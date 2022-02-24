close
How to Accurately Calculate What Spring Rate You Need

Feb 24, 2022
by Seb Stott  
EXT Storia Lok V3 review

If you have a coil shock, finding the right spring rate can be tricky. In an ideal world, you'd experiment with a few different options until you find the right one. But with some springs running into three figures, that can be very expensive, not to mention time-consuming, so you want to have a very good idea of what spring rate you need before you order one.

For clarity, the spring rate, or stiffness, is the amount of force required to compress the spring by a certain distance. This is usually measured in pounds per inch (lb/in) or occasionally Newtons per millimeter (N/mm). So, for a 400 lb/in spring, it would take 400 lb of force to compress it one inch, or 800 lb to compress it two inches, and so on.

What spring rate you need will depend on your weight and on the suspension design of your bike. In particular, its leverage ratio, which is how far the axle moves for every millimeter the shock compresses. You can easily work out the average leverage ratio by dividing the wheel travel by the shock stroke. A higher leverage ratio means you'll need a stiffer spring to provide the same sag.

When it comes to estimating what spring rate you need, there are lots of online calculators to help you do this. Here are some links to spring rate calculators from TFTuned, MRP, Fox and The Suspension Lab.

These calculators are great - honestly, most people will be happy enough using any one of them. But they don't always agree with one another because they work in slightly different ways. The calculators from TF and The Suspension Lab rely on subjective inputs like riding style and trail speed, which maybe makes more sense to some people but it's hard to be precise with such terms. Meanwhile, the ones from Fox and MRP allow you more control over the objective input parameters like sag and, in particular, how much your weight is biased towards the rear wheel.

Experienced riders usually have a rough idea of how much sag they need based on their riding style. If you want something super comfortable, you might run as much as 35% sag; for a more responsive ride, you'll be nearer 25%. But for most bikes, 28-30% is the sweet spot. But how do you know what your weight bias is? And how do these calculators work anyway?

To calculate the spring rate you need to achieve a given sag, you can use the below equation. Unless you want to play around with different values of the leverage ratio (more on that below), you don't actually need to use this equation because the online calculators from Fox and MRP do it for you. It's just there to show you how they work and what all the variables mean.

Spring rate in lb/in = W*B*L^2/(T*S), where:

W = Your riding weight in pounds. Make sure to add the weight of your riding kit.
B = The weight bias, or the percentage of your weight on the rear wheel when standing on the pedals without any pressure on the grips. This is given by the ratio of your bike's rear center divided by the wheelbase, but a good approximation for most bikes is 65%.
L = The bike's leverage ratio, which is usually just the travel divided by the shock stroke. Alternatively, you could find a leverage ratio graph for your bike (from the manufacturer, a review, a blog or linkage software) and find the leverage ratio at the sag point. This will give you a more accurate estimate of the sag you'll get. But remember, with a more progressive bike you'll usually want to run more sag (and visa-versa); using the average ratio takes this into account to some extent.
T = Your bike's travel in inches
S = The percentage sag you want (e.g. 0.3 for 30% sag)


A note on preload:

MRP and Fox's calculators allow you to see the effect preload will have on sag. But remember that preload does not affect spring rate - it's just a way to adjust the ride height (sag) independently of the spring rate. I'd recommend using zero preload, both in the real world for better sensitivity, and when calculating spring rate because sag is an indicator of the spring rate you need, not a goal in itself. Yes, you'll need a little preload to stop the spring from rattling and there is some breakaway force from the damper to consider too, but roughly speaking, these tend to be cancelled out by the weight of the bike, which is why bikes don't tend to sag much (if at all) under their own weight. That means, to a reasonable approximation, if you ignore the turn or so of preload needed to stop rattle you can ignore the weight of the bike too.

I used the Starling Spur to check the theory matches reality.

Here's an example

I recently reviewed the Starling Spur, which has 170 mm (6.69") of travel and a 65 mm stroke shock, giving it an average leverage ratio of 2.62. Because the leverage ratio barely changes through the travel, we don't need to consider using the ratio at sag instead of the average ratio. In full riding kit, I weigh about 200 lbs, and by dividing the rear center by the wheelbase we get a weight bias of 64%.

Since it's a pretty linear bike with a very active suspension design, I wanted less than the standard 30% sag. If I put 28% (0.28 ) into the equation, along with all the numbers above, it suggests a 467 lb/in spring. If we plug in 26% sag for a firmer setup, the equation suggests a 503 lb/in spring. In the real world, I used a 502 lb/in spring, which gave me bang-on 26% sag.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Shocks


51 Comments

  • 51 0
 The big problem for bike brands with these online calculators is that they don't take account of the rate curve of the bikes. We had some trouble with coil shocks being fitted to our frames a few years back when people would buy one second hand, switch to coil, but instead of asking us they'd just use a calculator. On a very progressive frame design, you need a much stiffer spring than these calculators tend to give out. And then you get people running too soft a spring, or running tonnes of preload to get the right sag (and therefore making the coil bind before bottom out which overloads the shock) and then they damage their frame. I know it's not really feasible for bigger brands, but we're more than happy to spring calcs for people - even with used bikes - on any of our frames that are coil compatible. Just drop us an email. I'm sure any of the smaller brands out there would say the same.
  • 3 1
 Very true. There is such an immense difference between a shock that is tuned for weight and the bike with appropriate spring rate and a standard tune with calculated spring rate. Craig at Avalanche will make you cry if you try to argue with the science between damper oil flow, spring rate, and bike kinematics.
  • 3 0
 Why would you use a stiffer spring on a more progressive design? Wouldn't that resist bottom out further? Or is that just so that it doesn't wallow into the mid stroke?
  • 2 0
 @ashmtb85: coils have great mid stroke support as is so I'm confused also
  • 1 0
 So true!
I used the Fox calculator for my Capra (170mm /65mm/ 200lbs) and got 500lbs too - it was way too soft.
I had to adjust the calculator to DH settings to match the real world 550lbs spring.

With a more progressive rate the bike did sag into midstroke with the softer spring.
  • 5 0
 @ashmtb85: It's to do with the average leverage vs the leverage around sag point, plus a bunch of other assumptions. For example, the RocketMAX Gen2 was coil compatible and very high progression because it used the old imperial size 200x57 shock to get it's 150mm travel. Now, if you do a straight average you get:

150/57 = 2.6

At the 30% sag point on the leverage curve, the ratio is actually nearer 2.8, so you need a stiffer spring, and I have weight balance data in my calculation too. To take another example, plugging these stats into the TF Tuned calculator linked in the story suggests between 457lb and 485lb spring for an 80kg rider. That rider actually need at least a 530lb spring for that bike according to my data and testing experience. Given that springs generally come in 450 or 500lb options, most are going to choose 450lb, which is going to need 4-5 turns of preload to get the ride height right. And then you're going to be coil binding the spring before bottom out on such a short shock. Less of an issue on more modern metric length shocks, but really you should never wind on more than 2 turns of preload. If you do, you're spring is too soft.
  • 2 0
 @ashmtb85: because the design is progressive, but the shock run is linear, so it has to be able to handle quite low pressure in the beginning and quite high in the end of travel, therefore you need stiffer spring to avoid going thru whole the travel easily
  • 2 0
 @Mntneer: or Craig will start crying and screaming if you use any facts that disagree with his facts. He's an egomaniac who doesn't even ride, his tunes aren't good.
  • 1 0
 @ashmtb85: The amount of progression a frame has in and of itself actually isn't what creates bottom out resistance. The three factors that play into bottom out resistance are spring rate, damping, and shock stroke. Progression is all about what it allows you to do with shock setup and have the bike still ride well. If you take a linear bike and bump the spring rate up to increase bottom out resistance it'll have very little sag and track like crap. Now if you take that same spring rate and run it on a more progressive bike, it'll actually have roughly the same bottom out resistance (assuming all other factors are the same) but ride way better because the wheel will have down travel again.
  • 9 1
 Springs mostly only come in 50lb increments though, so mega-analyzing what rate you need to within a few lbs is a little bit moot.

You could summarize more as:
1. Get the spring the manufacturer recommends for your weight. Round up if you like more sag, down if you like more. Jf you don't know, flip a coin.
2. See how it rides. If it feels too tall, go down one step in spring rate. If you get tons of pedal strikes or bottom out or etc, go up in spring rate.
3. Once settled, sell your old spring on pb buysell. If you also bought your replacement spring on pb buysell, you are probably not out much money.
4. Ride the bike and stop thinking about it. Unless you get fatter or less fat, then go back to step 1.
  • 1 0
 Sorry can't edit. Step 1 should say round up if you like less sag, obviously. Cheers.
  • 1 0
 Probably worth mentioning that there are a few springs made in 25 lb increments for those who want the exact correct spring rate. EXT, Nukeproof SLS come to mind. Be sure to check compatibility as spring inner diameters vary by manufacturer and scrub large shock bodies.
  • 1 0
 @chrod: Yep thats why I used the word "mostly". The process does not change though.

Progressive springs add yet another variable, but the process is still the same. It just means if you're in a weight range where the manufacturer recommends a 500lb spring, when you round up or down depending on where your actual weight falls within that range, you can round by 25 instead of 50.

If you really want to know actual sag you can always put a zip tie o the shock shaft temporarily but I've always found that with coils it doesn't really matter, better to just tune by feel.
  • 4 0
 That's why I use a Sprindex spring. It's great being able to run a 515 spring and not be stuck too soft at 500 or too firm at 550.
  • 1 0
 @TEAM-ROBOT: I started using a Sprindex last year and it's fantastic. Most of the time I roll with just a bottle but on bigger days when I'm going to run my hydration pack and more gear I can just twist the adjuster and increase the spring rate.
  • 1 0
 It gives me satisfaction to see others use idiomatic language accurately.
  • 1 0
 @TEAM-ROBOT: Sprindex was a game changer for me. wouldn't run coil without.
  • 1 0
 @jamesbrant: I too love Sprindex. I wish they came in diff colors though. If they did, I might not run anything else. I'd prefer to turn the plastic dial vs. mounting & dismounting my shocks frequently. Water, apparel, packs and bowel movements add up.
  • 8 1
 What I've learned over the years = look at manufactures recommended settings, add 50 - 100lb to recommended spring rate.
  • 1 0
 Yup
  • 1 0
 this is actually somewhat correct... I've got a motion instruments set up to tune all my bikes I find that the correct spring rate for my enduro and dh (coils on both - PUSH and EXT) is always 50 or more over what is recommended.. but I also like to just barely snug up the preload ring to the coil and have my sag be right at 30% or a little more, so if anything, I may tighten it a quarter turn.
  • 2 0
 @Msicola: EXT recommend as little preload as possible, 1/4 turn max :-)
  • 1 0
 @stoat: yup. I find that to be the best way to get your correct spring on the coil.. which is why 25lb increments s is a great thing on the coils. You need to turn close to 1/4 just to snug the coil in place once the preload ring is touching.. i don't want anything shaking around. Plus, using a telemetry system to measure everything confirms if your choices are within the measurements you're looking for.
  • 3 0
 Hell Yea Seb! I love these quick tips and tricks. Seb's articles are always super insightful and informative. Not just another opinion from one individual, I love how he uses calculations and actual examples to back up his claims. This is a great resource for us as riders that I am actually going to use, rather than just entertainment if it were merely opinion based. Keep it coming Seb!
  • 2 0
 Oh quick thing I noticed, Bias should be B = 1-(RC/WB)
  • 1 0
 100% More of this!!!
  • 1 0
 Great article, Seb.

Thank you for highlighting our (MRP) spring calculator. It's quite robust, but we recognize it may be too complicated for many users. We are working on a new one, as well as more information and guidance about if and when to choose one of our Progressive Springs.

If anyone has any questions about how to use the calculator or wants a second opinion that takes into account their particular bike, please reach out to us via e-mail or the online chat function on our website.
  • 1 0
 It is also worth noting that spring rates are rounded. Springs are rarely ever exactly 450lb or 500lb. They are within a percentage, up to 10% +/-. This can mean you get a 450 spring and a 500 spring and they are identical or actually the 450 is firmer than the 500.
  • 1 0
 thanks for the article Seb! Ran the calcs in excel for my 130LR and got pretty close to what Push gave me for my spring. I am not sure, but I think that the B coefficient is supposed to be front center / wheelbase as that gave me closer to 65% you mentioned for my bike. fun little science experiment.
  • 1 0
 Anybody have any good tips to eliminate too out besides closing rebound?
I like fast rebound, especially on a progressive bike I feel like the setup is really compromised with rebound closed enough to stop top out.
  • 2 0
 subscribed :popcorn:
  • 1 0
 There are shocks with good top out bumpers/ top out damping and shocks with bad top out bumpers or even without
  • 2 0
 Gives me a tad over 500lbs at 25% which is exactly what im running in my 141.
  • 1 0
 If b = ratio of rear center divided by wheelbase of bike and b = 65%, wouldn't that mean the chainstay length of the bike is extremely long?
  • 1 0
 No, it means where the Center of mass sits from thefront wheel
  • 1 0
 I'm always a little scared that my spring perch will start to move if I don't run enough preload. Wish they had a second lockring like on a moto shock.
  • 1 0
 Just get a Sprindex coil and all of your issues will be solved Smile . Turn up the spring rate for climbing and turn it down for descending, it’s ingenious.
  • 2 0
 Pick a spring rate and be a dick about it.
  • 1 0
 it is only about the color - needs to look good
  • 2 3
 As a 255lb rider, I've written off coil shocks altogether. Fox X2 2018 model year + is the way to go.
  • 3 0
 When you blow that shock up (believe me you will) I would def recommend trying a coil - as one who is the same weight I cannot fathom ever going back to air.
  • 2 0
 I'm about 260 and on a coil shock. Much better than running max psi on a 2019 fox dpx2. Could never get it to feel very good. But my super deluxe coil feels awesome.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



