Video: Tech Tuesday - How To Pick The Right Tire Tread Based On The Trails You Ride
Oct 10, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
18 Comments
Tire tread, there is more to it than just slapping on a Minion and calling it a day. Join Henry Quinney as he takes us through everything you need to know when it comes to picking the right tire tread for the trails you ride most.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Tech Tuesday
Tires
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,014 articles
18 Comments
Score
Time
19
3
Tarekith
(1 hours ago)
I mean, it kind of IS just slapping on a Minion and calling it a day for the vast majority of conditions.
[Reply]
7
0
everythingsucks
(1 hours ago)
Assegai up front, minion in the rear. But then again that is me picking the right tire tread for the conditions I ride.
[Reply]
4
0
tim-from-pa
(57 mins ago)
@everythingsucks
: DHRII's front and back for me
[Reply]
3
0
jeremy3220
(56 mins ago)
@tim-from-pa
: DHR2 is never a bad option.
[Reply]
2
0
Explodo
(51 mins ago)
@tim-from-pa
: DHRII is a really good tire.
[Reply]
1
0
thenotoriousmic
(24 mins ago)
If you can’t see your tyre print because the ground is too hard = DHF / DHR.
If you can see your tyre print but doesn’t leave much of a rut = Assegai / High Roller.
If you can see your tyre print and the ground is soft or loose enough that your tyres cut a rut = Shorty / Wet Scream.
[Reply]
12
2
JAK79
(1 hours ago)
Continental Kryptotal for all conditions and trails.
[Reply]
1
0
wellbastardfast
(31 mins ago)
This guy knows
[Reply]
3
0
pink505
(21 mins ago)
Buy the tire that is on clearance once the beads on your current tire are either nearly gone or start falling off. If you follow this advice your new tire will always feel great, even a Mike Bears! Now if you are a ebiker just put the biggest chunkiest burliest tire you can find at any price as you don't need to compromise traction for efficiency!
[Reply]
3
0
SATN-XC
(14 mins ago)
It's the way you cling to the [trail]
When the wind tries to shove you
I'd never go [riding] away
And come back home without you
The tires are the things on your [bike]
That make contact with the road
The tires are the things on your [bike]
That make contact with the road
[Reply]
6
0
Upduro
(1 hours ago)
Just ride wetscreams everywhere so all trail builders hate you equally
[Reply]
4
1
iian
(1 hours ago)
Ahh, the "Pick a tyre and be a dick about it" comments have began early I see.
[Reply]
2
0
yetirich
(1 hours ago)
It easy...in Colorado you just buy a tire that works for loose over hardpack and be done with it.
[Reply]
4
1
somebody-else
(1 hours ago)
Autoplay with an ad to start it off.
#outsidesucks
[Reply]
2
0
MT36
(1 hours ago)
An article on tire tread selection. Sometimes I think they do this sort of thing just to inflame the comments section.
[Reply]
2
0
Lagr1980
(29 mins ago)
You are on to something, i like your engagement
[Reply]
5
0
Waki-resurrectal
(23 mins ago)
Once you’ve ridden behind a fast guy with tons of style and… Ardents at 40psi, you just don’t care anymore and pick tyres like they are either craft beers or hammers
[Reply]
1
0
DoubleCrownAddict
(1 mins ago)
The guy who loves internal headset cable routing wants to give me tire advice? Sorry, lack of credibility.
[Reply]
