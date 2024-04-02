How Much Are World Cup Racers Paid in 2024? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey 2024

Welcome to the 2024 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to highlight key issues and riders' perspectives on the sport that we, pro riders, and Pinkbike readers all love so much. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking in 2024. Now, we're breaking down what we've learned. We're now publishing a series of articles that break down sections of the results, and you'll see the results in full shortly. This year, we introduced the public survey, which will help gauge public views on the sport and should make for some interesting comparisons to what the racers say. Stay tuned for that. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
The salary of athletes can be common knowledge in other sports, but the pay of World Cup riders has always remained secretive as total financial earnings are closely guarded. Since our first State of the Sport survey in 2021
where we tried to give the first public look at the financial side of racing, things have not changed much with the industry still keeping salaries hidden behind non-disclosure statements inside rider contracts.
To continue offering one of the few public datasets on rider pay, we focus on remuneration as a section of our State of the Sport survey.
Rider pay is an important metric, but it doesn't always show the complete financial picture as brands may be spending thousands outside of salary to get a rider to World Cups. Regardless of the rider's remuneration, the total investment from a brand to go racing on an international stage is significant; it's easy to spend $50K+ per rider on travel, accommodation, food, fees, mechanical support, etc. for a season. There are instances where racers take a lower dollar figure to get on a factory team versus a higher wage and managing all their own independent deals.
It's important to note that the data below only represents those we surveyed who are among the sport's top competitive riders. Anyone who fell outside our selection criteria was not invited to answer the survey and could account for earning lower than some of the numbers covered here. Several riders also declined to answer some of these questions and we have removed the single rider who earns more than USD 500,000 from most graphs to ensure they remain anonymous.
Before we get into the data, you can see a breakdown of who we surveyed and more information about the 2024 State of the Sport survey here.
Overview
Let's look at the big picture and see how the data stacks up across the World Cup disciplines of Downhill, Enduro and XC. Diving straight into the total earnings of riders the largest income bracket was the $50,000 to $100,000 USD range on 22.4% of riders. Sitting with 19.6% of responses was the lowest bracket of $0 to $5,000 USD. It's interesting to note, this was the largest group of riders in our first survey with 27.3% of responses. There is then a drop to the third largest pay bracket of $10,000 to $20,000 USD, this is the total earnings for 13.1% of respondents.
The top of the pay range was one rider answering that they receive over $500,000 USD a year. The top rider's income is an outlier in the data as the median wage is far lower for all disciplines at $30,000 to $40,000 USD. We found that 68.5% of survey responders receive a full income from mountain biking. Although sadly, there are still those who do not earn a wage from racing. Even though 68.5% receive a full income from racing, only 34% of racers who responded to the survey have between 80 to 100% of their income from a guaranteed salary.
Going deeper into the pay brackets by discipline, we found both Downhill and Enduro feature 25% of respondents earning between zero and $5,000 USD from their racing. Compared to XC, this bracket contained just 3.3% of riders who responded to the survey. For Downhill, the lowest pay grade is the largest represented group, whereas both XC and Enduro saw the biggest group of riders earning $50,000 to $100,000 USD. It's interesting to see that Enduro, which historically attracts far less coverage than Downhill with no live broadcast, appears to have, on average, a higher level of pay than the top Downhill riders.
Finally, before we take a closer look at each discipline and Junior/U21/U23 racing, we also asked about the fairness of pay and whether anyone feels taken advantage of in contract negotiations. For the perception of fair pay, riders were mostly neutral (33.3%), with riders who agreed they were paid fairly at 29.6% and those who disagreed at 26.9%. Those who felt strongly either way were sitting far below the other responses suggesting at least from our sample of riders that there is not a strong consensus in either direction on this issue.
We also asked riders if they feel taken advantage of, with most responding that they do feel this at least "a little bit." The choice of "a little bit" was chosen by 52.8% of respondents with the next most popular option being "significantly." 15.7% felt that they were not taken advantage of at all during contract negotiations.
Downhill
Not only was Downhill the largest dataset in the survey (at 40.7% of all respondents), but it also featured the greatest income range. Downhill was the only discipline to have a rider who earns over $500,000 USD answer the survey. Despite the expansive range of incomes, Downhill had a mode wage of $0 to $5,000 USD. The median range for Downhill was higher at $20,000 to $30,000 USD.
When looking closer at the earnings brackets for downhill, the $0 to $5,000 USD range accounted for 25% of respondents, with the next most popular option being the $10,000 to $20,000 USD range at 15.9%. While we see 13.6% of riders at $50,000 to $100,000 USD and 9.1% at $250,000 to $500,000 USD, over 50% still earn below $30,000 USD in the sport commonly referred to as the Formula 1 of mountain biking.
Of the riders surveyed who race Downhill World Cups, 70.5% can earn a full income. A further 9.1% makeup at least part of their wage with mountain biking but may need to earn money elsewhere. Sadly, 20.5% of the world's best racers don't earn a wage from mountain biking. These numbers may mean that of the 25% who earn less than $5,000 USD, most will earn $0 USD.
Enduro
This year's financial data from the top Enduro riders follows the previous trend from past State of the Sport surveys, with higher average incomes than those racing at the sharp end of Downhill. Despite many worrying about the future of Enduro racing, the Mode wage sits equal with cross country at $50,000 to $100,000 USD. The median wage was slightly lower than XC, sitting between $30,000 and $40,000 USD. The number of respondents for Enduro was slightly lower than that for Downhill, so it's worth bearing in mind that our samples could have been slightly skewed by having more riders at either end of the pay scale. Of course, this data is all there is to go on across the industry, so it is still useful to gain insight into general pay trends.
While the mode wage for Enduro is $50,000 to $100,000 USD, it was closely contested by the $0 to $5000 USD income bracket with just a 3% difference between the two. The closeness of these two quite different levels of pay suggests a pay divide amongst the best Enduro riders, with top performers either paid relatively well or receiving very little for their hard work. Following that interpretation of the data, it is interesting to see further numbers illustrating that 20.6% of World Cup Enduro racers who answered our survey do not take a wage from mountain biking. However, we did find that Enduro has more riders with a guaranteed salary of 80-100% than the overall numbers across Downhill, Enduro and XC racers.
XC
Finally, we have the XC racer data where none of the top riders surveyed were not making a wage from mountain biking. 96.6% of those who answered our questions earn more than 50% of their income from mountain biking, with 73.3% of these riders receiving a full income from riding bikes. The mode wage for the surveyed riders was equal to the Enduro racers at $50,000 to $100,000 USD with a median wage of $40,000 USD.
For XC racer's total earnings, we found that 50% of those surveyed earn over $40,000 USD, with only 3.3% earning less than $5,000 USD. The XC riders we received earning data from had the highest number of earners in the $100,000 to $250,000 pay bracket, with the second highest totals across the $50,000 to $100,000 USD and $250,000 to $500,000 USD ranges. XC racers were also more likely to have higher guaranteed salaries than the combined all-discipline totals at 40% of XC racers in the 80-100% range. 73.3% have over 60% of their income from a guaranteed salary, compared to 56.8% for Downhill and 67.7% in Enduro.
Junior/U21/U23 Racers
For this year's State of the Sport, we have also put the Junior, U21 and U23 earning data under the microscope to find out what the sport's future talents are paid. We think this is more important than ever 2023 saw the Junior Downhill and U23 racing broadcast live, offering race fans the first chance to watch the racing from home and bringing these riders into the spotlight.
Looking into total rider earnings, 36.4% of the young racers were between $0 and $5,000 USD, with 31.8% of respondents answering a different question stating they earned no wage from mountain biking. While it seems most young riders are not earning much, if any money, from racing, the next most popular earning brackets covered the $50,000 to $100,000 USD range. While we did observe 22.7% falling into that pay bracket, there were still 77.3% of younger racers earning below $30,000 USD.
The guaranteed salary for Junior/U21/U23 racers was also lower than the combined numbers for all riders, with only 9.1% having 80-100% of their income from a guaranteed salary. 50% of those surveyed have less than 40% of their income guaranteed.
Data Deep Dives
After taking a closer look at the income across each discipline and the Junior/U21/U23 racers, we decided to compare the data across questions to present a few different ways to interpret some of the responses we received around remuneration for State of the Sport.
First, we broke down the rider's total earnings data by their position in the overall standings last year. While there are some spikes, the earnings spread covers more of the top 40 than you might think. Just looking at the top 40 data, over 60% earn below $20,000 USD, but there are still 4.3% earning an income of $250,000 to $500,000 USD. The top five overall finishers saw the largest proportion of riders earning over $50,000 USD at 68% of those who were within the top five in the world last year. The best riders also had the highest proportion earning over $250,000 USD at 12%.
Next, we decided to do a similar breakdown as before, but this time with social media followers. While we saw total earnings spread out across riders inside the top 40 in the overall ranking, the social media followers present a more obvious trend. At least from our data, the social media following of a rider appears to have a closer tie to total earnings than the overall ranking position. In our breakdown of the earnings, the lowest bracket of $0 to $5,000 USD ends after riders have more than 25,000 followers with no riders who have built a following of over 100,000 earning less than $50,000 USD.
With ongoing issues in the industry, we added a new question to this year's State of the Sport survey, asking riders how they feel their total earnings will compare from 2023 to 2024. Across all responses, we found 21.5% believe they will earn less this year, with 28% hoping it will stay the same. Despite an uncertain future for many cycling brands, over 50% of riders surveyed believe their earnings will go up in 2024.
When we broke the responses down by discipline, it paints a more interesting picture of the health of each World Cup discipline, with only 6.7% of XC racers believing they will earn less this year. Comparatively, 22.8% of Downhill riders think they will earn less and 33.4% of enduro racers expect a drop in total earnings. Of the Enduro racers, there is the biggest proportion of riders thinking they will earn 'significantly less' at 18.2%, for Downhill this figure is 11.4% and there were no XC racers who believe they would see this level of drop.
Editor's Note We rely on athletes' trust to carry out this survey, any attempts to identify riders will be deleted from the comment section
Should be a question
Would you quit your job and ride mountain bikes for a living if you were paid 50K USD per year after expenses?
How many people say yes?
Part of this is perspective, not to undervalue one sport versus another, but in some sports athletes are paid an obscene amount of money compared to others where being paid is akin to working for free.
It's not about fair, it's about what is realistic.
So, how many of you would drop everything you're doing to ride pro mountain bike in the category of your choosing for fifty thousand dollars a year?
I would.
Jk. Cool data set. Seems like people are getting paid better than last year so I guess this information is helping athletes in contract negotiations?
Gwin is earning more than $500k/yr.
like if you received 2 bikes from your sponsor is the cost of those included in this survey?
Im willing to bet the CRA would consider those items as part of total compensation, and would tax accordingly if they could.
What about racers that have food, travel, accommodation paid for, vs those that dont?
What about training, coaches, medical, therapists, managers, etc are any of those benefits accounted for in total compensation?
For everyone else: share your salary, ask coworkers their salary, use this information as leverage. It really can only help you, and despite what your boss probably told you, in the US it is ILLEGAL for an employer to forbid you from discussing your salary: www.nlrb.gov/about-nlrb/rights-we-protect/your-rights/your-rights-to-discuss-wages
If you share salaries and it turns out NOBODY's making decent money, then it's time to start a union.
I say that because if someone is making $500k+, that tells me there’s potential to make great money. Let’s assume that’s #1 on the podium all the time. #2 clearly has the close potential to make a similar amount of money, but if that isn’t happening, I can only assume a large portion of the reason for not making the same (or close to the same) amount is because of personal ability to negotiate.
Yes, luck is involved. Being in the right place at the right time.
Also, perhaps the #1 earner has access to more resources through corporate sponsors, like contract negotiation advisors, marketing/pr advisors, etc.
Putting yourself in the right conversations, in the right rooms, knowing the right people, and knowing how to manage relationships in a mutually-advantageous manner goes a lot further than actual results… in all areas of life. If you don’t already know this, you need to learn.
No offense to whoever made the charts.
These are all bar charts (very easy for humans to read and compare), they mostly have data labels, and they're all interactive so even colorblind folks can tell which bar is which.
Some different design choices could make it look sexier, but this communicates the relevant information pretty clearly, which should be the primary goal of any data viz.
Again, no offense to whoever made them.