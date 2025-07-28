Weighing Amateur Enduro Race Bikes at Ard Rock 2025

Gruff Hewett // Trek Slash 8 Size: Large Inserts: Yes in the rear Add-ons: Bottle, spare inner tube, tools in frame, snacks and gels Wheel Size: 29" Weight Guess: 18.3kg Actual Weight: 19.025kg / 41.94lb

Lightest Bike Overall

Will Gell // S-Works Epic 8

Actual Weight: 12.05kg / 26.56lb



Lightest Bike without XC Bikes

George Cawdell // Mondraker Foxy RR Carbon

Actual Weight: 15.49kg / 34.14lb



Heaviest Bike Overall

Mary-Ann Lynn // Kelly's Theos

Actual Weight: 24.305kg / 53.14lb



Heaviest Bike without E-Bike

Gruff Hewett // Trek Slash 8

Actual Weight: 19.025kg / 41.94lb



Average without e-bikes: 16.75kg / 36.9 lb

Average without e-bikes and XC bikes: 17.32kg / 38.2lb

Average from professional enduro bike weigh off: 17.12kg / 37.7lb



Span of Weights: 12.26kg

Span of Weights without ebikes: 6.97kg

Span of Weights without ebike and XC bikes: 3.53kg

Best Guess: Will Gell // S-Works Epic 8 0.3kg out



