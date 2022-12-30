Video: How To Jump with Juan Pablo Raba

We always see famous people simply as rockstars and barely know more about them, especially not that they are super into Mtb. That's the case of the Colombian actor, Juan Pablo Raba, well know in the entertainment industry after his stellar performance on Narcos, Wild District, and a bunch more series.But let's focus on what we love, bikes. Here we have a great opportunity for you guys to learn from the opportunity that Marcelo Gutierrez had to coach Juan Pablo on his local trails in Santa Monica. they had a blast and also had a good crash. Marcelo certainly saw himself in trouble if this crash would have taken Juan Pablo out of the business for some time. Luckily even though it was a decent crash, nothing major happened and they managed to approach a hot topic: HOW TO JUMP, step by step.Enjoy these videos while you will laugh as Juan Pablo struggles and then beat his own fears and manage to clear some decent size jumps. You will easily find yourself mirrored on these videos.REMEMBER TO ACTIVATE THE SUBTITLES AND LEARN FROM THEM!