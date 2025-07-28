Weighing Amateur Enduro Race Bikes at Ard Rock 2025

Not content with breaking the hearts of professional racers at the World Cup, the Dream Crusher has returned again with its sights set on the amateurs racing the Ard Rock Enduro.
Historically, enduro riders have been notoriously bad at guessing the weight of their bikes, mostly due to the sheer amount of stuff they carry - tools, food, tubes, the list goes on. But it’s an interesting field of bikes to look at, as the variation between them is huge. Most range from 150mm to 170mm of travel, but that travel is achieved in so many different ways that the weights are all over the place. This time we even had some beefed up XC bikes and 2 eMTBs added into the mix.
The process was pretty simple: we borrowed scale and a stand from the guys at Topeak, had each rider guess their bike’s weight (and let us know if it had inserts, tools, or any other weight-adding components), then we put the bike on the Dream Crusher and revealed the real number.
If you want to see how the pros got on guessing their weights, check out the article from the World Cup here
With the large variation of bikes that we measured, I was completely expecting the wide range in span of weights. We measured everything from XC bikes to steel enduro bikes, all the way up to full fat e-bikes, so they weren't all going to be close. But it was interesting to see that the average wasn't a million miles away from what the Pro riders were using once you removed the XC and ebikes, despite the large variation in bike age, material and price point.
Weight is always an interesting factor, let's not forget that Hattie Harnden won a World Cup Enduro on a 20kg gearbox bike, so weight is not a limiting factor to a bike. It's all about what works for individual riders, and also at the end of the day whether the riders on this list came in with the heaviest bike or the lightest they all still hard fun riding and racing their bikes.
That said, enduro bike now is fairly bullet proof, and would handily outperform my DH bike from 2012ish. It's pretty wild that you can rip park laps on a bike with 1x12 gearing, and head out the next day for a trail rip on the same sled.
All the newer components add weight, but they are so much more robust it’s well worth it.
Regardless, I am not giving up my "gainz", and am still hoping to add a bit more. That extra rider weight (combined with better equipment and many more years of riding) are largely why I am faster on my bike at nearly-40 than I was back then - at least on the way down
So they remember that weight without tools, without a spare tube/strap, without water, without inserts, probably lighter tires and maybe even without pedals!!
I wouldn't trade any of the progression in performance and utility of the last decade to get back to those weights! Though I do still have a nostalgic dream of a 25lb Yeti 575 build
You could also have a final section describing the the perfect hybrid of those two bikes, with what you'd have kept from the old bike and what you'd take from the new bike and what that would end up weighing. In fact, I guess you could even build that bike and then compare all three to see which feels better and which is actually faster. You could rope in a heavier rider too, because I suspect the bikes may feel different if you are bringing more mass to the game!
Most people don't need DH tires,most people don't need overbuilt frames and components,nobody needs 38mm stanchions forks to ride enduro,except maybe some pros on world cup level tracks at world cup level speed.
But we all got to pay.
A more timid rider will ride the same trail a lot more carefully and put far less force on everything. A "floaty" rider can ride a trail fast and not put much force on everything. A "rough" rider will ride the same bike on the same trail and put double the force through everything.
95% of riders these days are massively overbiked and the e-bike revolution has made that so much worse. Minions used to be DH tyres but now they're on everything and people who ride at 15km/h think they need the heaviest casings with inserts so they can run 12psi and not puncture.
It's not even Enduro bikes. Look up the weights of the last few generations of Specialized Stumpjumpers which were trail bikes. The current 145mm travel one is the heaviest, the previous 150mm one wasn't much different.
My own bikes were 14-15 kg back in 26" days and are now (Knolly Warden) under 16kg with an air shock and over 16kg with a coil shock. Not much difference but I'm running no carbon and exo tyre casings which make internet heros clutch their pearls in shock.
There are no light long travel bikes anymore. The Norco Range went from a 150mm lightweight bike that did everything awesomely (2014-15) to an absolute monster with a chain roller on it.
Today’s EXO isn’t the same. It’s also 20-25% heavier, just like the bikes it’s going on.
There are plenty of lightweight trails bikes out there, they are just the modern xc bike.
For my main bike I own a setup for it that’s lighter weight and one that’s heavier. It’s just under a kilo different in weight. I honestly only notice it on the first ride, after that it just fades into the background. My preference is for natural trails that more resemble something most people would call a hiking trail. I’m tall, kinda heavy and I have long arms. Breaking stuff is pretty easy if I actually wanted to. 1kg rear tire actually lasts if I’m riding well, the old 2.3 exo stuff that was sub 800g several years ago absolutely did not, I needed the original (I think) double down dhr2 that weighed…. 1kg.
The modern 130-140mm bikes are heavier than the older 150mm bikes. Even the carbon ones.
It's like everyone is selling tyres and parts for E-bikes. Everything is getting porkier.
It "seemed" like the original intent was "race weight" and hence the water, BIDK?? But if that's the case then they should make sure they only weight with full water consistantly.
But as the expression goes...horses for courses. If you're only timed on (mostly) downhill segments, a few pounds of weight to lug uphill is absolutely worth the added stability and peace of mind a weightier steed provide. So to those bemoaning how heavy these bikes are-remember that a 30 pound trail bike today is shockingly capable. If that's all you need, don't get an enduro bike.
C'mon, they knew what they're thinking when they wrote that.
Na but seriously the strap on mount has been a game changer on a couple of frames for me now. I’ve been really surprised at how quiet and stable it is.
It was actually above the weight limit of the roof rack I'd use to get it there!
Had/have a Nomad2C, full coil, DH tires, Peocore, which is 17kg if memory is not wrong. Also had/have a Intense 6.6, that was 1kg heavier!
It's really hard to have wheels with less than ±2kg
Tires are all +1kg
Coils were always ±1kg or ±500g/600g more than air with piggy
If you use insets, add anohter ±200g
Cassetes have now mega size 51t - add atound 200/300g
Tools, pump and everything on the bike ±300/400g (depends a lot on tool kit, etc)
Adding all, and we've got really heavy bikes!
If so that's kinda silly, since that weight will be disappearing as the ride goes. Same with stashed food.
Well then we need to take the rider's body weight into account.
Love my steel rig