Video: How To Roost With Dylan Forbes

Jun 27, 2019
by ifhtfilms  

Ever wondered how to get that sweet, sweet dirt explosion out of a corner? Sensei Dylan Forbes has all the tips and tricks you need.

Videos Dylan Forbes Riding Tips Riding Videos


16 Comments

  • + 14
 Looking 'cool' aside...I can't imagine trail builders and those that maintain them enjoy having to constantly repair the damage these 'roosts' cause.
  • + 6
 Not much worse than the massive breaking bumps that novice riders make with improper braking really.
  • + 5
 @mtbgeartech: Kinda different though. One is intentional, the other is unfortunately just part of the learning curve.
  • + 1
 @mtbgeartech: Braking bumps are caused by poor trail design, entering a turn with too steep of a grade promotes over braking by riders which pulls the dirt, forming braking bumps. If the trails built for beginners trail builders need to make the grade shallower, if the trail is for advanced riders (steeper) it should also have some kind of filter to prevent novices from using the trail.
#Doyouevendigbro
  • + 1
 @jlawie: True. I don't advocate using the gnarbro schralp.
  • + 2
 @trycycles: Sounds like you're quite and experienced trail builder. Thanks for the input.

As for a filter, a giant drop at the beginning of the trail would be both effective and fun to watch as it "filters" riders of less than adequate skill level. Big Grin
  • + 1
 @mtbgeartech: To be honest that is exactly what I mean by a filter! Trails should be designed to appeal to different levels of skill. Higher skill level trails should have a filter feature that looks so scary to a beginner that they don't even want to go there!
  • + 6
 misleading article title, pinkbike needs to be more forthcoming on what the articles are about. i thought i was going to learn how me and my fellow birds could settle down for the night.
  • + 8
 I guess the adage of 'ride don't slide' is officially dead.
  • + 6
 Riding behind someone who "roosts" constantly is a real pain in the a**!
  • + 5
 what a stupid video, why do you have to break the trail
  • + 4
 How to kook with Dylan Forbes
  • + 4
 nothing worse than corners getting squared up so you can look cool
  • + 1
 Instructions unclear, got my manhood caught in my spokes.
  • + 1
 I too enjoy some Wang Chung every now and then.
  • + 1
 How to roost..get a 450

