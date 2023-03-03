How to Choose the Right Size Mountain Bike in 2023

Mar 3, 2023
by Seb Stott  
Every spring there is an influx of riders keen to get into mountain biking, and at Pinkbike and Outside, we know that these newcomers are often overwhelmed with information and opinions. So, we’re launching a seven-part series called MTB Explained, where we help new riders navigate some of the basics of our sport. If you’re new, welcome to the best damn sport in the world, and if you’re a long-time rider let’s welcome these folks to the club.


Picking the right frame size is one of the most important decisions you'll make when buying a new bike. The frame size affects the comfort, agility, stability, and all-around handling of the bike - arguably more so than the differences between two comparable models from competing brands. Here's some advice that's been repeated a thousand times: don't be tempted by a great deal on a bike that's not the ideal size.

These days most brands will have a recommended height range for each frame size published on their website.

Check the chart

So how do you pick the right size? Luckily, these days it's usually incredibly straightforward. Go to the website of the bike you're looking to buy, click on the geometry/sizing sectiont and check which size the manufacturer recommends for your height. That's it. It may sound too easy, but these days manufacturers have got to the point where sizing recommendations are a good guide for most people.

But there are two potential problems with this: what if you're on the border between two size recommendations on the manufacturer's chart, and what about older (secondhand) bikes?


What if I'm in between sizes?

If your height puts you in between two sizes, there's a judgment call to be made. You should be able to ride either without any problems, but in general, sizing down will give you a more lively ride that will suit tighter terrain, lower speeds, and a more playful riding style; sizing up will offer more stability, with less chance of pitching forwards when braking or riding over bumps, which suits faster, rougher terrain or a "to the point" riding style.

In the above video, I compare two sizes of the same bike in terms of riding feel and against the clock. For me, there was no real difference in how fast I could ride and it's surprisingly easy to adapt to either, but one thing I noticed is that the bigger size made more sense once I knew the track and was up to speed. So if you usually ride trails that you know well, that may tip the balance towards sizing up, whereas if you're often exploring new trails the agility of a smaller size might make more sense.

Ultimately, the best solution is to try out both sizes and see which you prefer. If that's not possible, then trying out a range of similar bikes can help. When you find a bike that fits you nicely, make a note of the reach number - that's the horizontal distance between the top of the head tube and an imaginary vertical line drawn through the bottom bracket - which is usually found on the manufacturer's website. While not perfect, it's the best single number for gauging how long a bike will feel when riding. Once you get a feel for how much reach you like, you can apply this knowledge to your bike of choice.

Note that reach is purely a measurement of the frame - it doesn't take into account the length of the stem, the rise of the handlebars, or the number of spacers under the stem. All of these will affect how big the bike feels to ride so make sure the bikes you're riding have the same stem length as what you would run on the bike you're intending to buy and a bar height that's appropriate for you.

Also, the reach on its own doesn't tell you how far the handlebars sit in front of the saddle; this also depends on the effective seat tube angle, which is the angle of a line drawn from the bottom bracket to the top of the seat post. Seat tubes have got much steeper in recent years, which moves the saddle forwards toward the handlebars. This means a modern bike with a long reach doesn't feel very long or stretched out when sitting down. The effective top tube length - that's the length of a horizontal line drawn from the top of the head tube back to where it meets the seat post - is arguably a better measure of how roomy the bike will feel while seated. But because the saddle can be slid back and forth on the saddle rails to adjust the saddle-to-bar distance (while the reach is fixed) it's usually better to focus on reach when choosing a bike.

Photo Credit: @brigand

What about older bikes?

If you're shopping for an older bike - by which I mean one made before about 2015 - the above doesn't necessarily apply.

In the early days of mountain biking, sizing was almost entirely based on the seat tube length, or the distance from the bottom bracket to the top of the seat clamp (usually measured in inches). Taller riders needed a taller frame in order to get their saddle high enough and shorter riders needed a shorter frame in order to get the seat low enough, but the horizontal length of the bike (which is critical for stability and handling) was almost an afterthought and barely changed between the smallest and largest sizes.

Throughout the history of mountain biking, this gradually shifted to the point where now, long and travel-adjustable dropper seatposts make it possible for most riders to fit on a range of sizes without worrying about the seat tube length at all. But if you're looking at buying an older bike, most experts would now agree that the reach and wheelbase are going to be on the short side (especially for taller riders), making for handling that would be more fairly described as "sketchy" or "terrifying" rather than "agile" or "fun".

So in this case, it's usually worth sizing up if you can. For example, at 191 cm or 6'3", I'm choosing an Xl or sometimes a Large with modern bikes, but with bikes from a few years ago I'd be looking for an Xl or XXL. The limiting factor for sizing up is usually the seat tube length - this is because older bikes have long seat tubes and short reach numbers.

To work out if the seat tube is too big, use a bike where the saddle height is at the right height for pedaling, then measure the distance from the saddle rails to the center of the bottom bracket. Now subtract the seat tube length of the bike you're thinking of getting; the number you're left with is the "collar-to-saddle rails distance", which is the room that's left for a dropper post. You can then plug this number into this calculator from OneUp to find out what's the longest dropper post that will fit.



Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Mtb Explained


Must Read This Week
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Real Bike Weights from PB Editors
80258 views
Shimano Consolidates Entry- to Mid-Level Groupsets With New CUES Drivetrains
61426 views
Opinion: Five Things The Bike Industry Could Do Better
50679 views
Spotted: Specialized's New XC Race Bike
48639 views
Buying a Bike From a Shop Versus Buying Online
40103 views
Throwback Thursday: A Brief History of Direct Mount Derailleurs
38772 views
DH Bike Review: Canfield's Jedi Masters Rough Terrain
35576 views
Review: Mythos 3D-Printed Titanium Stem is My Kind of Excess
31428 views

58 Comments

  • 27 6
 "So if you usually ride trails that you know well, that may tip the balance towards sizing up, whereas if you're often exploring new trails the agility of a smaller size might make more sense."

Isn't this backwards? Shouldn't you ride the smaller bike on trails you are familiar with so you can maximize the hooliganism, and the larger bike on unfamiliar trails so you minimize the number of "oh sh*t" moments?
  • 15 1
 Not as such. The thinking here is that if you're familiar with a trail and know the lines, having a longer bike will theoretically allow you ride that line faster.

If you don't know the trail you're less likely to know the line to take so will need to adjust more on the fly, at which point a shorter bike's better agility will be useful.

It's part of the reason the EWS guys and girls downsize (that and Euro switchbacks).
  • 5 1
 I don't think it's backwards - it's a bit of a stretch IMO but I'd agree with Seb on this one.
  • 2 0
 I think the racer perspective is you can go faster on familiar trails, because you know what's coming up (memorizing the course), while unfamiliar trails require you to make more adjustments, therefore needing more responsive "quicker" steering.
  • 4 0
 "oh sh!t that's an unexpected tight turn" shorter better
"oh sweet here comes that tight turn" longer better
  • 2 0
 @CleanZine:
The reason for downsizing is mostly that itbis easier to go with short bike fast on rough shit than it is getting long bije through tight corners.
So the only reason at leat for me would be if I was riding wide open trails all the time (which I am not).
So if in doubt it is probably better to downsize.
  • 1 0
 I could see it either way depending on the speed of the trail
  • 1 0
 I'm in the "large" range according to manufacturers. I sized up for my enduro bike (XL) and sized down (medium) for my FUN hardtail. The intended terrain and type of riding should be considered when choosing bike sizes.
  • 1 0
 I prefer not-too-long reach on unfamiliar trails to help with emergency manuals when you haven't spotted something
  • 1 0
 Give Cathro, Moir, Payet etc... some 32 inches wheels bikes!!!!
  • 1 0
 @CleanZine: That's not what Seb discovered though. He said the bike size doesn't affect how fast he can ride.
  • 12 0
 I really need an Extra Medium.
  • 5 0
 Nah, Smedium is where it's at!
  • 2 0
 Boom extra medium and every size in between - www.neuhausmetalworks.com/full-spectrum-sizing
  • 1 0
 You and 50% of the riding public.
  • 1 0
 @nsmithbmx: buy my old frame and you can have it! Bird size ML (medium-large) which sits between M and L
  • 9 1
 If you are reading this article you should be buying you bike at a reputable lbs, if you skipped to the comments you likely think you can design the perfect bike from scratch if you felt like it.
  • 1 0
 yes, yes i do
  • 6 0
 whilst we love obsessing about reach, I ride mountain bikes with reach between 430mm and 510mm (I'm 6'2 for reference). There are pros and cons, but no right or wrong. The longer bikes are more stable, but harder to move around (manual etc). the shorter bikes are the opposite.

On balance, I prefer the shorter end of things (as do a lot of pros, but I think thats co-incidence rather than saying something about my skill level), but I can understand why someone might want something longer.
  • 4 1
 Stack and Reach go hand in hand. Stand 500mm (reach) away from a wall and put your fists against the wall at waist height, then put them at chest height, which position feels 'smaller'?
  • 1 0
 @Tmackstab: Higher stack at todays slack head angles also shortens your effective reach. A bike with a 64 degree head angle loses about 5mm of reach for every 10mm of spacers/stack.
  • 1 0
 Talking about reach alone is more or less just useless. People have become over-obsessed with reach. The minimum measurements I'd need to try and compare two bikes (or to draw any relations between the numbers and a bike's feeling having ridden it) would be: wheelbase, chainstay, reach, stack and effective top tube (or seattube angle which is effectively the same as knowing the ETT).

IMO wheelbase and chainstay make the biggest difference to a bikes overall ride 'feel' and reach (standing) or ETT (sitting) and stack make the biggest difference to the perception of 'fit'.
  • 2 0
 Add in the fact that different fork manufacturer's axle-to-crown, differences in stack height, seat height, handlebar rise, stem length, etc. all affect the fit of a frame as well, it'll take at least $20k - $30k in bikes to find the right fit.
  • 2 0
 I would tell new and old riders, to demo ride the bike and size first. That way you’re not guessing. Although, I did go with the manufacturer’s size chart when I updated my bike to the newest version of that model. I would also recommend sizing down on handlebar width. Going from a 785-750mm bar reduced shoulder pain after rides and made going thru tress and leaning the bike over much easier.
  • 2 0
 Lee like's bikes rad method works. Many people riding big bikes are disadvantaged when it comes to popping them around. Make sure when pulling the bars to your hips you can do it without bending your arms, then taylor how stood up or over the bars you want to pedal and ride. Nothing much more to it than that
  • 1 0
 I'm between medium and large, but medium bikes got longer a few years ago so now they are mostly the right choice for me. It also depends on discipline. For XC I'd size up. Giant generally have big gaps between the medium and large sizes. Trek makes in-between sizes, which is nice and what I'd try to go for if I was buying one of their bikes.
  • 1 0
 For older geo bikes I should have bought a large and put on a shorter stem, it would probably have been better than the medium sizes I rode with long stems. With modern geo bikes that already come with short stems I wouldn't recommend putting much longer stems on.
  • 1 0
 Used to always ride a medium frame that had good reach but too long of and ETT for climbing comfortably without slamming the saddle forward and using the shortest stem, etc. to make it work. Finally found a shmedium bike to fit me with the new medium fuel ex. Only other bike manufacture that seemed to carry similar geo was Transition by using a steep STA on their patrol and sentinel. That said, I’ve learned over the years that getting on a bike at a local bike shop and knowing your target geo makes for a much better bike purchase.
  • 1 0
 I love playful bikes, and skis. I’m big and strong. Holding on to a nimble bike in a rough section is way easier and funner for me than trying to get a long plow bike to be nimble on tight trails. Unfortunately/fortunately this took me about 20 years of experimenting and lots of money. New bikers have some big hurdles to get over. Usually I recommend people get a bike like their riding buddies have. If you’re watching and rising with them it will be ok, but your get over your head and potentially hurt…. Everyone is different lots of my friends have gone the opposite direction and ride racey enduro bikes on trail bike trails and enjoy it. Bikes are great these days. Suspension is dialed, brakes are great!
  • 4 0
 Well if you were even bigger and stronger you could probably get playful with a big plow bike just fine.
  • 1 0
 I love being playful on a bike, but also love the plow... also long time competitive snowboarder, also strong. Find I can ride a longer bigger bike and get that super fun crazy fast plow bike, but strong enough to make it jib-tastic when I want. Luckily, I get a deal through a bike company that allows me to flip my bike every year and break even, which has allowed me to try different sizes of the same bike. Totally agree, most bikes are so good these days, you generally can't go wrong. And I've found the long vs short debate is really down to personal preferences. Ride what feels good to you and go have fun!
  • 1 0
 @Gristle: good point. Maybe I’m looking for the easiest way! I would get a bike, like a mega trail. Build it light and nimble. Then a hard tail and build it heavier so it can take a pounding. Ride them both on the same trails! Oops! I have a ripley af now. Built a little heavier. Ride the same trails as I did with the rest of my bikes. It’s just a lot funner on the climbing and gets wild enough for me. The best part is I can change my mind. Maybe everyone needs a spire?
  • 1 0
 @chileconqueso: no right or wrong, I was just razzin ya cause you told us you're big and strong.
I own an XXL spire. And a shorter reach short travel bike. And a heavy hardtail. Don't disagree with your assessment. Love them all.
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: another strong boi!
  • 1 0
 I'm a big fan of brands dropping S/M/L, etc, because it takes some of the ego sizing and preconceived notions of fit out of it. Look at the bike's geo, does that make sense for your body? The label doesn't matter.

I honestly have a lot more trouble on drop bar sizing. I'm an average proportioned 6fter, and just about any size guide wants me on a 57/58... I usually prefer a 56 or equivalent, whatever that means, because even the road oriented crowd has really shifted their bike sizing in recent years. Big issue for me on larger drop bar bikes is ETT and seat to bar drop... I just feel stretched out and like I'm loading my hands up, so I prefer to go shorter ETT and higher stack when I can get it. I'm riding a Medium Chamois Hagar with a lot of spacers and a tall stem, and it's pretty good.
  • 3 0
 Someone should note an arms lenght is also pretty important thing when you're between sizes
  • 1 1
 Across the board, I feel like it's becoming a more accurate statement to say:

"Amateur riders should stick to manufacturer recommendations, Experts should most certainly size down."

I used to be perfectly aligned to a L frame, but now I find myself looking at Mediums, and in some crazy cases even Smalls (e.g. Pivot Firebird - Size L is like a 493 reach or something crazy). Reach has just gotten so ridiculous. If you look at competitors on the EWS circuit, they are almost universally sizing down as well.
  • 1 0
 Depends what you want. Since most of us aren't EWS competitors, that doesn't really matter to me. It gets mentioned a lot in comments, but jack moir runs a shorter reach for races cause EWS tracks are pretty blind and tight corners are everywhere. He prefers a longer reach for his home trails he knows well and can carry speed. Good example of why looking at pro level race bike setups isn't a good barometer for what us mere mortals should ride.
  • 4 1
 Hint: reach is pointless without stack.
  • 1 2
 A large has a 505mm reach? That's seems stupidly excessive! Most company's have settled around 475mm for a large. These bikes are going to feel like a Rolling Stones tour bus. I suppose if all you do is race enduro it may be OK but that account's for 10% of the people who ride these bikes on daily basis.
  • 1 0
 The secret, for me at least, with all of the new crazy long bikes is to size down on the travel and not the frame size. Sounds weird, until you ride it.
  • 1 0
 It’s pretty easy for me: just buy the biggest bike and hope it’s big enough. Which, for most of the early 2000s resulted in me looking like said giraffe.
  • 2 0
 It's kinda like size matters.
  • 1 0
 I always ask pinkbike what size of bike, components and gear I should get. I am incapable of making a decision on my own.
  • 1 0
 As someone who is way off the end of 99% of sizing charts, including the one above, i do often feel like that giraffe
  • 1 0
 Yeah ditto. I actually recently took inventory of the stack heights for all the XL/XXL/+ enduro frames on the market and found that the XXL V1 and V2 Megatowers have the tallest stack height at around 666/672mm respectively. And, with a 170 fork, and a reversed offset bushing, I have my personal V1 set up with a stack of about 675. Though, even with this, I still run a 40mm riser bar and about 30mm of stem spacers (on a 30mm stem). So, if anyone knows of a long travel frame with a higher stack, please let me know, cuse as far as I can tell, they don't exist outside of custom steel boutique stuff.
  • 1 0
 I’m 6’5” so choosing a size is usually pretty easy. It’s either XL or XLarger.
  • 1 1
 wow pinkbike got through a whole article about bike size without using the word "jib". Well done!
  • 1 0
 You could also ride the bike you rode in 2022?
  • 1 0
 Pros should generally size down on account of the BMX background
  • 1 0
 Paul Aston says your wrong
  • 1 0
 I am always between sizes
  • 1 0
 What have we learned from the grim doughnut?
  • 1 0
 Bikes are too big nowadays. Choose the next size down.
  • 3 3
 I feel like this doesn't really address e-bike sizing
  • 1 1
 According to Chris Porter, we're all riding bikes that are too small.
  • 1 0
 That dropper post!
  • 1 1
 Did you get permission to use Cathro's picture.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.037284
Mobile Version of Website