Shred-Ventures On The Cheap

Bikepacking on a Budget

The whole setup (minus the bike and camping gear) cost me around $110 Canadian or roughly the price of a store-bought frame bag.

The Growler is a solid option if you have the dough to spend on a dedicated bikepacking rig.

The budget seat bag. I had to really make sure the ski strap was tight to avoid the bag bouncing down onto my tire and buzzing.

I found it was very important to double wrap the opening of the drybag around the seat post to avoid movement.

A fully weathertight frame bag for $25.

The not so complicated way of attaching your bar bag. Note the duct taped headtube and fork.

I got away with using 3 ski straps by omitting the middle one. I also found this neat bag that had daisy chains which I threaded the straps through to hold it on. You could probably do this with your enduro fanny pack once next years model is released and your is outdated.

My giardia catcher taped on. Like most things that people tend to fix with tape, more tape is better.

Yes, you can still ride your bike hard with it loaded up.

Make sure you fully rehydrate your meals. I now pack my meals in a vacuum sealed bags. When I'm ready to eat I cut it open, pour boiling water into it and put it in a reflective pouch I made out of a dollar store cooler to make sure its rehydrated.

get out and shred. A loaded up bike is still a fun bike.

Example campsite that you can get to by bike.