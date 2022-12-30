Video: How To Jump with Juan Pablo Raba

Dec 30, 2022
by Marcelo Gutierrez  




We always see famous people simply as rockstars and barely know more about them, especially not that they are super into Mtb. That's the case of the Colombian actor, Juan Pablo Raba, well know in the entertainment industry after his stellar performance on Narcos, Wild District, and a bunch more series.


But let's focus on what we love, bikes. Here we have a great opportunity for you guys to learn from the opportunity that Marcelo Gutierrez had to coach Juan Pablo on his local trails in Santa Monica. they had a blast and also had a good crash. Marcelo certainly saw himself in trouble if this crash would have taken Juan Pablo out of the business for some time. Luckily even though it was a decent crash, nothing major happened and they managed to approach a hot topic: HOW TO JUMP, step by step.


Enjoy these videos while you will laugh as Juan Pablo struggles and then beat his own fears and manage to clear some decent size jumps. You will easily find yourself mirrored on these videos.

REMEMBER TO ACTIVATE THE SUBTITLES AND LEARN FROM THEM!

Posted In:
Videos Marcelo Gutierrez


Must Read This Week
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
54837 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
45881 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
43280 views
University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft
42307 views
Dangerholm's Scott Ransom Enduro Project
39356 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
37976 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner
37852 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
36917 views

3 Comments

  • 6 0
 Saw mopeds - stopped watching.
  • 2 0
 ….brought to you by Leatt.
  • 3 0
 "Tu és capaz" Boom! LOL





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.050129
Mobile Version of Website