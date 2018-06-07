INDUSTRY INSIDER

Burning Question: How Much of Your Own Money Would You Spend to Guarantee You Wouldn't Flat on Race Day?

Jun 7, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  

THE
BURNING
QUESTION

It's free, and it's mountain bike racing's most precious substance. Air plays a critical role in every aspect of a mountain bike's performance. Traction, control, suspension action and comfort are completely dependent upon two gallons of atmosphere trapped inside the tires. There is an old adage: "You never realize the value of a gift until you lose it." Any professional racer who's flatted during a race can attest to that - especially downhill and enduro competitors. In an all-out race against the clock, a flat tire is almost always an insurmountable loss.

The air outside may be free, but once you use it to pressurize the tires on your race bike, it can become very precious. How precious? We asked a number of World Cup DH and EWS racers this question to find out:



How much of your own money would you spend to guarantee that you wouldn't flat on race day?



A bitter pill to swalllow Minnaar was riding with determination and passion all weekend.
Not the best day for the GOAT. Minnaar tripods his Santa Cruz V10 to the finish line at Val de Sole 2017 - the final race of the series that began in the green, in contention for the overall World Cup title.




Aaron Gwin: $0.00

bigquotesIt's not a realistic question to me. Flatting is part of our sport. It takes skill, good bike setup and parts to better your chances of not flatting. Even when those things are dialed in, flats are still always a possibility. It's just part of downhill racing. I wouldn't pay money to stop flats completely - keeps things interesting, even though I hate getting them. Haha!
Aaron Gwin
Aaron Gwin, YT Mob



Emilie Siegenthaler
Emilie Siegenthaler, Pivot Factory Racing
Emilie Siegenthaler: $0.00

bigquotesActually, I wouldn’t spend any money on that, because ever since I’ve been on Pivot Factory Racing, I haven’t flatted in a race run. I would just give my money to our trusty mechanic after the race.




Rupert Chapman: $0.00

bigquotesNothing. We're pretty much guaranteed not to with our setup. Maxxis tires, Reynolds wheels and CushCore is epic!
Pivot Factory Racing - Rupert Chapman
Rupert Chapman, Pivot Factory Racing




Lewis Buchanan, Ibis EWS Team
Lewis Buchanan: $0.00

bigquotesI wouldn’t spend any of my own money. I trust my tire and wheel combo and that my suspension set up is sweet enough to not get flats. I know that things can happen out of the blue but so far I’ve never flatted. I’d understand if you had quite a few flats and it affected your races a fair bit. Then, yeah, I maybe would put a bit of money towards making sure it didn’t happen.



Bex Baraona: Negotiable...

bigquotesIn 2017, a flat tire ended my EWS race in Ireland and that feeling was so so sh*t! Money isn't a big thing for me, so putting a price on something like this feels weird, but I'm sure if you asked me this question whilst I was at the bottom of stage two in Ireland last year....I'd have gotten my wallet out!
Bex Baraona, Ibis EWS Team




Dean Lucas had the run of his life to hit the podium here last time around. Still recovering from his severe heel fracture he will race albeit tentatively.
Dean Lucas, Team Intense
Dean Lucas: $13.68

bigquotesJust kidding. To be honest, I think we have great setup and I’m fully confident on the product we are running. The combo of Enve/Maxxis is working great for us.




Charlie Harrison: $72.25

bigquotesI’ll pay a bit more than Dean, Haha! Having a flat in a race run sucks big time, but you know, it’s part of the game. I feel like it’s part of the sport and you need to play smart sometimes.
Charlie Harrison, Team Intense




Julie Duvert, Ibis EWS Team
Julie Duvert: $150

bigquotesTo never flat again, I would easily pay a couple thousand bucks, in hopes of getting a return on my investment! For now, I’d spend about $150. That’s enough to order up a set of CushCore inserts. Once I put them in my wheels, I have yet to flat in the last two out of two rockiest races I have ever done.




Ed Masters: All or nothing

bigquotesI'd spend as much as I'd win in prize money.
Eddie Masters doesn t quite know what to do with all his free time this year after switching up his role as team owner and manager for the cushy job of factory rider.
Ed Masters, Pivot Factory Racing




Bernard Kerr, Pivot Factory Racing
Bernard Kerr: All my bikes

bigquotesI would spend all the money my bikes would sell for!




Robin Wallner: All my money

bigquotesWow, that’s easy to answer - I would probably pay all of my money right then and there. ...Everyone that’s raced a lot has probably had it happen to them at some point - mid run you hear that “psssshh” and you know that it’s game over. I have been there more than once and right then, I would sacrifice almost anything to have that precious air back in my goddamn tires! So please, fix us mountain bikers up.
EWS 6 2016. Whistler Canada. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Robin Wallner, Ibis EWS Team




Only missing the Leogang podium once in the race s history Minnaar still leads the series by a whisker.
Greg Minnaar, Santa Cruz Syndicate
Greg Minnaar: $100,000

bigquotesOh, I don't know...Hmm, I figure at least 100k, it's worth at least that.



