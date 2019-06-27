Pinkbike.com
Video: How To Roost With Dylan Forbes
Jun 27, 2019
by
ifhtfilms
Tweet
Ever wondered how to get that sweet, sweet dirt explosion out of a corner? Sensei Dylan Forbes has all the tips and tricks you need.
Posted In:
Videos
Dylan Forbes
Riding Tips
Riding Videos
16 Comments
jlawie
(55 mins ago)
Looking 'cool' aside...I can't imagine trail builders and those that maintain them enjoy having to constantly repair the damage these 'roosts' cause.
[Reply]
+ 6
mtbgeartech
(41 mins ago)
Not much worse than the massive breaking bumps that novice riders make with improper braking really.
[Reply]
+ 5
jlawie
(32 mins ago)
@mtbgeartech
: Kinda different though. One is intentional, the other is unfortunately just part of the learning curve.
[Reply]
+ 1
trycycles
(26 mins ago)
@mtbgeartech
: Braking bumps are caused by poor trail design, entering a turn with too steep of a grade promotes over braking by riders which pulls the dirt, forming braking bumps. If the trails built for beginners trail builders need to make the grade shallower, if the trail is for advanced riders (steeper) it should also have some kind of filter to prevent novices from using the trail.
#Doyouevendigbro
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbgeartech
(24 mins ago)
@jlawie
: True. I don't advocate using the gnarbro schralp.
[Reply]
+ 2
mtbgeartech
(22 mins ago)
@trycycles
: Sounds like you're quite and experienced trail builder. Thanks for the input.
As for a filter, a giant drop at the beginning of the trail would be both effective and fun to watch as it "filters" riders of less than adequate skill level.
[Reply]
+ 1
trycycles
(14 mins ago)
@mtbgeartech
: To be honest that is exactly what I mean by a filter! Trails should be designed to appeal to different levels of skill. Higher skill level trails should have a filter feature that looks so scary to a beginner that they don't even want to go there!
[Reply]
+ 6
rocky-mtn-gman
(29 mins ago)
misleading article title, pinkbike needs to be more forthcoming on what the articles are about. i thought i was going to learn how me and my fellow birds could settle down for the night.
[Reply]
+ 8
OnkleJoachim
(50 mins ago)
I guess the adage of 'ride don't slide' is officially dead.
[Reply]
+ 6
sadem
(39 mins ago)
Riding behind someone who "roosts" constantly is a real pain in the a**!
[Reply]
+ 5
Spuk23
(20 mins ago)
what a stupid video, why do you have to break the trail
[Reply]
+ 4
WestwardHo
(28 mins ago)
How to kook with Dylan Forbes
[Reply]
+ 4
erod
(24 mins ago)
nothing worse than corners getting squared up so you can look cool
[Reply]
+ 1
zzz216
(0 mins ago)
Instructions unclear, got my manhood caught in my spokes.
[Reply]
+ 1
grnmachine02
(16 mins ago)
I too enjoy some Wang Chung every now and then.
[Reply]
+ 1
DirtMcGuirk07
(0 mins ago)
How to roost..get a 450
[Reply]
