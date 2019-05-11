VIDEOS

Video: How to Bunny Hop 180 with Duncan Shaw

May 10, 2019
by Duncan Shaw  


This week, we have one of my favourite tricks out there. It is not the hardest in the world but a good one to learn nonetheless, especially if you want to introduce some more style into your riding.


How to BunnyHop 180


5 Comments

  • + 1
 Yeah, I can do them, but as soon as I land backwards, I get wrecked. I think there comes a point where explanation won't help.
  • + 1
 Just take the chain off Your bike, since You wont need to focus on pedaling backwards, it will be way more easy to keep the balance while You`re learning
  • + 2
 Well it works on youtube Wink
www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPw5Peb7Iq4
  • + 1
 Yep not working for me either
  • + 1
 Video does not work.

