spreading your activities over different bikes will also distort any signals. However, overall you just need a big enough sample size to see trends. It's not science, after all.
  • 11 2
 Pshhh! Only noobs need to replace brake pads! Good riders shouldn't even need brakes!
  • 6 2
 Or drivetrains. Just get dem legs strong
  • 6 0
 @Kamiizoo: just flintstone it
  • 3 0
 Don't @ me unless you ride a fixie MTB.
  • 2 0
 @GumptionZA: adult sized balance bikes
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: See Blake at GMBN - www.gmbn.com/video/blake-builds-an-adult-balance-bike-modern-draisine-or-velocipede-replica
  • 1 0
 @lyalltheweebeastie: yea I saw, that guy is a riot
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: my take away from the video is: to ride a bike without brakes and pedals you have to wear a flintstone suit
  • 10 0
 If you get married and have kids they will last a whole lot longer........
  • 4 0
 I have a tendency to use the drivetrain and tires for wayyyyyy more long than intended. they seem to be so expensive for a part that wears out so quickly. brake pads used to wear out quickly, but i've found more recently for what pads cost they're lasting longer now than before. so i'm less "cheap" about milking my brake pads. but how quickly drive-trains go bugs me. tires ... we need the sticky around here in SW BC, so I can understand they won't last suuuper long.
  • 5 1
 These questions should be qualified by "how often do you ride" or "on average how many KM / vert do you ride in a week." My experience will be different from someone who rides more or less than I do. Part two: certain things here are so different, depending on what you buy. Does a heavy casing, hard durometer tire last a year? Probably, even for the most frequent flyers. Does a paper wall XC tire blow up on ever third ride? Does super grippy rubber wear out in weeks, not months? Yes.

Everything is a balance of performance, longevity, price, and environmental concern. I've thought about running shittier (harder durometer) tires, so that I don't throw away so much rubber. But at what point does that become a safety concern?
  • 1 0
 Came here to say the same. Between the difference of ride style, quantity of ride and the personal equipment choice with a light/heavy bias this can change a lot the answers there.
  • 6 0
 Rear tire lasts 4-5 days at whistler but about 5 months at home trails...... proof that we need chair lifts at home
  • 4 0
 since switching to carbon rims, I get a lot more out of them than aluminum that I am destined to flat spot. Honestly one of the major reasons I am ok with carbon for rims whereas I don't buy carbon frames.
  • 3 0
 Agreed, carbon frames are over rated and over priced for the return on investment, but rims can be a wheelie good deal how long they last, rotational weight, and a good carbon rim can have better trail feel
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: not to mention carbon rims almost always have a better warranty.
  • 3 0
 Brake pads have to be the most overpriced but necessary bike part. $40 retail is absurd when you can get a decent pair of pads for a truck for the same price. It's not like Shimano is dumping money into R+D for the exact same semi metallic compound they've used for 20 years. Fortunately you can usually find them for around $20 online but that just goes to show how absurd the full retail price is.
  • 1 0
 I'm surprised more aftermarket companies haven't gotten into the brake pad game. They should be $10, and even at that, would be a considerable profit.
  • 3 0
 I just replaced a nearly 6 year old X01 11-spd cassette & derailleur (with over 7000 miles on them). Still shifted fine, but chain slap was getting annoying. Hard to complain about that longevity.
  • 1 0
 I’m only changing 4 yr old XT 11spd cause I’m a sucker for 12 spd shifting under load
  • 3 0
 I would honestly be cool with my suspension needing a full service every 20 hours if the top performance stuff could be serviced by the reasonably knowledgeable home mechanic.
  • 2 0
 This is all so dependent upon if you ride trail or shuttle/DH and whether or not you’re pushing your bike beyond it’s intended use. I had a hardtail which everyone says is up for park use (Specialized Fuse, I put a yari and Code Rs on it) as my only bike last year and I was blowing through rear brake pads and rear tires every 3 months doing trail and lift service duty. I didn’t really know any better; it’s all I had and all I could afford to swing at the time. I’m sure if I stuck to more trail style riding it would have been much less labor intensive and my parts would have gone a full year, easily, without a major overhaul or replacement.
  • 2 0
 The only frames I've ever broken (cracked, actually) were BMX frames. I accepted that as a given. Never rode that hard (but lots of failed rotations), just did stupid shit that should've (and did) lead to cracks.

I realize that the price categories are different, but we have to try to remember that when you expose materials to forces they weren't designed to take, they fail. My golf variant isn't going to like jumps or reverse donuts. I can drive it hard, but eventually something has to give.

If we want all the things to be indestructible,been need to let go of our weight concerns.
  • 2 0
 You need a poll for heavy riders as we munch through shit far quicker than the lighter folk. Rider weight and size plays a huge part in maintenance cycles and requirements. Same goes for wheels.
  • 1 0
 I've always looked forward to parts wearing out as an excuse to try new things. Constantly messing with things is part of the fun for me. But my last 2 bikes have been so reliable that it's hard to find excuses to replace things. Only real problem was rear hub issues on both. I'm trying to invent some issues so I can get new toys.
  • 1 0
 It seems like 'wear' parts have gotten substantially more expensive over the last several years. Brake pads, tires, chains and cassettes in particular. With cassettes and chains, they seem to be lasting longer (I'm amazed at the longevity of higher end SRAM chains and cassettes these days), but I haven't seen the same from tires and brake pads. Tires are easily $60 each, and sidewalls are much better - but they still wear out pretty quickly. Brake pads are kinda crazy - Some of the Shimano 4 piston ones are $40+ a pair, if you can find them.
  • 1 0
 Just want to give a shout-out to the OG Fox Transfer post!! I got mine the month they were released and have yet to pull it apart. Thing still works like the day I bought it. In that same timeframe I’ve had Oneup, PNW Ranier, and Specialized Command, while they’ve all worked well, they all of needed a basic service after a few months
  • 1 0
 I suppose being only 65kg in weight definitely has its benefits. I have rarely worn parts out apart from brake pads and tyres. However, even they have lasted ages. My pair of 5/10s lasted 7 years! I've never worn a cassette or chain out in my life. Broken plenty of parts but rarely worn out.
  • 1 0
 I have two pairs of FiveTen Impact VXI, that are both over 4 years old and still in good shape, I exclusively ride flats, 4-5 days a week during the summer. I even use them on my gravel bike and indoor trainer in the winter. They must be pre-addias, as I haven't had the problems others complain about.
  • 1 0
 As an old man, my stable has grown to many a fine steed. Wear and tear is spread out across multiple bikes depending on the season and type of ride. That of course affects how long things last. I'm wondering if most people responding to these polls tend to have a single do-it-all bike.
  • 1 0
 I bought a Ripmo v1 1/6/2019. Ride between 1000-1200 miles of trail riding in NWA per year. I weigh 220lbs without gear and I jump but am not graceful. I'm quick but hold no KOMs or ranks on Strava.
Front and rear tires are maxxis minion exo+ 3c DHF and need replacement every 3-4 months b/c rear wear is extensive. I just tried a 2c rear to see if it will hold up any better.
Brakes pads are original saint pads.
Ibis carbon rims have been true and unbroken.
Ibis rear logo hub replaced at 18 months because of failure.
Bikeyoke dropper with loss of optimal function at 18 months but replaced today for warranty send off.
Ergon seat is original.
Ergon g2 grips are original.
Race face bar replaced for ergonomic reasons.
Stem original.
GX group set replaced with shimano XT at 8 months just because.
Shifting cable for xt replaced 3x since then for sticky/slow/poor shifting. Optislick shimano shift cable installed today to see if this helps what seems to be a design flaw.
Chain & cassette are original to xt swap.
Chainring new due to trail damage.
Ripmo frame discovered to have defect at main frame lower linkage mount today and will be replaced under warranty.
Fox 36 CSU replaced at 12 months for deep scratches on the stanchions. Not under warranty.
Fox x2 only had oil changed at 12 months because it was in pristine condition.
I'm most surprised by the tire wear. I thought my frame issue was premature but the quick approval for replacement indicates it's a known issue. The suspension has worked well. I think the wear is reasonable given the amount of use the bike gets. It seems to endure much more abuse and for longer periods than some of my peers' bikes.
  • 1 0
 I’m completely surprised by the people that don’t think that consumables could last longer and are “quite happy”. Shouldn’t everything strive to go that extra mile?
  • 1 0
 It's called being reasonable. My brake pads are maybe 1.5mm thick when new, and last me a full season through all kinds of slop and the worst grit. My rims weigh nearly nothing and survive getting smashed into the craziest shit. They might die after 2 years, or maybe go much longer. Could things be even better? Sure. Am I "quite happy"? Heck yeah.
  • 2 0
 I am definitely doing shuttle runs with my XC hardtail. Can't descend worth a damn on this thing so I climb to the top and bum a lift back down.
  • 2 0
 Wow I was so surprised,I kill a rear tire in way less than 3 months, chain yeah one per season 1 months max , so people here dont ride as much
  • 1 0
 Either you have legs the size of Dangerholms, or just buy really cheap chains
  • 1 0
 More than one bike Wink
  • 2 0
 My issue with tires is splitting the inner casing so their all wobbly before I even wear the tread close to down.
  • 3 0
 Mainly due to low pressures; the tire squirming around under a ton of load and hitting the rim can cause the internal plies to tear
  • 3 0
 If your rear wheel is still somewhat round, then you're not done yet
  • 1 0
 When it stops rotating due to hitting the stays.
  • 3 0
 Bikes change geometry and standard faster then I can wear out components;
  • 2 0
 Strava needs to up its game so we can track this ....I got 4000k out of a drive train and RF narrow wide.
  • 2 0
 I have no problems with replacing stuff -IF I CAN GET PARTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Well, I still have a 5.10 Minaar Shoes, the white/orange, remember those?? And a Fox Talas R blought in 2010, and I ride a GT Ruckus 3.0 2005 frame...
  • 1 0
 Tough questions to answer. Up here in the great white north our riding season is barely 6 months. Answers should be based on riding season and not months.
  • 2 0
 Grip longevity could be a good addition to this article.
  • 1 0
 My 510s are like 4 months old and they do not have another 4 months in them for sure. Love the Adidas warranty tho!
  • 2 0
 So much of this depends on conditions and where you live
  • 2 0
 no bearings problems ? ????
Freewheel ? ????
Lucky Guys...
  • 1 0
 In general, do parts last as long as you expect them to?

Yes - Shimano
No - SRAM
  • 1 1
 Should have another option on the drivetrain question detailing whether you use SRAM or Shimano lol
  • 4 0
 same for droppers. have a reverb? probably need to service once a month
  • 4 0
 Xt will probably last longer then the frame
  • 2 0
 @nickmalysh: Honestly it's true. I bought a demo bike 5 years ago and all I've done is throw a new cahin on it every few years and she's good to go
  • 1 0
 @OlManJenkins: my shimano saints are now on their third bike.
  • 1 0
 What's going on in that 2nd to last photo??
  • 2 0
 Bad things
  • 2 0
 That danger noodle did not deserve to die like that, poor snake.
  • 1 0
 Rampage
  • 1 0
 over/under rotate a 360 at rampage. Also, Freeriders still use tubes
  • 1 0
 Needs more air.
  • 1 1
 I want to know about these people who are only getting 3-4 chains per complete drivetrain.
  • 1 1
 I just replace all at once. 1 chain to 1 cassette. Get about 18 months about it and around 3000 miles. Is that not normal? The cassette seems done by then in first gear rather than the chain giving up.
  • 1 0
 @kiksy: The results say people change their chains every 6-12 months and drivetrain every 2 years. Seems that they would be better off using your method.
  • 3 0
 My experience for 20 years of racing is: frequent chain swap means chainrings and cassettes last much much longer
  • 1 0
 @kiksy: I get 2/3 chains per cassette as long as I don't let the chain stretch past 75% really depends on the conditions - I was fortunate to work in a shop so easy to stay on top of maintenance.
  • 1 0
 @flowgnar: how long/many miles do you think you get from a cassette with swapping chains?
  • 1 0
 @kiksy: no if you wash and lube your chain it will last donkeys but more importantly your cassette will last double donkeys
  • 2 0
 A simple chain checker, and then replacing when stretched, keeps my cassettes going for a very long time. I have cassettes that are 4-5 years old and still have plenty of life in them.
  • 1 0
 I couldn't count the number of rear rims that I have busted.
  • 1 0
 I that about your riding or your math?
  • 1 0
 If you ever wondered what Levy's face looks like while taking a shit....

