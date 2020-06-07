Video: How to Improve Your Static Gap Jumps with Duncan Shaw

A lot of people have been asking me for some tips on how to improve the distance that they can gap jump. So to help you out I've just uploaded a quick how-to video on my YouTube channel which points out the main parts of the move that you will need to focus on to maximise the size of the gap that you can cross.
If however you are new to trials and looking for a more basic tutorial on how to get started with this trick then here is a more basic tutorial that I made last year.
3 Comments
1. go to bike park
2. send jump line 50 times
*hey but wait... those are tables, not gaps*
3. send gaps comfortably anyway because you've learned, through repetition, how far you'll be sending it at various speeds on various transitions
4. stoke meter? super high
no shortcuts for the steeze.
i uhh...
I didn't read the title completely...
I have no idea.
I was just excited to be the first comment...
never listen to me.
