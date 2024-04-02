How Much Are World Cup Racers Paid in 2024? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey 2024

This year's financial data from the top Enduro riders follows the previous trend from past State of the Sport surveys, with higher average incomes than those racing at the sharp end of Downhill. Despite many worrying about the future of Enduro racing, the Mode wage sits equal with cross country at $50,000 to $100,000 USD. The median wage was slightly lower than XC, sitting between $30,000 and $40,000 USD. The number of respondents for Enduro was slightly lower than that for Downhill, so it's worth bearing in mind that our samples could have been slightly skewed by having more riders at either end of the pay scale. Of course, this data is all there is to go on across the industry, so it is still useful to gain insight into general pay trends.



