Video: Tech Tuesday - How To Pick The Right Tire Tread Based On The Trails You Ride

Oct 10, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Tire tread, there is more to it than just slapping on a Minion and calling it a day. Join Henry Quinney as he takes us through everything you need to know when it comes to picking the right tire tread for the trails you ride most.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Tuesday Tires


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,014 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
107917 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
88746 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
85658 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
58907 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
47588 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
43919 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
39462 views
Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
34859 views

18 Comments
  • 19 3
 I mean, it kind of IS just slapping on a Minion and calling it a day for the vast majority of conditions.
  • 7 0
 Assegai up front, minion in the rear. But then again that is me picking the right tire tread for the conditions I ride.
  • 4 0
 @everythingsucks: DHRII's front and back for me
  • 3 0
 @tim-from-pa: DHR2 is never a bad option.
  • 2 0
 @tim-from-pa: DHRII is a really good tire.
  • 1 0
 If you can’t see your tyre print because the ground is too hard = DHF / DHR.

If you can see your tyre print but doesn’t leave much of a rut = Assegai / High Roller.

If you can see your tyre print and the ground is soft or loose enough that your tyres cut a rut = Shorty / Wet Scream.
  • 12 2
 Continental Kryptotal for all conditions and trails.
  • 1 0
 This guy knows
  • 3 0
 Buy the tire that is on clearance once the beads on your current tire are either nearly gone or start falling off. If you follow this advice your new tire will always feel great, even a Mike Bears! Now if you are a ebiker just put the biggest chunkiest burliest tire you can find at any price as you don't need to compromise traction for efficiency!
  • 3 0
 It's the way you cling to the [trail]
When the wind tries to shove you
I'd never go [riding] away
And come back home without you

The tires are the things on your [bike]
That make contact with the road
The tires are the things on your [bike]
That make contact with the road
  • 6 0
 Just ride wetscreams everywhere so all trail builders hate you equally
  • 4 1
 Ahh, the "Pick a tyre and be a dick about it" comments have began early I see.
  • 2 0
 It easy...in Colorado you just buy a tire that works for loose over hardpack and be done with it.
  • 4 1
 Autoplay with an ad to start it off. #outsidesucks
  • 2 0
 An article on tire tread selection. Sometimes I think they do this sort of thing just to inflame the comments section.
  • 2 0
 You are on to something, i like your engagement
  • 5 0
 Once you’ve ridden behind a fast guy with tons of style and… Ardents at 40psi, you just don’t care anymore and pick tyres like they are either craft beers or hammers
  • 1 0
 The guy who loves internal headset cable routing wants to give me tire advice? Sorry, lack of credibility.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046952
Mobile Version of Website