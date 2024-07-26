How Much Have Olympic-Winning Mountain Bikes Evolved In the Past 28 Years?

Photo: Haid Rolf

1996 Atlanta Olympic Games: Mountain Biking On an Olympic stage

Bart Brentjens - American Eagle Atlanta

2000 Sydney Olympic Games: Full Suspension Wins the Women’s Race

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Paola Pezzo - Gary Fisher Genesis

2004 Athens Olympic Games: Magnesium Frameset Takes Gold

Gunn-Rita Dahle Fleshå - Merida Magnesium Marathon

2008 Beijing Olympic Games: Carbon Fiber and Hydraulic Disc Brakes Claim Victory

Julien Absalon - Orbea Alma Carbon

2012 London Olympic Games: Tubeless Tires Used in London

Photo: Olivier Beart

Julie Bresset - BH Ultimate

2016 Rio Olympic Games: 12-Speed 1x Groupsets Take Both Gold Medals

Nino Schurter and Jenny Rissveds - Scott Spark RC

2021 Tokyo Olympic Games: The Future is Wireless With SRAM AXS

Jolanda Neff - Trek Supercaliber

28 Years On, A Lot Has Changed

XC mountain biking is one of the newer sports to solidify its spot on the Olympic stage. Six years after the first UCI XC World Cup was established, cross-country mountain biking stepped it up a notch making its debut at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. At this time the landscape of cross-country racing looked very different to the super technical racing that it has become. Bikes and courses have come a long way over the seven Olympic games since 1996, with bikes developing to match the change in course technicality.It is easy to think that some things have been around for years, or on the flip side that some technologies are relatively new, but a closer look at some of the winning bikes from the Olympics highlights how wrong you might be.It was only at the 2016 Rio Games that both the men's and women's winning bikes were fitted with 29-inch wheels, and you have to go one step further again to the 2020 Tokyo Games to find a gold medal-winning bike fitted with a dropper post.Brentjens' American Eagle Atlanta might not resemble a modern-day XC race bike all that closely but the hallmarks are still clear to see from the suspension fork to the knobby tires. One thing that we certainly don’t see at any XC races any more is the use of bar ends that gave riders an additional hand position for climbing, but also could get you into trouble in a crash or if racing got really tight.A Rond WP suspension fork offered 60mm of front wheel travel while Magura’s hydraulic rim brakes were on stopping duty. SRAM launched its first mountain bike-specific groupset the year before the Olympics with Brentjens using the ESP groupset at the games, this featured an 11-32 tooth 8-speed cassette that was paired to a double 46/36 tooth crankset. The ESP groupset was SRAM’s first to use the grip-shift interface for selecting gears.Something else that has changed since 1996 is the length of the stems being used. Brentjens American Eagle has what looks to be a 100/110mm stem. Over time the front centre of mountain bikes has grown, allowing riders to use shorter stems that give a more direct and responsive feel.Another interesting part of Brentjen's set-up is that he was running a fully knobby front tire to give him grip where he needed it but opted for a semi-slick rear tire with only a small amount of shoulder tread to help him in the corners. This decision was made to increase the rolling efficiency of the bike on the faster less technical sections of the course.In 2000 Paola Pezzo took her second Olympic Gold which still stands as the joint record alongside Julien Absalon. Both in 1996 and 2000 she claimed the ‘triple crown’ of XC mountain biking by taking the World Cup overall title, World Championships and Olympic gold, a feat done by no other rider.In 2000 Paola Pezzon won aboard her Gary Fisher Genesis which was a full suspension bike with an active rear end actuated by a small RockShox shock. Pezzo was running an early iteration of Shimano’s class-leading XTR 9-speed groupset that for a mountain bike offered a very tight 12-34-tooth spread of gears.Providing some squish at the front of the bike was RockShox’s SID fork with a custom graphic anding “NEY” to the end of the regular SID decal for the Olympics to make it the SID-NEY. Mounted to her 26-inch wheels were a set of 26x2.0 Hutchinson Pythons with XTR rim brakes a distant relative of the hydraulic disc brakes used today.Coming in at 9.7kg Pezzo’s Genesis wasn’t just light for 2000, it is still considered light for a mountain bike even today. Of course, bikes nowadays have far more going on with dropper posts, wider tires and more complex suspension linkages but that doesn’t detract from how light this bike was.2004 saw a new frame material claiming the top step of the women’s podium and it wasn’t carbon fibre. Merida had been trying out magnesium frames which could be around 33% lighter than an equivalent aluminum frame. This technology never fully took off however due to carbon fiber offering far more favourable strength-to-weight properties and the potential fire hazards that came with magnesium welding.Merida had been trialling a carbon fiber framed XC bike for the Olympics to replace the Magnesium Marathon that had been used in 2000 at the Sydney games. Dahle Fleshå ultimately made the call to stick with what she knew and had been racing on all season so opted to ride the Magnesium Marathon.26-inch wheels and rim brakes still reigned supreme back in 2004 with not a single dropper post in sight. Dahle Fleshå actually suffered a rock strike early in on the first lap of the race that bent her rear derailleur hanger causing her to get off and remount her chain multiple times as well as go most of the race without her easiest climbing gear.Manitou’s Skareb fork took care of things at the front end with 80mm of air-sprung travel. Unlike four years prior, the Athens games were won by hardtail bikes both in the women’s and men’s events.2008 saw the mountain bike courses take a noticeable step up in their technical difficulty. It also saw carbon fiber solidify its place as the material of choice for high-performance XC racing and since 2008 every bike has been made out of the composite material. It was also the first Olympics where hydraulic disc brakes were used with Absalon’s Alma Carbon fitted with Avid’s Juicy BlackBox brakes.SRAM’s XX groupset was used at the Olympics before being officially launched the following year in 2009. The groupset was incredibly light for the time with the complete group hitting the scales at a shade under 2,300 grams. It also added a 10th sprocket to the cassette giving riders a wider range of gears with smaller steps in between. For Beijing Absalon used an 11-32 cassette with 32/44 chainrings making for a terrifyingly hard ‘easy’ gear.As a SRAM sponsored rider, Absalon was using an 80mm RockShox SID World Cup fork that used a dual air system that remained as the fork’s spring layout until 2013 when RockShox moved to a Solo Air design.Surprisingly, even back in 2008 Absalon was using tubeless Hutchinson Python tires with the Fulcrum Red Metal Zero disc wheelset featuring a solid rimwall that did not require taping.In 2012 29-inch wheels made their debut at the Olympics with Jaroslav Kulhavy riding his 29-inch Specialized Epic to victory in London. It wasn’t a clean sweep for the big wheels, however, as France’s Julie Bresset rode a 26-inch wheel BH Ultimate to gold in the women’s event.Interestingly the BH Ultimate uses an integrated seat post (ISP) similar to that seen on Giant’s top-spec road frames. This has the advantage of saving weight and preventing any seatpost slip, however it does mean that the riding position is fixed and cannot be adjusted beyond the small amount offered by the seatpost cap.Besset’s bike with the integrated seatpost, 26-inch wheels and carbon fibre frame hit the scales at a mind-melting 8.5kg not far off the weight of modern gravel bikes. This is an impressive feat that places the BH Ultimate as the lightest bike to claim an Olympic XC gold medal.Ahead of the curve Bresset used a single 36-tooth chainring set up in London paired to a 10-speed 11-36 cassette, not the widest spread of gears but with a modest amount of climbing around Hadleigh Farm, it certainly didn’t hold her back.It’s hard to look past Scott’s Spark when discussing the most successful cross-country bikes of all time. In 2016 the Spark claimed both the men’s and women’s gold medals with Nino Schurter and Jenny Rissveds both riding the full suspension bike and this really was the first time a ‘modern’ XC bike that doesn’t look too far away from what we know today take the win with 29-inch wheels, full suspension, 1x12 groupset and not a bar end in sight.The biggest jump from 2012 to 2016 was the widespread removal of the front derailleur and the move to 1x groupsets. SRAM’s XX1 Eagle groupset paired a wide ratio cassette with a single chainring increasing chain retention and improving simplicity. For the course in Rio, Schurter fitted a monster 38-tooth chainring to give him the biggest gear for powering it down the descents and along the start/finish straight.Schurter was also a reluctant rider to fit a dropper post to his bike, having spent so much of his career riding with a fixed post his riding style had adapted to suit and he was also concerned that by fitting a dropper he would be able to push the bike beyond its limits on the descents potentially causing mechanicals that would put him out of the race.Harking back to Paola Pezzo’s Gary Fisher Genesis, the Trek Supercaliber uses a frame design that pairs a traditional fork with a small suspension unit integrated into the top tube of the bike. This design offers 70mm of rear wheel travel helping to take the edge off technical features and rock gardens without adding the typical mounting hardware and frame design associated with a more conventional rear suspension layout.Neff’s bike was also using SRAM’s top-tier XX1 AXS 1x12 wireless groupset that paired a single chainring with a 10-52-tooth cassette. This gave Neff a 520% gear range, more than enough for the punchy climbs and faster sections littering the course.The groupset wasn’t the only part of Neff’s set-up to have been electrified, the SRAM Reverb AXS dropper post is also wirelessly actuated removing the need for any cables inside the frame other than the brake hoses and lockout cables.Looking at Brentjens 1996 American Eagle Atlanta in comparison to Jolanda Neff’s Trek Sueprcaliber and it's clear how much has changed over the years. In fact, Neff’s Supercalibre has more front and rear suspension travel than the downhill bikes of 1996.This continual progression in bike and component design is largely driven by the evolution of XC mountain bike courses. Modern XC courses regularly include gaps, drops and rock gardens that would have been unfathomable at those early Olympic events.The leaps in bike technology between each Olympics show just how quickly the sport is developing, it will be interesting to see what comes from the next Olympics and beyond. One thing is for sure - Olympic XC is far from standing still.