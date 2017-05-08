Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
How to Pre-Ride for Enduro with Syd Schulz and Macky Franklin – Video
May 8, 2017 at 13:00
May 8, 2017
by
Macky Franklin
Professional enduro racers take you through the finer points of enduro racing (and life on the road) on their
Youtube Channel.
In this episode, Syd shares her tips and tricks for making the most of your enduro pre-ride.
Score
Time
+ 11
MisterJones
(38 mins ago)
Never go full enduro ....
[Reply]
+ 6
spirit-of-enduro
(50 mins ago)
I did not watch the whole video, but what the hack was i just watching. Seems like someone is taking himself too serious. #rideyourf*ckingbike
[Reply]
+ 9
ninja636
(58 mins ago)
WTF
[Reply]
+ 6
dyalnger9
(1 hours ago)
mountain bikers are funny looking
[Reply]
+ 3
justwan-naride
(29 mins ago)
Please PB, we are spoiled with quality content, how are we supposed to tolerate something like this?
Sorry for the negativity, but this is not up to the usual standard. Maybe if the word pro wasn't mentioned....
[Reply]
+ 7
giantcop
(1 hours ago)
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz.....
[Reply]
+ 3
bikeis4life
(53 mins ago)
16 Minutes! I'm gonna get to two minutes then spend the next 14 minutes watching past VODs.
[Reply]
+ 1
nocker
(12 mins ago)
A few minutes of my life I'll never get back. Maybe the know it alls can put a vid out on paint drying. Bleh! The word pro get thrown around too much in mountainbiking. Everybody claims they're pro!
[Reply]
+ 3
ninja636
(57 mins ago)
just ride your Fcking bike 50-01
[Reply]
+ 4
scottay2hottay
(1 hours ago)
This is so enduro.
[Reply]
+ 3
Pennyrisk
(38 mins ago)
#allthekooks
[Reply]
+ 1
Sontator
(15 mins ago)
somehow it was a closeup of the behind of someone riding an mtb down some trails
[Reply]
+ 1
vinay
(8 mins ago)
Thanks for the reviews. It saves me from even attempting to watch it
.
[Reply]
+ 1
oneheckler
(1 mins ago)
Great trails.
[Reply]
+ 1
profro
(9 mins ago)
That was terrible.
[Reply]
