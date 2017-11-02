VIDEOS

How To Get a Banger Shot with JB Liautard - Video

Nov 1, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Banger shot how to

At Commencal, we are proud of the work of each of our employees. One of our special company characteristics is having an in-house audiovisual team, the Commencal media team. Their job is to create images that correspond to the spirit that we breathe into every bike. Here is a rather insightful backstage video that explains how to take a photo like JB Liautard.

Backstage - JB Liautard

by COMMENCALbicycles
To get the shot you will need:

- Jérémy Berthier or equivalent
- A Commencal Absolut
- Canon 1D-X mk II
- Canon 16-35mm F / 2.8 L II USM Lens
- Shoot at 26mm - F / 5.6 - ISO 640 -1 / 80s
- WB 6400K
- Make a manual focus
- 4 x yongnuo 568 EXII flashes
- V6 cactus radio transmitters
- 1 x rusty wheelbarrow
- 2 x boards
- 2 x watering cans
- Water
- Fire

MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles / @JbLiautard


1 Comment

  • + 2
 Ha, only one try?! Rad photo and cool vid!

Post a Comment



