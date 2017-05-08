How to Pre-Ride for Enduro with Syd Schulz and Macky Franklin – Video

May 8, 2017 at 13:00
May 8, 2017
by Macky Franklin  
 
Professional enduro racers take you through the finer points of enduro racing (and life on the road) on their Youtube Channel. In this episode, Syd shares her tips and tricks for making the most of your enduro pre-ride.
15 Comments

  • + 11
 Never go full enduro ....
  • + 6
 I did not watch the whole video, but what the hack was i just watching. Seems like someone is taking himself too serious. #rideyourf*ckingbike
  • + 9
 WTF
  • + 6
 mountain bikers are funny looking
  • + 3
 Please PB, we are spoiled with quality content, how are we supposed to tolerate something like this?

Sorry for the negativity, but this is not up to the usual standard. Maybe if the word pro wasn't mentioned....
  • + 7
 Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz.....
  • + 3
 16 Minutes! I'm gonna get to two minutes then spend the next 14 minutes watching past VODs.
  • + 1
 A few minutes of my life I'll never get back. Maybe the know it alls can put a vid out on paint drying. Bleh! The word pro get thrown around too much in mountainbiking. Everybody claims they're pro!
  • + 3
 just ride your Fcking bike 50-01
  • + 4
 This is so enduro.
  • + 3
 #allthekooks
  • + 1
 somehow it was a closeup of the behind of someone riding an mtb down some trails
  • + 1
 Thanks for the reviews. It saves me from even attempting to watch it Smile .
  • + 1
 Great trails.
  • + 1
 That was terrible.

Post a Comment



