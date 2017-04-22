Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
How to Stoppie With Bernard Kerr - Video
Apr 22, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Bernard Kerr goes over the basics of getting those nose wheelies dialed in.
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
grossplak
(1 hours ago)
Call the ER I'm trying it
[Reply]
+ 4
properp
(1 hours ago)
Stoppies and wheelies are all about brake control. When you feel like you're going to flip over you are just getting close enough to The Sweet Spot. Just push it a little farther beyond your comfort zone and you're there. Once you learn brake control these tricks become much easier. A smaller rotor makes these tricks easier for me. Brakes that are too grabby are too touchy make these tricks harder.
[Reply]
+ 4
XxlegitquickscopesxX
(35 mins ago)
I would like to see people follow up videos as they learn this trick, the series would be called "The Learning Kerrve"
[Reply]
+ 4
properp
(1 hours ago)
Just go as fast as you can and stick your front foot in between the front wheel and the fork. You don't even need a front brake. BMXers have been pulling this trick since the seventies without a front brake.
[Reply]
+ 3
bikeordie2772
(36 mins ago)
*footjam
[Reply]
+ 3
Reeko79
(1 hours ago)
it all looks so simple when I watch these "how to" videos... Then I go and try it and suck big time
Maybe it´s time for me to try another sport
[Reply]
+ 1
Asmodai
(23 mins ago)
what is that nick van berkel from linus tech tips crashing?
[Reply]
- 1
Fenrisvarg
(1 hours ago)
Rob Warner IS (well, i dont know if he can now) the stoppie king.
[Reply]
