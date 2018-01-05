USER GENERATED

How Much Do Looks Matter When You’re Purchasing a Bike? - Pinkbike Poll

Jan 5, 2018
by Vernon Felton  
fashion

I was going to ask whether or not looks matter to you when you’re considering a new bike, but that’s an idiotic question. Of course looks matter. It’s the very reason industrial designers exist. It’s why Italy spends 60 percent of its gross domestic product feverishly inventing new ways to make espresso machines look like sexy space ships.

U-G-L-Y

Despite the age-old pearl of wisdom, “Beauty is only skin deep,” I can guarantee you that right now, somewhere on earth, someone is looking at another person’s rear end and deciding that those glutes are the perfect foundation upon which to build a lifetime of happiness. Consider the bevy of modern dating apps based on the very premise that aesthetics are what truly count. To swipe left or to swipe right? The calculus behind that decision rarely boils down to your potential date’s knowledge of astrophysics or their commitment to social justice.

Trek Session
It looks like a....well, you know the score. But does that actually matter at all?

Looks, for better or for worse, matter. I’m not saying they should. I’m just saying they do. Arguing against this is a lot like arguing against the existence of gravity here on earth.

The better question, then, is this: Just how much do looks matter to you when you’re purchasing your next bike?

I spent some time this week reviewing Pinkbike’s pantheon of 2017 bike reviews. In at least half of the comment sections, you could find numerous references to the bike’s looks. Social scientists commonly refer to this as the “Looks like a Session” phenomenon.

Abstract background. EPS 10 vector illustration. Used opacity mask and transparency layers of background


Few of us want to think we’re shallow enough to let the mere shape of a frame sway our decisions. No, that’s not us! We are all about those suspension curves and leverage ratios or the perfect geometry and just the right amount of anti-squat….

But let’s be fair—wanting your next bike to both ride well and look good doesn’t make you a horribly shallow person. Who wants to spend three grand (or more) on a bike that rides great, but looks like a teal-colored turd on wheels? Just how much emphasis we place on a bike’s aesthetics…that’s the question.

So, how much do looks figure into your decision making process when you are daydreaming about which bike you’d buy?

How much do looks figure into your decision making process when you are daydreaming about which bike you’d buy?



Must Read This Week
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Haibike
65599 views
The Outlier - The Full Story of the Wild Insolent DH Bike
57806 views
Caroline Buchanan Injured in Car Crash
39754 views
A Year of Wild Riding with the 50to01 Crew - Video
35978 views
Josh Bryceland and Josh Lewis Sign With Royal Racing
35511 views
Team CRC Mavic Leave Downhill Racing to Focus on Enduro
33969 views
Racing Rumors 2.0 - What's Left
33489 views
Orbea Launch New Enduro Team
33250 views

114 Comments

  • + 138
 collecting data for haibike? because damn pilgrim's haibike is not pretty.
  • - 32
flag RedBurn (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Ride more bitch less for fcks sake...
  • + 45
 @RedBurn: I can't ride my bike while at my desk job, but I can bitch about bikes pretty easily!
  • + 20
 @RedBurn:
laugh more, live longer
  • + 14
 IMO the only E-Bikes that look alright are the Specialized ones
  • - 16
flag RedBurn (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Jamminator e bikes haters make me laugh a lot don't worry for me Big Grin
  • + 6
 @RedBurn: I mean I was just commenting on how ugly the haibike is. remove the motor and I still wouldn't buy it. but I also live in Colorado and we have had to work so hard to have the mountain bike access that we do have. the fear of ebikes here is very real.
  • + 1
 @nikxwar: What is this e-bike to which you refer?
  • + 3
 if ya like pretty girls you should like pretty bikes.
  • + 2
 @Tearsforgears: The Levo and Kenevo. Mainly because they don't have the enourmous downtubes, that pretty much every other E-Bike has
  • + 6
 It puts the lotion on its skin or it gets the hose again.
  • + 2
 @loopie: preach!
  • + 2
 Pilgrim who?
  • + 1
 @fullbug: depends if I want a good ride or not, definitely not always a correlation.
  • + 2
 This evening first time I can remember being surprised by the results after voting.
Answer number 4 is most popular - really guys? Get a grip
  • + 1
 @cartoon: sorry but "it depends"? who signs up for a bad ride? haha
  • + 5
 coughtcoughtcoughMarinWolfRidgecoughcough
  • + 3
 My God this Sam Pilgrims thing has really got under some people’s foreskins... seriously get f*cked
  • + 1
 @teschenbrenner: you know, pilgrims and indians
  • + 1
 @Tearsforgears: I heard it's some kind of mobility scooter where they forgot to attach the other two wheels...
  • + 3
 @High-Life: I haven't gotten to ride the wolf ridge yet, but if it rides as well as advertised I'd totally put one in my stable. Looks be damned!
  • + 1
 @adrennan: You should fear close mindedness and ignorance more.
  • + 1
 @Dustfarter: I fear not having trails to ride. do you have any experience with the trail access issues near the front range? we have had trails taken away and what days we can ride limited, and that is just with normal mountain bikes. be thankful you don't have issues with trail access.
  • + 46
 They don't make Ferrari's looks like Corolla's for a reason ... performance and beauty go hand in hand for all aspects of life, same goes with bikes
  • + 6
 m.youtube.com/watch?v=BEeBJBhAvw4&feature
I sure hope you're not a Mustang fan. This is all I could think about after reading your comment @swartzie
  • + 10
 I'm not worried about how my car looks, but my bike? Now that's a different story! Signed, Happy Corolla Driver.
  • + 0
 @properp: ....that is modified tho...as you would never sell that shit for 100k so no company is going to do it.
  • + 5
 This is how a Ferrari should look:

www.autoevolution.com/news/ferrari-ff-hauling-a-pair-of-bikes-on-the-highway-is-another-kind-of-hybrid-118129.html
  • + 1
 @properp: As a Mustang fan AND a Van fan ...I see no problem here. (conveniently, van bodies fit over anything...Funny car anyone? heehee)
  • + 3
 @stacky00: exactly. i used to care about cars until i found mtb. now cars are just tools to get my bike from point A to the trailhead
  • + 1
 @loopie: Vans and mountain biking are like peanut butter and chocolate
  • + 23
 Too many great looking bikes that ride really well to buy something horrendous that rides marginally better
  • + 2
 This! I'm very much a form follows function type person, but given the number of excellent bikes these days, might as well have on that looks good as well. If nothing else, it just helps narrow down the list of bikes to consider.
  • + 1
 How I long for the days when all that mattered was frame colour, or rear derailleur spec.
  • + 1
 I would say too many bikes that ride marginally better to buy a bike that looks marginally better.
  • + 14
 I think there is also a psychological element to this. Our perception of how something looks can often be shaped by how a product performs. Like if a truck is known to be really tough and drive through anything, then people will dig the big tires, beefy looks etc. Or if you say that low profile tires make the car handle better, people will like the way that looks. If a product comes out and its is superior in performance, eventually people will think that it looks good, and it will become the norm.
  • + 3
 Does some people's acceptance and enjoyment of fat/plus-size bikes equate to an attraction to plus-size/overweight people?

Psychologists please weigh in...
  • + 1
 @PinkyScar: nothing wrong with a little junk in the trunk
  • + 9
 I don't understand all the hate towards knollys. My Warden Carbon is the best bike I've ever ridden and it looks the part as well. I guess it's all just opinions and people with a negative response are more likely to speak up.
  • + 9
 Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, I look at my GeoMetron and love every straight line and weld so much more than the organic looking Capra I had before it, but All my mates say it looks like a farm gate with wheels. In reality it's a much better bike for how I like to ride, it's hands down the best bike I've ridden, regardless of the marmite looks. I think if you like the looks of your bike you look after it, and ride it better.
  • + 3
 As long as the frame is my favourite color, I'm good.
  • + 4
 I think that Nikolai has something I would call "industrial beauty", it looks awesome. Pitty they went this geometron all the way, not everyone find riding a tank being the ultimate fun.
  • + 15
 Beauty is in the eye of the beer-holder... ha ha
  • + 1
 Geometrons are stunning. Plus they work.
  • + 1
 Yea but they look a gazzillion times better in the flesh than in a side view photos. In real life the look awesome, well especially the smaller sizes...
  • + 4
 Looks are very important to me, always. But when I say "looks" I mean both the classic beauties (like Ibis Mojo, many Santa Cruz bikes, new RM Altitude, many Yetis etc.) AND bikes that have lots of personality. I find a strange beauty in Orange bikes, for instance. Or in an old Transition Bottlerocket, or an old raw aluminum Intense, or a Kona Process. Just saying.
  • + 2
 I'd be lying if I said I didn't care a little. That being said I'm on a GT sensor right now and a lot of people don't like the way it looks. I think it looks pretty good but others have different opinions. I will say over the last 2 years I have grown bored with it. I rode a Cannondale scalpel and immediately decided I liked that suspension platform better. I ended up ordering a habit frame to build up which I think is a sick looking bike.
  • + 1
 i liked the pre-2014 GT sensor and force look better than the AOS layout.
  • + 2
 First let me State by saying I love LOVE LOOOOVVVEEE my Santa Cruz 5010. The first time I rode it I think I became a Santa Cruz for life customer. Their bikes just fit me and the way I like to ride.

That being said, they are some of the most boring looking bikes out there! People def neg prop me when I say this...

I appreciate the wild colors... but pick pretty much any other brand (aside from Ellsworth... barf!) if you want an aesthetically interesting bike.
  • + 1
 I’ve had 4 santa cruz bikes. Then I rode an intense.... never looked back....
  • + 5
 I would definitely ride an ugly bike but only if it's the ugliest one there. All or nothing.
  • + 2
 I think nowadays, there is so much choice that you just don't need to pick an ugly bike. Sure, it might ride well but I've no doubt that you could get a good looking bike that rides just as well. That and the fact that everyone has different tastes so what is pretty to some is ugly to others, so you can never going to win that argument anyway. Apart from that redalp, which I think we can all agree should indeed be set on fire and never talked of again.
  • + 2
 Looks are important to 'hook' buyers, but once the bike proves itself as a fantastic ride (think Polygon R3act), it starts to grow on the user. Especially if it is an exceptionally pricey bike; if you blow $8k on a bike you had better learn to love the looks.
  • + 6
 If im shelling big bucks on a bike it better look mighty fine
  • + 2
 To me its almost less about the looks and more about the price. If your going to stick an exotic unproven linkage on it and try to sell it to the masses at regular prices then don't be surprised that no one is buying them
  • + 1
 I had a Mojo HD. Absolutely loved the looks (Especially how both of my batteries for night riding fit perfectly in the front part of the frame. Eventually I replaced it with a Turner RFX. Beautiful bike. But I just couldn't let go of the beauty of the Ibis. The Turner is gone and I am back on an Ibis HD
  • + 1
 I agree. I rented a HD a few years ago...it is quite apparent that Ibis has an industrial designer who's main purpose is aesthetics. All of there bikes are look great.
  • + 2
 @vernonfelton : it has been scientifically proven that the quality and taste of espresso directly correlates with the drag coefficient x the % of polished metal of the machine that produced it. everyone knows that.
  • + 5
 Good looking bikes usually ride great!
  • + 1
 Until they make a bike that outperforms every other bike by a long shot people will always consider and care about how their bike looks. Much the same way we care about what we wear etc. (well the majority of us that is)

Almost all of the high end bikes from Yeti, Trek, Specialized, Giant, etc etc all perform great but there's no bike in it's class that outshines the competition so much that it literally is the advantage. So, until that happens the vast majority of consumers will continue to buy a bike they are attracted to.
  • + 1
 This is exactly why that no matter how good the new Marin / Polygon rides, it will never sell (relatively speaking). It's fugly...
And unfortunately for them, there may be no way around it with the design.

Looks matter even more now, since there are so many good choices available. Aesthetics and details -- in frame bottle mount -- matter more than ever before.
  • + 2
 I think they look neat and would consider getting one *shrugs* but yes they aren't going to sell as many because of the looks.
  • + 1
 "I can guarantee you that right now, somewhere on earth, someone is looking at another person’s rear end and deciding that those glutes are the perfect foundation upon which to build a lifetime of happiness"

Please allow me to correct for you.

I can guarantee you that right now, somewhere on earth, someone is looking at another person’s rear end and deciding that those glutes are the perfect foundation upon which to build short-lived stint of escapades that will be [somewhat] missed when you actually meet the woman that is worth marrying, then you remember back to what you had to deal with when the escapades were done and very happy that you decided to look elsewhere for happiness.

Not from personal experience or anything ;-).
  • + 1
 “Meet the woman worth marrying” this sentence is the anthem to the misery of human existence...
  • + 1
 I spend more time watching bikes than riding them. The one I'm looking the less is the one I ride. (Still talking about my bike.) Considering my next ride, I'll sadly probably won't be able to try it decently, so look is still a large part of the process. (Bike. Talking about bike. Nooo, don't...)
  • + 2
 I just want to ride my bike, so as long as I don't have to stop and explain WTF I am riding to everyone and his dog I don't mind.
  • + 1
 Why would you care what your bike looks like as long as its safe and rides well? It's not like youre impressing a non-rider. I couldnt care less as long as the paint scheme (something irrelevant to function) isnt shit
  • + 1
 I think that in 2018 we can all expect a bike that handles brilliantly and looks amazing. Virtually every modern bike's geometry is dialled so the focus is shifting to asthetics.
  • + 3
 If I could afford a session I'd probably have a Session 9.9 DH 27.5 Race Shop Limited. But I have a Fuji.
  • + 1
 that second bike looks like a session... OH WAIT! I know that some people like their bike with random colors or just one color scheme, or one brand of components. honestly, it doesn't matter to me, I just want to ride.
  • + 3
 We’re all somewhat “attention whores” Smile so... what looks good - rides good.
  • + 1
 Turning engineering into good design a significant R&D process, an ugly bike's price tag needs to reflect that they skipped that part and be significantly cheaper than bikes that put in the extra work.
  • + 3
 I think this says a lot about how shallow and petty we are as a pinkbike readership in general
  • + 1
 Somewhat important...
Sure Can't stand red...
I'm not like 100% fan of my own color scheme but pricewise it did fit and the ride is really nice... So it works
  • + 2
 Does this mean the majority of PBers would sacrifice some performance for better looks? Madness.
  • + 2
 The bikes are all so good nowadays you can pick 99% off looks.

What a time to be alive.
  • + 0
 I don't care that much about the shape, but the colours matter. Especially if you plan to keep a bike for more than a year or two. Whatever paint job is 'trendy' right now will probably look like shit in a few years.
  • + 1
 It should never be one or the other, not at that price. I don't think there is a high performance car that is truly "ugly" they are 95% would drive.
  • + 1
 I am 6'-6" and its hard enough to find a bike that fits me. I don't care what it looks like I just want a good fit and a good ride.
  • + 1
 Good bike first but must look sweet too. Won't buy an ugly good bike but also won't buy a pretty shit bike. So many options you can have it all.
  • + 1
 I have a scale: A bike can look weird as long as it performs at an equal or higher level.
  • + 1
 The more it costs, the more it matters how it looks. Shouldn't be true, but it is.
  • + 1
 @vernonfelton you forgot the "I buy whatever I'm able to afford" option in this poll!
  • + 1
 If she makes love like an Italian but looks like a mule are you going to marry her?
  • + 1
 With regard to music, I once had an instructor say, “people hear with their eyes.”

So true.
  • + 2
 Turner bikes look as good as they ride
  • + 1
 I ride a 24 pornking with marz monsters on her not a pretty bike but fxxking sexy to me lol
  • + 1
 @vernonfelton was that comment about a teal colored turd aimed at any bike maker in particular?
  • + 1
 this is why we get shitty products. because performance doesn't sell, looking cool does.
  • + 1
 I have a Cannondale Slate. I get weird looks and double-takes from roadies and even the cross crowd--I don't really care.
  • + 1
 I don't care what other people think of my bike. If looking at my bike makes me hyped to go ride, I'll take it.
  • + 1
 When will someone just make a totally clear bulletproof glass bike. Would 10/10 ride
  • + 1
 This story is some of the best evidence we have that PB reads the comments on its stories.
  • + 2
 Reminds me something about riding mopeds
  • + 2
 (comment removed)
  • + 1
 Bikes look nice as long as all the components are black.
  • + 1
 The faster I go, the less I care about what my bike looks like.
  • + 1
 session is the best looking and perhaps preforming bike on the planet!
  • + 1
 Look good feel good ride good
  • + 1
 When money is no object? Trusted brands!
  • + 1
 Slacken out the WHYTE, it could be a trail braaaaapppp ride!
  • + 1
 If an ugly bike upped my riding game substantially I’d rock one
  • + 1
 No different than a girlfriend
  • + 1
 If it don't look like a Session, move along.
  • + 1
 I ride the finest filing cabinet around.
  • + 1
 Good looking bikes typically ride better, funny how that works.
  • - 1
 Looks matter, some people just have lower standards. I want my bikes to turn heads and be something I want to stare at when I walk past my bike room!
  • - 1
 Does your gf/wife say that about you?
  • + 3
 @PinkyScar: My wife and I both agree that looks absolutely matter! I also like to check my wife out, and when she is wearing low cut tops its great because she's 5'0" and I'm 6'0" so i get a great view! Its also great riding behind her haha

I could have phrased that a little differently. Some people have different tastes and priorities


Now I want to go home and see my wife
  • + 1
 @indydave124: Ok...thanks for sharing
  • + 1
 and
  • + 1
 "rear end" teeheehee
  • + 1
 ...be honest !
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.065205
Mobile Version of Website