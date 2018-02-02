Pinkbike.com
How to Install Tubeless Tires with IFHT - Video
Feb 1, 2018
by
Sarah Moore
Jason from IFHT goes through the process of installing tubeless tires in this step by step tutorial. Worth a watch even if you're a tubeless pro familiar with ze pump...
Filmed and edited by IFHT
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 15
plyawn
(7 hours ago)
I kept waiting for the funny part - would it be getting sealant everywhere? How ridiculously tough it can be to get the tire back on? trying to get the tire seated and stop spraying goo everywhere? Nope. A commercial with no real tips or tricks brought to you by Maxxis and Stans. I guess everybody's got to eat...
[Reply]
+ 5
AdamOdh
(6 hours ago)
Man I love the tire pop song hahaha
[Reply]
+ 9
adrock-whistler
(8 hours ago)
Noooooo, don't slide a metal tire lever along the rim when taking the tire off! My bike mechanic OCD-ness is about to start downing Xanax like they're Tic Tacs!
[Reply]
+ 2
fattyheadshok
(3 hours ago)
Yeah I agree. What was up with scraping the steel along the carbon rim??? Nope never.
[Reply]
+ 2
gbeaks33
(8 hours ago)
I don't know if this is wrong but I put the tire on the rim fully and then squirt sealant through the opened valve stem using a syringe with a stop valve. Then rescrew the core and inflate. No mess! Also works well for checking how much sealant is left in the tire without having to take the tire off the rim.
I bought a set of those milkit valve stems but they were worthless. They're cool in that they only let air/liquid through one way when the core is removed. So no worry about splashing fluid everywhere while opening the core, but for some reason that made it impossible to check the tire pressure with a gauge. No matter what I did, it would just read 0. I had milkit replace them and still no luck. Went back to Stan's and haven't had any problems.
[Reply]
+ 1
WrenchRy87
(8 hours ago)
@gbeaks33
works well but you inevitably get sealant in the core threads
[Reply]
+ 1
omendelovitz
(6 hours ago)
I've been doing both methods for years - makes no diff, other than the syringe leaves me with less sealant on my floor and rims, tires...
[Reply]
+ 4
mattbrown9
(8 hours ago)
Dry tire straight on the rim huh? No wonder it takes 50 psi to seat the tire. Use some dish soap suds or something - makes it so much easier.
[Reply]
+ 2
fattyheadshok
(3 hours ago)
Yeah... unless you use too much soap. Got frustrated with my tire not seating so I put a big ol squeeze of dawn into that soap bucket and really worked it around the rim with the brush. Then your tire blows soap bubbles for the next two days as your riding down the trail. Really get some funny looks from your riding buddies. I told em my tires had rabies. Takes longer for the sealant to work with all the dish soap as well. So just a little soap good. Lots of soap bad
[Reply]
+ 2
iamamodel
(2 hours ago)
I have a spray bottle of water with a tiny squirt of dish soap - just enough to cause suds. Just enough to wet the bead. Works perfectly.
[Reply]
+ 2
EstebanPablo
(6 hours ago)
Misleading. He tells you how cool it's going to be and then at the end he's like- "now you're in a gang". What!? Crap. What I have I gotten myself into?
[Reply]
+ 4
robG413
(8 hours ago)
the tire pop part hahahaha
[Reply]
+ 1
andrew9
(5 hours ago)
Looks like he's got a ghetto rim strip but then using a tubeless valve?
There seems to be some kind of rough cut rim strip anyway, what's going on there?
[Reply]
+ 1
wallheater
(3 hours ago)
It's a Bontrager rim strip on a Bontrager rim.
[Reply]
+ 4
RFSAM
(8 hours ago)
MAN'S NOT HOT!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Buggyr333
(1 hours ago)
I'd be weary about using pliers to tighten the valve nut. I've cracked a valve that way.
[Reply]
+ 1
Adamrideshisbike
(6 hours ago)
That was good for a laugh. I wanna ride bikes with that guy.
[Reply]
- 1
AntN
(5 hours ago)
Tyre change? $20 and let the shop dude deal with that shit.
[Reply]
+ 5
andrew9
(5 hours ago)
Wow, I know I'm more mechanically minded than most, but seriously...?
[Reply]
+ 5
AntN
(5 hours ago)
@andrew9
: I have the reverse mitus touch with anything mechanical. It pisses me off to no end. A tubeless tyre change quickly turns into a nightmare goo shit everywhere I'm a circus on the tools. I've learnt 'just ride it' get someone not unco to service it, it cost less in the long run.
[Reply]
- 3
robG413
(8 hours ago)
4th
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 8
Keyboardkilla
(8 hours ago)
FIRST LOL
[Reply]
- 7
zjy3152
(8 hours ago)
SECOND
[Reply]
- 4
GnarAZ
(8 hours ago)
THIRD (still podium)
[Reply]
