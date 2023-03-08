How to Not Feel Stupid Walking Into a Bike Shop

Every year we see an influx of riders keen to get into mountain biking, and we know that for newcomers looking at forums and media is to be overwhelmed with information and opinions. So we're launching a series of articles called MTB Explained, where we help navigate some of the basics of our sport. If you're new, welcome to the best damn sport in the world, and if you're a long-time rider, consider adding some useful information in the comments to welcome fellow riders. Cheers!
Words: Christie Fitzpatrick
Bike shops can be intimidating. There's no question that some shops are less-than-perfect (you may even have met an employee that is under the illusion that you are the dumbest person on the planet), but the vast majority are full of amazing people who are way-too-excited about bikes. Still, all that knowledge and excitement can compound an intimidating situation and make you question every bicycle-themed decision you've ever made. Obviously it would be better if nobody needed to worry about that, but for better or worse, the bike industry is largely filled with bike nerds rather than professional salespeople. I am here to give you tips and strategies to have the best experience possible when bike shopping in person today.Tip 1. Be confident, but leave your ego at the door.
I usually give myself a mental pep talk to approach the shop with humility and excitement about nerdy bike stuff, which helps avoid feeling like a job interview that I'm tanking and will go far in building relationships and trust. Name-dropping local trails and bike components might earn the shop bro's respect, but if you're new to the sport and honest about your level of knowledge, you'll have a more enriching educational experience that's well tailored to your ability and skillset. If you're clueless, own it, we all start somewhere. This does, however, mean that your experience (and ultimately, your purchase) hinges on the expertise of the employee. Which leads me to...Tip 2. Do some research beforehand.
Yes, in a perfect world, the bike shop should be able to tell you everything there is to know about bikes. But narrowing down your needs and choices beforehand will help you feel more confident in parsing their recommendations. Are you looking for something to explore your local trails on a casual ride, are you looking to train for an enduro race, or are you looking to give it all up and move to Whistler and become the next big name in DH? You can use our handy guide here
to help choose what kind of mountain bike is right for you. Once you’ve got an idea of this, the conversation will flow easier, and you'll probably avoid being upsold a bike or part that you didn't want or need. Tip 3. Be realistic with your budget.
In mountain biking, it's easy to be the customer that walks in with comically unrealistic expectations. "I wanna race enduros, but it should be 25lb, and maybe do some bike touring, and I have $500."
It's worth your time to get clued up on the market and decide how much you’re willing to fork out before
you go. It’s useful to have an idea of how much your new bike is going to cost, so it isn’t so much of a shock in-store (and you don't have to have you dreams crushed by the shop bro). The pricing of different bike types - and their spec - varies wildly. You’re better off knowing before you go rather than being met with a half-smiling, half-mocking ‘well that depends
’. But once you have a working figure, feel free to pick the employee's brains on what they believe is the best deal, as after all they are the trusted experts. Tip 4. Be honest about your abilities and goals.
When you are just starting out with a new hobby, you may not need an overly expensive bike with the latest, high-end components. Conversely, you don’t want a cheap, low-quality bike that you will outgrow quickly. Everyone has different approaches, and some might be better off buying cheap to start, then spending more when they're more familiar with the sport—while others should buy once and cry once. Buying from a shop is a great opportunity to present your case and say “this is where I am now, and this is where I want to be.”
It is the shop employee's job to help you find something that aligns with those goals. Approach the shop with a solid appreciation of your own ability and where you aspire to do, so you can answer any of their questions with confidence. Tip 5. If you're not feeling it, don't give them your business.
If you're in a shop and don't feel good about it, leave. Take your time and think about it, and if you don't have a great shop experience you can always try the next one down the street.
And if the idea of going to a bike shop still fills you with dread, then don't go to a bike shop. We love some of our local shops, but despite what bike shop propagandists have said for years, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with buying bikes and parts online. If you can figure out what you want, go for it. Just be respectful if and when you need in-person service (for example, it's not the junior shop tech's fault that you could find cheaper brake pads online, there is no need to remind him of that).
The bike shop will still be there to help when you hit technical bike hurdles, so don't feel like you have to hand over $5K for shoddy service just because you feel rushed or flustered.
What other tips do you have for positive interactions at bike shops? And don't say "bring everyone beers/donuts/cabbage"
because, while that might be true, it's ridiculous to have to bribe your way to adequate service.
456 Comments
I've heard so much absolute horse shit peddled by bike shop employees it is astounding.
My favorite was in Georgia, the shop employee was telling someone their fork being sucked down (overpressurized negative) into 20% of the travel was for "top out protection". Yea dude, I don't think a fork is supposed to sit at 20% travel with no weight on the bike at all.
As with any interaction, treat everyone with respect and you're setting yourself up for success. If you don't get respect back then take Christie's advice and walk out.
People think this way and are frustrated about it for a reason. It doesn't mean they all act that way, but it's clearly not an isolated issue
My favorite LBS I shop for extras all the time because the mechanic is the best and his opinion is important to me. But those are the 2 extremes in my city.
You wish people would know exactly what they want when they walk into the store? That's the stupidest thing I've ever read. Helping people who come in is why a lbs f*cking exists in the first place. It's why you have a job dude.
That doesn't mean you can't get good service from a bike shop - it does mean, though, that running a bike shop presents some challenges in managing employees and leading them in a way that's going to result in good, customer oriented service rather than a bunch of stupid posturing bro-ism.
Sadly, I now live near aspen Colorado and the bike shops in this valley have reminded me how toxic and belittling it can feel to be a customer surrounded by egotistical and profit driven managers.
I drove up the street, found another shop, and I was riding on my new parts an hour later. Still friends with that shop owner, now 20+ years later!
At any given level of bike cost there is very little difference between brands. A $3300 xc bike will be comparable across brands. A $999 hardtail will be comparable across brands etc etc. It is actually very difficult to find a terrible bike from any brand these days.
One year your shop carries Specialized, and they are all great, a few years later the same shop now carries Trek instead and Specialized is terrible and Trek is amazing. BS.
It's that old Ford vs Chev vs Ram crap in the truck world.
You can tell a lot of people on here have never worked retail and had to deal with rude and entitled customers.
Oh hey, on to more important topics - do you have a BMX background?
Rude customers? Not the most pleasant experience, for sure. If you are already making more money than you need, just show them the door. If not, suck it up and take their money.
C3 out in Golden doesn’t have any pretentious staff. They all
Seem pretty calm and nice.
Called one day asking for some help on something when I was in town and the owner was such a condescending douche to me over the phone. I know there is always two sides to a story but I was just asking about help with a spring press so I could get a coil barely too long to get on without help onto my fresh TTX22 … dude told me Ohlins was wrong and also stupid for sending that size even though they(Ohlins) had gotten it on no issue , I should return it all, and he couldn’t understand why I would even call about that. Let’s just say I quickly hung up and found a shop that was extremely helpful. Tiny little shop in golden.. I’m trying to remember the name
Not everyone needs bike shops but some people do, and those checking it out/new to mtb really do. The sport/industry needs shops. If you don’t understand the role shops play in the future of people riding bikes, your cornbread might not be quite done in the middle.
As a retail sales manager in a completely non biking related company, the complete lack of even basic customer service skills in most bike shops astounds me. Yeah so you know a lot about bikes do you, I know some sales people who could sell more bikes in a day than you could in a month, all while knowing close to nothing about them.
Most bike shop employees in my experience come across as arrogant and snooty. They look down on anyone who isn't buying a £10k bike and it's obvious to the customer. Maybe I've just got a really shitty lbs, but this has been my experience in most other bike shops too.
But Rhythm
I usually try to give shops three strikes, then they are out. Unwelcoming/unfriendly vibes on entry, or at anytime, really - strike. Mega bro ego - strike. Mechanic f-ups - strike. Unreasonably poor communication about service orders - strike.
It's astonishing and unfortunate how many shops I've moved through, mainly from striking out on the unwelcoming/unfriendly vibes and poor communication skills. But maybe it's not? Most of these shops have been run by 23 y.o. bros that have their brains on the trail and not on customer service.
Learn how to do everything on your bike by yourself and stay out of the bikeshop.
You'll save a lot of money and frustration
Got home, looked at the SC site for frame specs, clearly shows the pivot bolts need to be torqued to a certain value. Brought it back, since they charged me like $30, said it's happening again and asked him to torque it. Dude tells me he "never torques them down, only makes them snug, blah blah blah..." Went home, ordered a torque wrench and tightened it back to the spec per the site with some blue loctite as well, never had the issue again.
You still need to use that hanger tool even on a new hanger. Sounds strange but it’s true.
Shimano and sram both have pretty good service manuals, but I've had even more trouble finding Shimano than sram parts the last few years
www.enduroforkseals.com/products/front-suspension/small-parts/2XFR-38.html?ucacid=1204217983.439242
Bike shops all the time hire people like this; something so incredibly obvious: HOW COULD YOU NOT USE A TORQUE WRENCH ON A PIVOT BOLT? But this is what I come to expect at bike shops. Even had a bike shop once change the angle on my brake levers, when I brought the bike in for a fix that had nothing to do with the cockpit.... I mean what kind of "mechanic" would do this?
Of course the economic transaction is very often a bike, part, etc., But that's not the real transaction. A local shop can't compete on that front alone. The way they differentiate themselves is the advice, relationships, and - often attendant to the sale of something tangible - service.
And having a good relationship with your shop is very much a two-way street. If they provide the service, advice, and relationship to you generally, then you should support them even in instances where all you need is a part, pair of shoes, etc.
It's shocking. And sad. It's not just me either. I'm constantly talking to guys at the trails and around town and most people have some reason they love one of our two LBS' and hate the other.
-Don't give a shit if you do or do not know any certain thing.
-Realize that knowing about bikes doesn't implicitly make you cool. Bikes are toys.
-Understand that the people at the bike shop are there asking for your money. You are the one with the leverage. Don't let the cool guys that can wheelie and crank flip make you feel dumb.
Ultimately it’s just a bummer everyone can’t be better overall
On both sides
A bike shop should be a customer/rider/community centered resource of information, skills and inventory. If you look down on customers you should fail.
PS - makes my job easier, the amount of times a customer shares they appreciates good listening and service and also how bad other local shops treated them is... awfully high.
I'm talking about (for example) a woman in her 50's saying "thank you for taking the time and making the process of getting the bike fun, easy and low pressure. I felt like shop X was pushy, rushing me and not listening, while shop Y didn't acknowledge my existence" and I happen to know both shops and their culture and it totally makes sense (and by the way neither shop is awful, they just have their niche and hire a lot of young staff, and don't take the time to train some critical basics)
"I know more than you"
Prick
I raced for a team that pretty much treated you like crap if you weren't in the top 5 of their riders and then when you were, it's like you were a God. It truly was not a "team".'
In our local bike shop scene, I would refer others to multiple shops in our region based on their needs and closest location. One in particular, I kept getting bad feedback and friends disappointed that I recommended they go there. I finally approached the owner and mechanic about this feedback with a very "don't shoot the messenger" attitude, only to get a very hostile response. Oh well. I don't even mention they exist anymore.
I won't even get started on Trek stores. It's like walking onto a new car lot. What really pisses me off is when they send their employees to infiltrate our local NICA chapter......and the kids start telling me how they are treated different based on what brand they ride.
Egos in this sport are often the downfall of the sport in areas. As time goes on, I ride with a smaller and smaller circle of friends, and ride deeper into the backcountry where the egos are too lazy too go.
Bike bro probably knows enough to showroom you online and is coming to you for convenience.
First time buyer is coming to you for your expertise and can form a long term client relationship.
(In no way saying treat bike bro bad, just effective use of time will prioritize the newcomer.)
My statement wasn't about not helping the bike bro, just that shops can and should take extra time for first-time buyers.
I've been with my wife and watched them talk down to her, like she doesn't know about bikes, parts, racing, etc...she does know a lot. I've been with females that don't have a lot of experience with bikes and they are spoken too differently. It has positively evolved over the years, but surprised this wasn't brought up on how to continue to evolve, etc etc..
If you find yourself getting jaded in any profession, it’s time to look for a new one.
Customer: “I’m new to biking, can you help me find a bike?”
Shop: “sure it just DEPENDS what you’re looking for. Enduro? Trail? Long travel enduro? downcountry?”
Customer: “uhh, i’m not sure, whats the difference?”
Shop: “it just DEPENDS on the frame geometry you want, and how much travel you want”
Customer: “Like I said, I’m new, so I don’t really know”
Shop: “well it DEPENDS on the trails you usually ride, Dirt Merchant? Credit Line?”
Customer: “I don’t know… I’m new…”
Shop: “sorry cant really help you then. Once you figure out exactly what you need, let us know”
Shop: “support your LBS, we add value!!” /s
Some serious small dick syndrome at a lot of bike shops. Condescending attitudes helps them with their chronic symptoms. But there is some absolutely money customer service at others where you know the dude across the counter knows more about parts/suspension tuning/anything bike related but still treats you with absolute respect and you learn new things.
Either type is rare.
All said, my LBS is exceptional and I'm good friends with the mechanics there.
I'm comforted by the fact that I can out-ride most of the LBS bros I've come across which, at the end of the day, is really what matters.
Curtis the owner is phenomenal. I’ve since moved far far away and always use him for building new bikes. He treats a kid with a 15 year old $75 bike needing service the same way as someone who just spent $15K in his shop. All equal. Got to say him and his crew truly are awesome!
So basically you got a free rear shock service and had to tighten the wheels. I guess they inflated the shock in one go and then needed cycling to even out the chambers. Did they do a proper job on the fork? It's odd to me that they wouldn't take it for a test-ride when done servicing.
if i try to buy an enduro bike and the dont have one, the try to tell you 140mm and 66 degree ha is enduro.
i envy those areas that really have good shops
As a mechanic I know my regulars and there are certain behaviour patterns of customers that will make you understand how to deal with them and their needs.
I'll be friendly, patient, direct, try to explain when necessary also with 1st grade school examples to make things a little bit more understandable, be on the side of the customer, chuck in a coffee when needed and just do my job the best of my abilities and be transparent about other damages / repairs that need to be looked after eventually. Try to trace back the origin of the problem and try to tell how this can be avoided (if they are interested) etc etc. I'm not interested in making sales, but if I know of some upgrade that will rule out irregular maintenance I will try to at least make you understand the thing exist.
It can't be that hard to just help the people that come spend money at your shop.
Unbelievable that it is still 3+ weeks at some major LBS on the north shore. Shop around for the LBS with great review on personnel (especially bike mechanics) and speed of service. With bikes pretty much able to do nearly everything, I'd put more focus on service as it is the longer term relationship that is key.
The industry standard is lazy and bad service, hopefully we are exactly the opposite of that!
It usually works, and definitely shuts down their ego as well (in case they come up with this attitude).
For example, once they used scratched parts from inventory and gave me a nice discount, and I'm pretty sure they did this as they know I run on a tight budget.
Idk, the general rule of not being a dic*, a smile on the face and being humble works a lot.
Sadly, bike shops with attitudes are a big turn off BUT that's not your problem, if the owner/manager wants to run their business that way, then they are ultimately responsible for loss income.
There are a few bike shops I avid due to bad service and/or bad attitude.
As a bike mechanic, I cannot remember ever working in a shop where we gave attitude to customers .. cuz that would lead to being fired.
Bike shops are no different than any other business, customer service and making customers feel welcome is the single biggest selling pint.
This tuto is complete non sense for me.
As a customer I am supposed to be treated respectfully in a shop whatever it sells (mtbikes clothes high tech....).
If I have to bear the ego of bikeshop employee, I will not return to this bikeshop.
It has already happened to me in a bikeshop: a long time to wait until employee answered me, bad attitude, words from them in order to make me understand I am stupid.
OK no problem, I founded another bikeshop with friendly mechanics to service my mtbike.
And I buy now my bikes or part on the web or in second hands.
Congratulations to these employee who make happen the end of their own job ;o)
I need my shock serviced, and seals changed. They say it's done so I pick it up. At home I notice that the main Oring is still inside the bag. I call them back and drop off the shock. They change everything missing. I pick it up. At home I notice that the shock is not bled properly. And I feel bad for calling them back again!
This is exhausting.
However...the other day, I was walking through my local Walmart and they had someone in the back assembling their bikes with an impact driver! So I guess the LBS isn't as bad as that...but both bad experiences....which is why 98% of my cycling dollars are spent online these days.
Also I like to set a great first impression at shops, I walk in the door hunched over rubbing my ass, and I start begging for a Rim job
If someone spends a bunch of time educating themselves before they come in they will quickly realize DTC is a much better deal, and most of those companies ship bikes in a state that requires almost no technical knowledge to complete. if you want peoples money you need to do better.
The point was to research the type of bike you want and see what's common for price range, which is what you should be doing anyway whether you buy DTC or in a shop.
And if someone is explaining a 10x better frying pan I'm walking out.
Cycling is 100% the same. Most people are not born hardcore mountainbikers who troll pinkbike. Most people who are hardcore riders dont go to shops because they dont need to, they can do the work themselves and know what they want and where to get it cheaper. A shops only real value proposition to a customer is the level of service they can provide, and its a cop out to put that back on the customer. Ive worked in shops, granted that was the early 2000's but to no surprise most people A: didn't understand why bikes were expensive, and B didnt buy anything that day. BUT, educating them and giving them a sense that they were not stupid, but simply like everyone else who doesn't understand the industry, which is most people in the world, allowed them to leave in a good mood. That sometimes meant a sale later on, but at a minimum it meant they wouldn't talk shit on the store.
If you're a beginner rider and/or have a budget, I find it hard to fathom these days that the vast majority of people aren't at least doing a cursory look around and/or asking friends about where to start on a $500 or $1000 dollar bike. And that person will know they're not going in to buy the $15000 dollar bike...the proverbial William Sonoma bike...without having checked to see what they're getting for that money. No doubt the shop should have a huge role in helping the customer, but again, the article is talking about being pragmatic and looking out for yourself, not an actual how-to guide. You can take or leave the advice.
Can I help you?
Yes, interested in a new Enduro bike.
Ok, whats your budget.
About £45k
Ah you wont get much for that, can you stretch to fifty.
have a word with yourself mate.
reverse the transit through the door and take your pick.
Just watched Shopping with Jude Law : )
Extra cringe
I haven’t read it but the whole idea just pisses me off.
A good shop is professional.
The giving beer thing is just such a strange practice though. It seems so natural and yet I can’t really figure out why it’s less gross than cash :/
You wouldn’t give bottled water… maybe it’s because the alcohol is harmful. “Let’s hurt ourselves together” kinda thing, maybe?
I like beer, whisky, coffee, and I'm not a party vegetarian (hippy lettuce isn't for me), but I also liked my shop and my owner and these days you have to watch who's watching. For one, we have more than 6 people who contribute to the shop success in a day so someone's not getting a beer. Our underagers, also valuable contributors, cannot share in said "success" (and also have parents who hear stories). Then you have owner and liability concerns. If your retail space is in a communal property (mall, etc), it may only take one complaint or the wrong person seeing things at the back door to jeopardize tenancy or insurance coverage.
TL,DR: If someone really wants to reward us, I think it's ok that we request the reward is something we can all use and distribute equitably. Cash universally fits that bill (literally). Whether we save it for the staff holiday party or bail someone out of a broken part or whatever.
We’re saying:
Hey you—upper middle class white dad having the shop install a new fork on your SB160 just because you had upgrade-itis—instead of stopping at the store for a 12 pack of IPA to bribe your way into friendship with the cool kids, stop at the ATM, grab a twenty dollar bill or two, and throw that shit in the tip jar instead.
Straw man? Shop employees rejecting/not wanting gifts is exactly what we are talking about here. What we're talking about here is how the customer experience in bike shops these days is so terrible that it makes the average customer uncomfortable. And yet in classic bike shop fashion, y'all try to point that blame back around at the customers.
You're the one who has focused on this tip concept and made a lot of assumptions about your fictional SB160 owner and mistaking our preference for cash (in a bike shop hypothetical vacuum) as being ungrateful for the service work. On top of that, in real life, tipping happens so rarely that we really do appreciate it and sincerely thank the customer. On the back end we try to make sure we sort the team out as best we can. There is no blaming customers for being extra nice. I don't know what shop hurt you but you're using a lot of lead-based paint in your broad brushstrokes here.
This:
See the top comment.
As someone that’s turned bike spanners at one point, I hope I never have to go to a physical bike shop ever again. It’s not just bike shops through, pretty much any ‘lifestyle’ retail is similar.
Yeah, straw man. We are 100% not talking about employees rejecting these gestures, but for some reason you're reading it that way. In fact you're doubling down on the straw manning with your "no one is forcing their jaws open" nonsense. You're arguing things that literally no one is thinking, saying, or even suggesting.
In 2023, with the cost of everything going up, sobriety having a moment, and shop folks working for retail wages, we're simply saying your "beer is part of the culture" argument is outdated. It's not unkind, it's not rude, it's not meant in bad faith. But it's quite possibly an empty gesture, and not as helpful as just tipping cash instead of deciding for them that that that $20 should be spent on beer.
Today, I live in Portland OR. There are lots of bike shops here, and I go into them very very little, because I largely hate the experience for all the reasons listed in this article and comment section. But I also know it cuts both ways and that customers are often entitled, bloviating douchebags. It's a complicated recipe as to why things are the way they are. Regardless, I think shop staff deserve to be treated with respect. And while no one is being expressly disrespectful by tipping with beer, it's kind of a clueless misplaced way to show appreciation (in my, and many others', opinion).
Shop work is service work. I don't know where you're actually from, but I'm going to guess it's not actually Antarctica (or, are you posted there doing research or something? Cool.) I know the tipping situation is different in other countries, and maybe it should be here too, but it's not. We don't go to a restaurant and tip our servers with homemade banana bread. We don't tip our barbers with donuts or weed. We don't tip our baristas with beer.
It's just not that complicated—if you want to tip someone for a service they have provided you, in 2023, do it with cash.
There are also multiple bike shop employees explaining WHY cash tips are preferred.
So...maybe listen to the service providers. If you actually care about what they think.
@BrambleLee couldn't have said it better.
Makes sense. No I’m not from the USA, I get that tipping is standard practice there, I just would rather it didn’t spread to the rest of the world where it doesn’t even make sense to do so.
