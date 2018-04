Ever wanted to do doughnuts on your bike? Well, now ya can!Of course, bicycles don't drift out of the box. You can slide them by locking the rear brake and that's about it. But that wasn't really enough for me; I've always been itching to modify a bike so I can do real drifts on it - by pedalling.My first attempt involved a need for special weather: Snow. And some modifications to my front tyre: