How To Get a Banger Shot with JB Liautard - Video

At Commencal, we are proud of the work of each of our employees. One of our special company characteristics is having an in-house audiovisual team, the Commencal media team. Their job is to create images that correspond to the spirit that we breathe into every bike. Here is a rather insightful backstage video that explains how to take a photo like JB Liautard.
- Jérémy Berthier or equivalent - A Commencal Absolut - Canon 1D-X mk II - Canon 16-35mm F / 2.8 L II USM Lens - Shoot at 26mm - F / 5.6 - ISO 640 -1 / 80s - WB 6400K - Make a manual focus - 4 x yongnuo 568 EXII flashes - V6 cactus radio transmitters - 1 x rusty wheelbarrow - 2 x boards - 2 x watering cans - Water - Fire
