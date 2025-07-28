Powered by Outside

Weighing Amateur Enduro Race Bikes at Ard Rock 2025

Jul 28, 2025
by Nick Bentley  
photo

Not content with breaking the hearts of professional racers at the World Cup, the Dream Crusher has returned again with its sights set on the amateurs racing the Ard Rock Enduro.

Historically, enduro riders have been notoriously bad at guessing the weight of their bikes, mostly due to the sheer amount of stuff they carry - tools, food, tubes, the list goes on. But it’s an interesting field of bikes to look at, as the variation between them is huge. Most range from 150mm to 170mm of travel, but that travel is achieved in so many different ways that the weights are all over the place. This time we even had some beefed up XC bikes and 2 eMTBs added into the mix.

The process was pretty simple: we borrowed scale and a stand from the guys at Topeak, had each rider guess their bike’s weight (and let us know if it had inserts, tools, or any other weight-adding components), then we put the bike on the Dream Crusher and revealed the real number.

If you want to see how the pros got on guessing their weights, check out the article from the World Cup here.


photo

Meg Bettles // Specialized Epic
Size: Small
Inserts: None
Add-ons: Tool Wrap, Trail casing tires
Wheel Size: 29"
Weight Guess: 11.5kg
Actual Weight: 12.28kg / 27.07lb

photo
photo


photo

Matt Shore // Vitus Sommet 2020
Size: Large
Inserts: None
Add-ons: None
Wheel Size: 27.5"
Weight Guess: 17kg
Actual Weight: 16.70kg / 36.81lb

photo
photo


photo

George Cawdell // Mondraker Foxy RR Carbon
Size: Small
Inserts: None
Add-ons: Mudguard, hand guards
Wheel Size: 29"
Weight Guess: 14.8kg
Actual Weight: 15.49kg / 34.14lb

photo
photo


photo

Joe Davies // Santa Cruz Megatower
Size: Large
Inserts: None
Add-ons: Bottle, Tools
Wheel Size: 29"
Weight Guess: 14.64kg
Actual Weight: 18.12kg / 39.94lb

photo
photo


photo

John Smith // Commencal Clash
Size: Medium
Inserts: Yes
Add-ons: Tools
Wheel Size: 27.5"
Weight Guess: 15kg
Actual Weight: 17.65kg / 38.91lb

photo
photo


photo

Richard Stott // Vitus Sommet
Size: Large
Inserts: Yes
Add-ons: Bottle, heavier tyres, spare inner tube, tools
Wheel Size: 29"
Weight Guess: 36lb
Actual Weight: 18.09kg / 39.89lb

photo
photo


photo

Sarah-Jane Garside // Trek Slash 8
Size: Large
Inserts: Yes
Add-ons: Tools, water bottle, pump
Wheel Size: 29"
Weight Guess: 15kg
Actual Weight: 17.795kg / 39.23lb

photo
photo


photo

Abi Senior // Santa Cruz Megatower
Size: Medium
Inserts: Yes
Add-ons: Spare inner tube
Wheel Size: 29"
Weight Guess: 15.4kg
Actual Weight: 16.81kg / 37.05lb

photo
photo


photo

Gruff Hewett // Trek Slash 8
Size: Large
Inserts: Yes in the rear
Add-ons: Bottle, spare inner tube, tools in frame, snacks and gels
Wheel Size: 29"
Weight Guess: 18.3kg
Actual Weight: 19.025kg / 41.94lb

photo
photo


photo

Michael Stott // Nukeproof Giga
Size: Large
Inserts: Yes Rimpact
Add-ons: Tools, Bottle
Wheel Size: 29"
Weight Guess: 16.8kg
Actual Weight: 17.24kg / 38.01lb

photo
photo


photo

Declan Sproat // Specialized Enduro
Size: Large
Inserts: Yes Cushcore rear
Add-ons: Bottles, Biscuits (Belvita)
Wheel Size: 29"
Weight Guess: 18.8kg
Actual Weight: 18.5kg / 39.88lb

photo
photo


photo

Will Gell // S-Works Epic 8
Size: Medium
Inserts: Yes Cushcore
Add-ons: None
Wheel Size: 29"
Weight Guess: 26.5lb
Actual Weight: 12.05kg / 26.56lb

photo
photo


photo

Damian Groves // Atherton S170
Size: 8 (large)
Inserts: None
Add-ons: Bottle, Chain Guard
Wheel Size: Mullet
Weight Guess: 40lb
Actual Weight: 18.275kg / 40.31lb

photo
photo


photo

Tim Wellard // Starling Twist
Size: Large
Inserts: No
Add-ons: None
Wheel Size: Mullet
Weight Guess: 17.5kg
Actual Weight: 17.01kg / 37.50lb

photo
photo


photo

David McKendry // Starling Twist
Size: Large
Inserts: No
Add-ons: DH tyre on back
Wheel Size: Mullet
Weight Guess: 17.7kg
Actual Weight: 17.4kg / 38.36lb

photo
photo


photo

Matthew Airton // Nukeproof Mega
Size: Medium
Inserts: None
Add-ons: Bottle, Spare tube
Wheel Size: Mullet
Weight Guess: 15kg
Actual Weight: 17.03kg / 37.55lb

photo
photo


photo

John Billsborrow // Santa Cruz Bronson
Size: Large
Inserts: None
Add-ons: Bottle, Spare tube
Wheel Size: Mullet
Weight Guess: 32lb
Actual Weight: 15.99kg / 35.25lb

photo
photo


photo

David Wan // Privateer 161
Size: P2
Inserts: None
Add-ons: Bottle
Wheel Size: 29"
Weight Guess: 15.5kg
Actual Weight: 15.81kg / 34.85lb

photo
photo


photo

Mary-Ann Lynn // Kelly's Theos
Size: Medium
Inserts: Rear
Add-ons: None
Wheel Size: Mullet
Weight Guess: 20kg
Actual Weight: 24.305kg / 53.14lb

photo
photo


photo

Steve Lewis // Santa Cruz Heckler CC
Size: Large
Inserts: None
Add-ons: Bottle
Wheel Size: 27.5"
Weight Guess: 25kg
Actual Weight: 23.43kg / 51.47lb

photo
photo


Lightest Bike Overall
Will Gell // S-Works Epic 8
Actual Weight: 12.05kg / 26.56lb

Lightest Bike without XC Bikes
George Cawdell // Mondraker Foxy RR Carbon
Actual Weight: 15.49kg / 34.14lb

Heaviest Bike Overall
Mary-Ann Lynn // Kelly's Theos
Actual Weight: 24.305kg / 53.14lb

Heaviest Bike without E-Bike
Gruff Hewett // Trek Slash 8
Actual Weight: 19.025kg / 41.94lb

Average without e-bikes: 16.75kg / 36.9 lb
Average without e-bikes and XC bikes: 17.32kg / 38.2lb
Average from professional enduro bike weigh off: 17.12kg / 37.7lb

Span of Weights: 12.26kg
Span of Weights without ebikes: 6.97kg
Span of Weights without ebike and XC bikes: 3.53kg
Best Guess: Will Gell // S-Works Epic 8 0.3kg out


With the large variation of bikes that we measured, I was completely expecting the wide range in span of weights. We measured everything from XC bikes to steel enduro bikes, all the way up to full fat e-bikes, so they weren't all going to be close. But it was interesting to see that the average wasn't a million miles away from what the Pro riders were using once you removed the XC and ebikes, despite the large variation in bike age, material and price point.

Weight is always an interesting factor, let's not forget that Hattie Harnden won a World Cup Enduro on a 20kg gearbox bike, so weight is not a limiting factor to a bike. It's all about what works for individual riders, and also at the end of the day whether the riders on this list came in with the heaviest bike or the lightest they all still hard fun riding and racing their bikes.

Posted In:
Racing and Events eMTB Bike Checks Ard Rock


Author Info:
Mandownmedia avatar

Member since Nov 28, 2019
414 articles
Report
 As for enduro bikes, a lot of things have simply added weight and I wouldn't go back. 29 inch wheels and tires are heavier than 26" versions. Internal storage is quite useful, and means designers must add a bit of structure mass around the downtube to compensate. A lot of us jumped on the 38mm stanchion bandwagon and picked up several hundred grams. Want beefier rims and can't go carbon? There's some weight. Coil suspension or large volume, dh-oriented shock? Sign me up. Double Down tire casings? Yessir. Brakes are a bit beefier and often with bigger rotors than used to be spec'd. Finally, there are 12 cog rear cassettes and e-shifting. Typically, e-shifting adds quite a bit when compared to similar mechanical groupsets.

That said, enduro bike now is fairly bullet proof, and would handily outperform my DH bike from 2012ish. It's pretty wild that you can rip park laps on a bike with 1x12 gearing, and head out the next day for a trail rip on the same sled.
  • 3435
 Until they get 32” enduro bike geometry dialed in I’m sticking with 27.5”. 29 was just a phase or for short guys.
  • 131
 Correct - I've been riding since canti brakes and 7x3 were a thing. I have no idea what my Giant ATX 770 from 1994 weighed but it was as unreliable as fk. Flats every ride, destroyed rims and pathetic braking were a daily adventure. And that was on gravel roads in the main. I'm happy to pedal a few kg extra to guarantee grip, puncture protection and an undamaged bike when riding rock gardens and jumps the older bikes would have dinintegared on. I used to ride a 2011 carbon Enduro and that was also not up to the task. Enduro bike travel but trail bike weight does not make for a reliable do it all bike. It cracked around the BB after a few years. Bikes have come a long way since then too.
  • 100
 It'd be interesting to correlate this with rider weight too, but that can be a sensitive subject...
  • 60
 I’ve been on a megatower for three years, weighs about 37lbs with a 38, heavy tires, big brakes, etc. Its heavy, but man can it take an absolute shit kicking compared to any other enduro bike I’ve had. It’s had long days at whistler bike park, and some heinous crashes.

All the newer components add weight, but they are so much more robust it’s well worth it.
  • 20
 @skeeple: Or not! I am certainly about 50 lbs. heavier now than I was in my mid 20's - but almost all of that is lean mass that I added through 12+ years of diligent weight training.

Regardless, I am not giving up my "gainz", and am still hoping to add a bit more. That extra rider weight (combined with better equipment and many more years of riding) are largely why I am faster on my bike at nearly-40 than I was back then - at least on the way down Smile
  • 30
 Yes we need all that forsure, but would be awesome if it weighed sub 30lbs and DDs tires rolled like a gravel tire. I think it’s coming…
  • 10
 @headshot: hell yeah. Truth. I think I had my trail bike down to 9.5kg or so with full rigid and 26” wheels. But I’ll gladly take 4kg more for a bike that doesn’t require a new rear wheel every other ride and a new frame once a season. Plus disc brakes and droppers, actual working suspension and parts that last seasons.
  • 410
 I'm just surprised how few people know what their race bike weighs and how far off their guesses are.
  • 270
 I'm seeing lots of broken dreams
  • 170
 Yea they should also have had a shout out to the worst guess (3.5 kg off; Dangerholm could probably build a whole bike at that weight)
  • 150
 The number of people guessing 32-33lbs or 15kg but running full Enduro bikes with Zebs/38s, coils and/or inserts was astounding.
  • 82
 I was pretty surprised too, makes me take the moaning about bike weights in the comment section a little less seriously. If all these enthusiasts have no idea what their bike weighs, I wonder how many armchair weight weenies are actually carting around 2kg more than they realise.
  • 193
 @JazyFyzle: you have it backwards. Those armchair weight weenies are the ones who know exactly what their bike weighs to the gram and spending 9 total hours of online research into the best and most accurate scale available. The “enthusiasts” are spending all their time out riding and/or training and getting better, and letting their mech worry about 1-2 pounds here or there.
  • 112
 In the DH/enduro world people don’t give a f*ck about how much their bike weighs. If it descends well then you just need to get in good enough shape to pedal the rig around all day. I’ve never weighed my bike once. All I know is one is heavy and the other one is a little less heavy.
  • 20
 I'm sure like most people they weighted their bikes once when they were new and never again...

So they remember that weight without tools, without a spare tube/strap, without water, without inserts, probably lighter tires and maybe even without pedals!! Smile
  • 20
 I think it’s informative. That people who ride and enter events, not just on the interwebs looking at bikes, don’t give any significant value to weight.
  • 10
 @bonfire: Not if they don't list what's on the bike though? Smile
  • 350
 When the Privateer is the lighter of the Enduro bikes...! PS. Love seeing the XC bike mixing it up! Those pilots must have the skills.
  • 120
 Haha yup I was genuinely impressed by the privateer. My 141 weighs 37lbs (coil + inserts though).
  • 60
 Looked pretty stock to what it shipped with. Priv definitely put a build on there to hide its weight. Mine with dh tires, inserts, a 38, x2 etc is way past 40 lbs. but weight ain’t nothin but a numba. Thing rides like a freak
  • 30
 @Deep-Friar: That was a surprise! My P1 141 is 16.2kg, but all parts on it are of the beefy kind.
  • 50
 when i did ardrock a few years ago i spent the whole time i was wishing i was on an XC bike its a big loop and the trails are very fast, pedally and smooth bar a few rock gardens that you could easily take it easy through and then make up more than the difference everywhere else
  • 40
 Hey he went with the burly tyres for the event!! Forecaster on the front, Rekon on the rear. Ready for anything.
  • 369
 Remember when bikes used to be around 30 pounds? Various warranty departments certainly do but I do quite miss light enduro bikes...
  • 295
 I really don’t. Flipped a few baby head sized rocks into my wheels and down tube on today’s ride and I wasn’t worried at all. Back then I would’ve cracked something for sure.
  • 1547
 @zanda23, I do too. The Scott Ransom I rode back in 2019 was only 30 pounds with real components on it (www.pinkbike.com/news/staff-rides-mike-kazimers-scott-ransom.html). I feel like these extra-heavy enduro bikes are part of some diabolical plot to make e-bikes seem like a better option.
  • 165
 It wasn't just the warranty departments, it was the expectations us riders had and the tradeoffs we accepted. Lots of trails bike were easily under 30 lbs because we were using 26" wheels with much narrower rims, 150mm forks with 32mm stanchions, lighter tires with flimsier sidewalls, no dropper posts, etc.

I wouldn't trade any of the progression in performance and utility of the last decade to get back to those weights! Though I do still have a nostalgic dream of a 25lb Yeti 575 build
  • 61
 If you only need a 30 pound bike, that's easy enough to buy/build. My XC bike is 25 pounds and it's very, very good at riding most stuff. But I also have a 35 pound trail bike for big stuff/park.
  • 256
 Most of us could shed 10 lbs and be right back to the same total weight. Smile
  • 61
 I remember the Kona Process 153 tipped the scales at like 32 pounds in their 2019 field test, and one of the cons was its weight. I guess if you need downhill casings and inserts and all that, have at it. I like having a bike less than 35 pounds.
  • 37
flag soorr (Jul 28, 2025 at 18:21) (Below Threshold)
 @mikekazimer: thought the same when super wide down tubes on amish bikes popped up
  • 14
 @mikekazimer: guess you're safe during deer season but ewwwww
  • 164
 @somebody-else: people were riding the same trails with those lighter bikes. It wasn't a problem.
  • 70
 @mikekazimer: this.
  • 80
 My Bronson V3 and Nomad V5 weigh in at 30lb and 32lb respectively. Nothing too fancy with their builds, just reserve wheels and XT. Neither feel fragile. I'm wondering what exactly to I gain by moving to somethign heavier?
  • 105
 Those bikes were also 2-3 sizes smaller, without droppers, with 11-36 cassettes, with 700g tires and 23mm internal rims... Basically XC bikes of today.
  • 240
 @mikekazimer: If you have a slow news day I'd be really interested to read an article comparing that 30lb Ransom to a 40lb 2025 enduro sled on a component-by-component basis, comparing the weight of each component and describing whether you think the weight increase for each item is worth it. E.g. Frames, Fox 36 vs Fox 38, Code vs Maven etc..

You could also have a final section describing the the perfect hybrid of those two bikes, with what you'd have kept from the old bike and what you'd take from the new bike and what that would end up weighing. In fact, I guess you could even build that bike and then compare all three to see which feels better and which is actually faster. You could rope in a heavier rider too, because I suspect the bikes may feel different if you are bringing more mass to the game!
  • 63
 @mikekazimer: Kaz I love your work and I suppose it pays rhe bills but you are in a position to help take down said diabolical plot. Just don't cover them.
  • 55
 @mikekazimer: Blame it on people using enduro bikes to ride bike park.
Most people don't need DH tires,most people don't need overbuilt frames and components,nobody needs 38mm stanchions forks to ride enduro,except maybe some pros on world cup level tracks at world cup level speed.
But we all got to pay.
  • 40
 @mikekazimer: I have thought the same. Gateway drug to emtb. In my area the owners of these bikes are usually pushing up hill or shuttling.
  • 60
 @nozes: Nothing really changed, categries just shifted, want a light AM bike, look for a trail bike with 130-150 travel, with 29er wheels it will be as capable as those "light" enduro bikes of the past. You are right, todays enduro bikes are more like park bikes, becauce many people are willing to have bike that lasts. But you can still buy super capable light bikes, they are just called trail bike these days...
  • 30
 @Dougal-SC: not at the same speeds though. Bike weight and durability is related to trail speed which is a function of the types of trails being built and how we are riding them. Enduro racing is a great example of that. You don’t finish a race you probably can’t win the title.
  • 54
 @somebody-else: Nah bike weight and durability is related to impact forces which is 100% on the rider ability.

A more timid rider will ride the same trail a lot more carefully and put far less force on everything. A "floaty" rider can ride a trail fast and not put much force on everything. A "rough" rider will ride the same bike on the same trail and put double the force through everything.

95% of riders these days are massively overbiked and the e-bike revolution has made that so much worse. Minions used to be DH tyres but now they're on everything and people who ride at 15km/h think they need the heaviest casings with inserts so they can run 12psi and not puncture.

It's not even Enduro bikes. Look up the weights of the last few generations of Specialized Stumpjumpers which were trail bikes. The current 145mm travel one is the heaviest, the previous 150mm one wasn't much different.

My own bikes were 14-15 kg back in 26" days and are now (Knolly Warden) under 16kg with an air shock and over 16kg with a coil shock. Not much difference but I'm running no carbon and exo tyre casings which make internet heros clutch their pearls in shock.

There are no light long travel bikes anymore. The Norco Range went from a 150mm lightweight bike that did everything awesomely (2014-15) to an absolute monster with a chain roller on it.
  • 20
 @Dougal-SC: w take
  • 20
 @Dougal-SC: Apparently nobody told Mondraker about this? Smile (course it's a small!)
  • 20
 @Dougal-SC: go on vacation to anytown USA that has any new bike related infrastructure. It’s all higher speed flow, jumps and the occasional drop. All the overweight dads out there trying to send stuff and just casing the heck out of everything.

Today’s EXO isn’t the same. It’s also 20-25% heavier, just like the bikes it’s going on.

There are plenty of lightweight trails bikes out there, they are just the modern xc bike.

For my main bike I own a setup for it that’s lighter weight and one that’s heavier. It’s just under a kilo different in weight. I honestly only notice it on the first ride, after that it just fades into the background. My preference is for natural trails that more resemble something most people would call a hiking trail. I’m tall, kinda heavy and I have long arms. Breaking stuff is pretty easy if I actually wanted to. 1kg rear tire actually lasts if I’m riding well, the old 2.3 exo stuff that was sub 800g several years ago absolutely did not, I needed the original (I think) double down dhr2 that weighed…. 1kg.
  • 30
 @somebody-else: Bike parks are the same story everywhere now. Some are steeper, some are flatter, some are more loamy, some are more rocky. They've all got flow lines, they've all got people casing jumps and crashing.

The modern 130-140mm bikes are heavier than the older 150mm bikes. Even the carbon ones.

It's like everyone is selling tyres and parts for E-bikes. Everything is getting porkier.
  • 260
 The old privateer 161 was such a stunner. Still can't believe what they did to this bike
  • 100
 I think about this far too often also!
  • 252
 Some bikes have two full water bottles, some have half full one bottle, and some have none. It's not a fair comparison.
  • 250
 Yeah I think it would be quick, easy, and more accurate to have everyone just take their water bottle out before weighing. It's a huge variable. It's not as easy to ask people to remove tubes, tools, snacks from their frame storage so whatever, keep those in place.
  • 20
 @blang11: No water would be a good thought! Help to be a little more consistent.

It "seemed" like the original intent was "race weight" and hence the water, BIDK?? But if that's the case then they should make sure they only weight with full water consistantly.
  • 191
 What the hell is inside a Santa Cruz, to make it weigh 2kg more than my Geometron?!
  • 90
 Teeth.
  • 30
 I wondered the same. I thought carbon was light.
  • 100
 @AlbatrossCafe: carbon used to be light. But to stop the warranty claims it gained a lot. Now they're about 10-20% lighter than alloy frames.
  • 72
 Honestly the biggest take away from this is that Santa Cruz riders think they are buying lightweight bikes but they aren't.
  • 30
 That depends what’s in the lunchbox, a full bottle is a kg plus dh tyres and there you go
  • 40
 @L0rdTom: Basically everyone but the Starling owners underestimated their weight, not just the Santa Cruz.
  • 50
 @L0rdTom: I've got a 5010, never considered Santa Cruz to be light bikes... Just built right, very stiff, and pretty burly.
  • 40
 Megatower owner here: Large, CC version, DHX Air, DT Swiss carbon wheels, Assegai/Minion no DH casings/inserts - 31.1lb
  • 181
 Love a Starling. Two's even better.
  • 101
 I'm impressed by the weight next to a lot of the carbon options
  • 30
 Second this. Pretty sure a murmur will be in my garage one day.
  • 22
 @hardtailpunter: In 2025 it's a myth that modern steel frames are heavy, relatively speaking. I think this thinking comes from 10 or 15 years ago when enduro bikes were all 30lb or less. Steel was heavy then, but it was also bombproof. Now that carbon and alloy enduro bikes are all 35-40lb, there is only a minimal weight penalty with steel.
  • 150
 People complain about 50 pound ebikes yet are riding a 40 pound enduro bike
  • 100
 We have to draw the line somewhere.
  • 10
 My Kenevo SL with a 360wh battery weighs 21.3kg. The general ridering public are retards when it comes to bike weights
  • 150
 Did the Xc bikes do well?
  • 90
 That’s what I was wondering. I’ll bet they tried to get in with their gravel bikes and were told no.
  • 50
 @gnarlysipes: seen people on fat bikes and tandems at this event. So I'm pretty sure someone has had a crack at it on a gravel bike. It wouldn't be much fun through the rocks?
  • 121
 My friend raced the Enduro event (ironically on a Stumpy) and said one of the Epics destroyed everyone on the uphill transitions, but was, understandably, cautious on the descents
  • 100
 Modern geometry and suspension allow for riding rough terrain awfully fast/hard these days. It's no surprise that enduro race bikes weigh about what DH race bikes do-what little weight savings a single crown fork provide go back into a dropper and wide range drivetrain.

But as the expression goes...horses for courses. If you're only timed on (mostly) downhill segments, a few pounds of weight to lug uphill is absolutely worth the added stability and peace of mind a weightier steed provide. So to those bemoaning how heavy these bikes are-remember that a 30 pound trail bike today is shockingly capable. If that's all you need, don't get an enduro bike.
  • 120
 "Inserts: Yes in the rear"

C'mon, they knew what they're thinking when they wrote that.
  • 93
 It's enduro. If little Emmy Lan goes faster down the hill on a burlier (heavier) enduro rig vs. lighter trail bike (see Forbidden's test vid... find your own link) and can pedal it up the hill just fine there's your answer. You'll get fitter pedaling a heavier bike and you'll go faster down the hill. What a bunch of whiners.
  • 90
 Most of these people didn’t want to know.
  • 60
 Every single climb from now on they're going to be thinking about those extra 2 or 3 pounds!
  • 80
 Are this many people really running Fidlock bottles and cages? Mine rattles, I don't use it
  • 20
 I have a strap on one and it’s dead silent. My Fidlock bottle is pretty quiet too haa

Na but seriously the strap on mount has been a game changer on a couple of frames for me now. I’ve been really surprised at how quiet and stable it is.
  • 70
 How anyone can throw on heavy-duty tires, toss in some inserts (plus tools or whatever), and still guess the weight is under 17 kg is beyond my imagination. Big Grin
  • 40
 My ‘23 Stumpy Elite ALLOY was in my store workshop this week and we played this ‘game’. With my SWAT full of spares, a pump, multi tool, spare tube strapped on and my water bottle half full I (stupidly) guessed it was just over 14kg. Turns out it was 16.3 with no inserts, but it’s metal! Just how overbuilt are some of these carbon bikes?!
  • 30
 38mm (coil) forks, fat (coil) shocks, DH tires with inserts, electronic shifting, etc. all add up. There's only so much weight to gain or lose with a bike frame, within reasonable limits.
  • 50
 Come on Joe Davies your bike weighed like a pound more than your guess when it was bone stock without pedals! Folks are out to lunch in here lol
  • 61
 My real question is how is Declan storing Belvita on a bike without them turning into a crumbled mess at the slightest movement
  • 40
 It’s not a supirise if bikes are weighed with 2kg of drinks and tools etc thats before. Take that off and they are not so bad given many had DH tyres on for some reason
  • 30
 I weighed my old 2019 Vitus Sommet VRS (NOT an ebike) after a winter ride with a full coating of mud on it, it was over 20kg.

It was actually above the weight limit of the roof rack I'd use to get it there!
  • 51
 I guess you could ride an enduro bike that gave you less of a workout and made DH more sketchy, but why?
  • 21
 I'm used to heavy , burly bikes, and it's surprising to see the weight is so low, now days! Seriously!

Had/have a Nomad2C, full coil, DH tires, Peocore, which is 17kg if memory is not wrong. Also had/have a Intense 6.6, that was 1kg heavier!

It's really hard to have wheels with less than ±2kg
Tires are all +1kg
Coils were always ±1kg or ±500g/600g more than air with piggy
If you use insets, add anohter ±200g
Cassetes have now mega size 51t - add atound 200/300g
Tools, pump and everything on the bike ±300/400g (depends a lot on tool kit, etc)

Adding all, and we've got really heavy bikes!
  • 30
 Do they include water in the bottles as part of the weight?
If so that's kinda silly, since that weight will be disappearing as the ride goes. Same with stashed food.
  • 20
 Only if they pee as well
  • 10
 @Mac1987:
Well then we need to take the rider's body weight into account.
  • 10
 @Buggyr333: better to skip both of them, since neither can be considered bike weight. Otherwise, after my vacation, bikes will suddenly be a kilogram heavier...
  • 10
 Judging by the number of XC and lighter travel trail bikes littering the first km of the first stage of Ardrock this weekend, I think some of the shorter travel options above are probably outliers. It amazed my how many people thought it was gonna be ok riding an xc bike on those trails with single ply tyres.
  • 10
 Makes sense the lightest overall bike had the closest guess seeing as they've likely been the most weight conscious from the start. The steel full suspensions will forever be my favorites in any of these showcases.
  • 30
 A light bike makes a happy climber, a solid bike makes a happy rider.
  • 30
 The term Dream Crusher gets me every time. lol
  • 20
 I've never paid attention to my bikes weight. There's too much excess baggage on myself to give the bike a second glance.
  • 20
 A steel bike with coil is lighter than a carbon boutique.... bike weights make no sense to me.
  • 10
 How does my Knolly with coil front/rear and Saint drivetrain weigh less than a Santa Cruz?
  • 20
 They’ve got it packed with food, tools, and water. I’m guessing you weighed yours without?
  • 10
 @jpnp22: you severely underestimate my food, tools, and water packing capabilities
  • 42
 Epic with cushcore.. did not have that on my Bingo card!
  • 20
 Inserts are mostly used in xc now... they've almost vanished from dh.
  • 20
 Bike part breaks, replace with stronger one...rinse and repeat
  • 10
 not feeling too bad that my new Norco Sight comes in at 35 lbs with pedals all of the sudden...
  • 10
 So many bikes 'wet weight' around 40lbs. More proof that carbon is pointless
  • 21
 Is anyone riding anything actually interesting these days?
  • 10
 Those steel bikes are not even that far off nowadays.
  • 10
 It's INSANE how heavy these bikes are.
  • 10
 "Carbon bikes are lighter." LOL
Love my steel rig
  • 13
 20 years ago bikes were 40 pounds. It was a simpler time. Everything has changed and yet nothing has
  • 60
 Except these bikes are twice the size and never break, I'm glad I'm not riding around a little monkey bike worrying I'm going to shear off the head tube anymore.
Below threshold threads are hidden







