How To Make Your Friends Look Fast(er) In Photos

Nov 28, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

So, you already know how to work that fancy camera of yours? Perfect. Now Matt Delorme takes us through how to get the best performance out of a rider... even if the rider in question is your squid friend!

Matt normally jets around the world taking photos for Pinkbike, anything from world cup downhill to xc multi-day events. Today he's giving you advice on how you can take better photos of your friends at your local MTB trails. There's some great stuff in here, and some of the best shit talking in the biz.

How to take better photos
Turbosquid.

How to take better photos
Full calamari.

How to take better photos
Cephalopod in attack position.

How to take better photos
And you're ready for a career as a #lifestyleathlete.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions


13 Comments

  • + 8
 I have missed the first episode: "How to have a friends" :/
  • + 0
 ????
  • + 1
 Should be a ; )
  • + 1
 2:41 "..one of the great things taking photos is.. it's a great opportunity to talk shit at your friends..."
Yeah, that's the main reason for carrying the gear into the woods, i know that.. ;-) !
Nicely done!!-even if you may get paid using Sony :-p !?
  • + 1
 this kidda of ruins the whole POD/great shots for me... perhaps just naive until now, but always wanted to believe great shots were just taken in the moment. but to think people are out there just sessioning and staging to get good pictures, to me, puts this into the just ride your bike category…
  • + 2
 Good stuff. How about a future episode on how to make steep terrain actually look steep in a picture?
  • + 0
 Impossible sorry.
  • + 3
 Get faster friends! Kidding aside, great points
  • + 2
 jumpcuts for the win!
  • + 1
 More of this!
  • + 1
 meh
  • + 1
 that's actually so sick
  • + 1
 land arrow..

