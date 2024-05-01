How Tight? Examining the UCI's Clothing Rules for DH Racing

Jersey



The jersey shall be a long-sleeved shirt whose sleeves extend down to the rider's wrists. Jerseys used in downhill events should be of a type specifically designed and sold for use in BMX Racing or Mountain Bike downhill events. Jerseys designed for road cycling, skinsuits, or one piece suits comprising the jersey and the pants/shorts are not permitted for use in downhill events. The jersey must be either close fitting around the waist or must be tucked into the pants before the start to not cause interference.





Pants



Long pants or short pants combined with suitable knee and shin protection are authorised. Such long or short pants should be of a type that is specifically designed and sold for use in BMX Racing or Mountain Bike downhill events. Long pants of the type described above must be of one-piece construction and made of tear-resistant material. They should cover the entire length of both legs until just above the shoe or ankle. Short pants of the type described above must be of one-piece construction and made of tear-resistant material. They should be worn together with suitable leg protection, that covers the entire knee and the entire shin until just above the ankle. — UCI-4.3.011

Greg Minnaar, seen not wearing a skinsuit last year.

The outfits worn by DH World Cup riders have been getting increasingly snug over the last few seasons, and that's not from them packing on the pounds in the off-season. Instead, it's related to a change in the UCI rules that was implemented at the beginning of 2023. The clothing rules for downhill currently state:Previously, the rules banned all "lycra elastane based tight-fitting clothing." That's no longer the case, which means we're seeing very tight fitting jerseys and pants become the norm.This week, Fox Racing has been making a stir at the first race of the season with their new DH 'SpeedSuit,' which consists of a jersey that holds a back protector and elbow pads, combined with very snug coverall-style pants that go over the jersey. That means there's the absolute minimum amount of material flapping around, especially at the high speeds that racers will reach.The outfit is derived from the one-piece SpeedSuit that Fox developed for their motocross athletes. The reaction in the moto world was mixed - apparently tight clothing makes certain people unreasonably angry - so it'll be interesting to see how the new outfits are received in the MTB world.I'm sure some riders miss the days of extra-baggy everything, but while that look is fine for casual cruising, or loitering at your local Hot Topic, tighter, more aerodynamic apparel does make sense when races are being decided by milliseconds. I mean, no one seems to be pushing for ski racers to don the same baggy gear that their park rat counterparts are wearing, and you don't typically see casual skiers rocking skinsuits on a powder day - it's all about choosing the right outfit for the task at hand.At last year's World Champs race at Fort William, only .59 seconds separated Charlie Hatton's winning time from Andreas Kolb's second place. On a course that's over four minutes long the little things add up, and it's not unreasonable for teams to be looking at every possible option for finding speed.We'll have to wait until later in the week to see if these new outfits make a difference. In the meantime, there are bike checks, rider interviews, and tech bits on the way from Fort William.