Video: How to Improve Your Static Gap Jumps with Duncan Shaw

A lot of people have been asking me for some tips on how to improve the distance that they can gap jump. So to help you out I've just uploaded a quick how-to video on my YouTube channel which points out the main parts of the move that you will need to focus on to maximise the size of the gap that you can cross.If however you are new to trials and looking for a more basic tutorial on how to get started with this trick then here is a more basic tutorial that I made last year.