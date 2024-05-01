How Tight? Examining the UCI's Clothing Rules for DH Racing

May 1, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  

The outfits worn by DH World Cup riders have been getting increasingly snug over the last few seasons, and that's not from them packing on the pounds in the off-season. Instead, it's related to a change in the UCI rules that was implemented at the beginning of 2023. The clothing rules for downhill currently state:

bigquotesJersey

The jersey shall be a long-sleeved shirt whose sleeves extend down to the rider's wrists. Jerseys used in downhill events should be of a type specifically designed and sold for use in BMX Racing or Mountain Bike downhill events. Jerseys designed for road cycling, skinsuits, or one piece suits comprising the jersey and the pants/shorts are not permitted for use in downhill events. The jersey must be either close fitting around the waist or must be tucked into the pants before the start to not cause interference.


Pants

Long pants or short pants combined with suitable knee and shin protection are authorised. Such long or short pants should be of a type that is specifically designed and sold for use in BMX Racing or Mountain Bike downhill events. Long pants of the type described above must be of one-piece construction and made of tear-resistant material. They should cover the entire length of both legs until just above the shoe or ankle. Short pants of the type described above must be of one-piece construction and made of tear-resistant material. They should be worn together with suitable leg protection, that covers the entire knee and the entire shin until just above the ankle. UCI-4.3.011

Greg the Goat hurtling toward the top stepdown and top 10.
Greg Minnaar, seen not wearing a skinsuit last year.


Previously, the rules banned all "lycra elastane based tight-fitting clothing." That's no longer the case, which means we're seeing very tight fitting jerseys and pants become the norm.

This week, Fox Racing has been making a stir at the first race of the season with their new DH 'SpeedSuit,' which consists of a jersey that holds a back protector and elbow pads, combined with very snug coverall-style pants that go over the jersey. That means there's the absolute minimum amount of material flapping around, especially at the high speeds that racers will reach.

The outfit is derived from the one-piece SpeedSuit that Fox developed for their motocross athletes. The reaction in the moto world was mixed - apparently tight clothing makes certain people unreasonably angry - so it'll be interesting to see how the new outfits are received in the MTB world.

I'm sure some riders miss the days of extra-baggy everything, but while that look is fine for casual cruising, or loitering at your local Hot Topic, tighter, more aerodynamic apparel does make sense when races are being decided by milliseconds. I mean, no one seems to be pushing for ski racers to don the same baggy gear that their park rat counterparts are wearing, and you don't typically see casual skiers rocking skinsuits on a powder day - it's all about choosing the right outfit for the task at hand.

At last year's World Champs race at Fort William, only .59 seconds separated Charlie Hatton's winning time from Andreas Kolb's second place. On a course that's over four minutes long the little things add up, and it's not unreasonable for teams to be looking at every possible option for finding speed.

We'll have to wait until later in the week to see if these new outfits make a difference. In the meantime, there are bike checks, rider interviews, and tech bits on the way from Fort William.



Author Info:
mikekazimer

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,735 articles
26 Comments
  • 20 6
 No to skinsuits
  • 25 2
 I'm going to put something out here - and it might seem crazy, but bear with me ... We don't have to wear the same clothes as pro racers.
  • 13 9
 "No to skin suits", said every man uncomfortable with his sexuality
  • 5 6
 @scott-townes: "Yes to skin suits", said every man who prefers the kielbasa.
  • 1 0
 Buffalo Bill has entered the chat
  • 7 0
 "apparently tight clothing makes certain people unreasonably angry"
This made me chuckle
  • 7 1
 On the brighter side, Spandex might get more roadies excited to watch downhill racing...like this guy:
www.pinkbike.com/photo/26582794
  • 5 1
 “tighter, more aerodynamic apparel does make sense when races are being decided by milliseconds”

Tighter clothing doesn’t provide any advantage if everyone is wearing tighter clothing.
  • 1 0
 exactly. Nor does aero and gaps matter if everyone is wearing the same baggies.
  • 1 0
 Also, the one example provided (Charlie Hatton winning by 0.59 seconds) proves that races *not* being decided by milliseconds.
  • 6 0
 Cédric Gracia approves this change.
  • 7 2
 “apparently tight clothing makes certain people unreasonably angry.” Perfect delivery.
  • 3 1
 I don't see what the issue is, and never really understood the point of the skinsuit ban. They're already using bikes and set up choices that aren't "normal" amongst the majority of mountain bikers, I don't see why this wouldn't extend to clothing.
  • 1 0
 I agree with you, and can explain.

First, many racers didn't want to look like speed sausages. This was in the era of few DH racers taking their jobs as seriously as modern racers. Also, JNCO jeans were a profitable business, so the skinsuit look was especially jarring.

Second, it was a marketing issue. Brands felt the road cyclist look may reduce the marketability of the sport, but they also knew that as long as it was legal, some French* rider would put function before fashion and shave five or ten seconds off their time, so the only solution was a ban.


* Nothing against French racers, it's just disproportionately frequent that when someone pushes the limits of DH equipment, it's a French rider - and I'm all for it! Philippe Perakis, Éric Barone, Nicolas Vouilloz, and Fabien Barel are good examples.
  • 2 0
 "Such long or short pants should be of a type that is specifically designed and sold for use in BMX Racing or Mountain Bike downhill events." So jeans are Illegal? Good thing the denim destroyer got away with it!
  • 2 1
 It makes complete sense. The tricky part will maintaining a "cool" factor for DH. As a fan it might look a bit silly, but we'll get used to it after some time. With racing getting so tight it's not unreasonable for riders to find gains that drop their time by fractions of a second. It's when aero track helmets enter the picture that things will get weird.
  • 7 4
 The tighter, the better. That’s what I say.
  • 6 3
 Tahnee makes it hard to hate. As long as it's safe I say go for it
  • 3 1
 Bring back the hockey player look of the 90’s . And 500mm bars. And 3.0 tires.
  • 3 0
 Why would anyone care????
  • 2 0
 People losing their minds like Goldstone didn't wear one for most of last season lol
  • 2 1
 Hahaha, look like XC nerds......I am one and this is hilarious. Next visor(peak)less helmets.
  • 1 0
 The Fox RomperSuit. Nice.
  • 3 3
 UCI sound like a bunch of aging racist boomers running an HOA.
  • 1 1
 Bring back shorts and short sleeve jerseys in Dj racing!!
  • 1 1
 This is not the way.







