Video: How to Bunny Hop 180 with Duncan Shaw
May 10, 2019
by
Duncan Shaw
This week, we have one of my favourite tricks out there. It is not the hardest in the world but a good one to learn nonetheless, especially if you want to introduce some more style into your riding.
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
Kramz
(1 hours ago)
Yeah, I can do them, but as soon as I land backwards, I get wrecked. I think there comes a point where explanation won't help.
[Reply]
+ 1
VIPEYcc
(57 mins ago)
Just take the chain off Your bike, since You wont need to focus on pedaling backwards, it will be way more easy to keep the balance while You`re learning
[Reply]
+ 2
VIPEYcc
(1 hours ago)
Well it works on youtube
www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPw5Peb7Iq4
[Reply]
+ 1
ozzijay
(1 hours ago)
Yep not working for me either
[Reply]
+ 1
juvenilejuice
(1 hours ago)
Video does not work.
[Reply]
