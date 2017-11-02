How To Get a Banger Shot with JB Liautard - Video



At Commencal, we are proud of the work of each of our employees. One of our special company characteristics is having an in-house audiovisual team, the Commencal media team. Their job is to create images that correspond to the spirit that we breathe into every bike. Here is a rather insightful backstage video that explains how to take a photo like JB Liautard.









To get the shot you will need:



- Jérémy Berthier or equivalent

- A Commencal Absolut

- Canon 1D-X mk II

- Canon 16-35mm F / 2.8 L II USM Lens

- Shoot at 26mm - F / 5.6 - ISO 640 -1 / 80s

- WB 6400K

- Make a manual focus

- 4 x yongnuo 568 EXII flashes

- V6 cactus radio transmitters

- 1 x rusty wheelbarrow

- 2 x boards

- 2 x watering cans

- Water

- Fire



MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles / @JbLiautard





