How to Watch the 2019 Mountain Bike World Championships (But Not Everywhere)

While Red Bull TV is the official broadcaster for the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup, they aren't the only official global broadcaster for the World Championships. The UCI packages the DH and XC World Championships alongside all of the other cycling disciplines they own and so it's a separate agreement that needs to be made.
The World Championships is one of the most premium products that you can get the rights to broadcast, which makes sense considering it's the most prestigious event that you can win in the sport during a non-Olympic year.
In many instances, the broadcast licensing agreements allow Red Bull to broadcast the World Championship XC and DH races, and in many places, you will be able to watch the World Championships as you would during any World Cup race weekend. Globally, however, it's a bit of patchwork as some countries are not included. As of our publishing date, here’s the full list of countries where the World Championships will be broadcast on Red Bull TV
*:
*Subject to change
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Armenia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bangladesh
Bahrein
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bonsnia-Herzegovina
Botswana
Bulgaria
Brazil
Bhutan
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Central African Rep.
Chad
China
Comoros
Congo
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Dem. Rep. Of Congo
Djibouti
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Gabon
Gambia
Gaza Strip
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Hungary
Honduras
Hong Kong
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Israel
India
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Korea
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxemburg
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Mail
Malta
Mauretania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Mozambique
Mexico
Myanmar
Namibia
Netherlands
Niger
Nigeria
Nicaragua
Norway
Oman
Palestine
Panama
Pakistan
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Philippines
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
San Marino
Sao Tome
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Slovenia
Socotra
Somalia
South Sudan
Spain
St. Helena
Sudan
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Sri Lanka
Thailand
Taiwan
Tanzania
Togo
Tunesia
Turkey
Uganda
Ukraine
UAE
Vatican City
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Notable exceptions include France (L'Equipe
), Australia (FOX
, SBS
), the UK (BBC
), New Zealand (Sky New Zealand
) and the US (NBC Sports
).
