Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do Bike Parts Last?

If you fitted a new drivetrain to your bike, how long could you ride before you had to consider replacing the chain?

You've just fitted brand-spanking-new brakes, rotors and pads to your bike. How long until you use all of the braking material?

How long do your REAR brake pads last? Less than a month

Between one and three months

Around six months

Around a year

More than a year

Two or three years

You don't wear what you don't use #fullypinned

Do you choose your braking compound based on wear rate? It's not a consideration - I use my preferred material irrespective of wear

I think about it but ultimately I just buy whatever is there

I always try and buy pads that will last a long time

I use hard-wearing pads but for reasons other than longevity

I just get whatever is cheapest

Bikes weighing 21.5KG will happily last. Of course, if we wanted to ride parts with a 0% failure rate we probably wouldn't enjoy such lightweight componentry.

Dropper posts are directly in the firing line of mud, grit and grime.

When wheels break they can do so in spectacular fashion but not all failures are such blockbuster events. Dings, cracks, flat spots and spokes pulling through the eyelet can also damage a wheel beyond use. I have seen enough rim failures to feel as though they are a consumable, but this isn't a view often shared outside of racing.

How long does a REAR rim last for you? I have no expectations - every new day is a blessing

Between one and three months

Around six months

Around a year

Two or three years

Four or five years

I expect my rim to last as along as the bike does

Many brands offer a huge range of compounds and tread patterns to offer tires to suit any purpose.

Solely from wear, how long does a REAR tyre last you? Less than a month

Between one and three months

Around six months

Around a year

Around two years

Around three years

Our expectations don't always coincide with reality.

In general, do parts last as long as you expect them to? Yes

All in all, yes but not everything

50/50 - Some things do, some thing don't

Not really, there are exceptions but in general I'm disapointed

No, things rarely live up to my expectations

Increasingly, people's concerns aren't solely about bang for their buck.

What is the cause for your concern about the longevity of parts? Purely monetary

I think about the money but I also have environmental concerns

Purely environmental

I just dislike the hassle of my bike needing maintenance